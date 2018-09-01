Sprint/T-Mobile Merger 'Has Little Resistance' - A Respectful Rebuttal

The merger advocates often cited other factors than consumer welfare to justify the deal, but that's the only relevant standard for DOJ review.

Senators exercise influence over mergers, but only indirectly, and the final decision will be made by the DOJ and courts, which were not at the hearing.

This week, Macquarie reported that there's growing sentiment that the merger between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) will be approved. That largely tracks with the prevailing winds here at Seeking Alpha as well. I wanted to give a quick counterpoint and explain to investors why I'm not sold yet this deal is going to go so smoothly over at DOJ.

A Good Seeking Alpha Merger Analysis

At the end of last month, the US Senate held a hearing into the pending merger. Contributor Mark Rewers analyzed the hearing and came away generally impressed with the strength of the merger’s case. I won’t rehash his whole article, but it's definitely a strong analysis and worth a read.

However, I was of a rather different opinion of the outcome of the debate.

Breaking Down The Hearing

Mr. Rewers laid out six points of contention that the hearing was meant to address, and argued that John Legere, Marcelo Claure, and their supporting witnesses did a good job of addressing all of them - certainly a better job than the opposing witnesses did. He sees the merger as therefore likely to go through, and Sprint short positions as potentially somewhat exposed as a result.

I'm not opposed to monitoring US Senate sentiment about mergers, as I myself have done before. I agree they exercise influence over the approval of mergers. The influence is, however, indirect - through their power to confirm nominees and barter votes on other matters. The final decision about the merger will come from the DOJ.

And frankly, the arguments put forward by the witnesses were not the best arguments one could make against the merger, or if they were they were very poorly presented. The relevant question is not whether the opposing witnesses answers were enough to rebut the merger arguments, but rather whether the best answers from those opposed to it will be, when the DOJ hears them in the coming weeks and months. With all respect to Mr. Rewers, I think it quite possible that they will be, and I would hesitate before reading too much about the merger’s prospects into the colloquies that took place at the hearing.

Points Of Agreement

Mark Rewers thought that six points were at issue, and that all six were addressed adequately by the merger advocates. I agree with some of this.

The point about rural America is particularly well taken: Rural America suffers first and foremost from poor rates of return on the necessary investments for wireless service, owing to the low levels of population density. A merger will not do anything to make that problem worse, despite merger opponents’ claims.

I don’t entirely agree with Mark that the prepaid issue was adequately addressed, but that will not be the focus of this article, as Stone Fox Capital already laid out a considered response.

Six Or Half A Dozen?

The third point made by advocates was that AT&T (T) trying to buy T-Mobile is different from T-Mobile trying to buy Sprint. No two deals are exactly alike, I suppose, but I disagree with this.

Both deals result in a major wireless competitor being taken off the board. It's certainly true that the 2011 deal was going to leave a dominant AT&T, a strong Verizon (VZ) and a very weak Sprint as the third player. This deal will leave AT&T, Verizon and a New T-Mobile, all about equal size and power. So the 2011 deal produced two strong players and this deal produces three. Merger advocates set great stock by this point.

But this argument only makes sense if you believe T-Mobile is not a strong carrier already. If it is, then we went from three strong carriers and one weak carrier to three strong carriers - still a step back for competition. And I’m still not clear on exactly what the basis for considering T-Mobile “weak” is. The company recently smoked competitors at a spectrum auction and acquired 30 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum that could soon give it Verizon-level quality. It's profitable and expanding, and continuing to strike deals with new companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Pandora (P) to boost its consumer offering.

What’s more, the sleight of hand here is to try to subtly rephrase and alter the question that DOJ will be looking at. The argument essentially is that the deal being considered is not quite as anticompetitive as the last one. They’ve beaten out the old AT&T deal in competition remaining, so it should be approved because they’ve cleared that low bar and taken a small step. But that’s like walking a few blocks east and saying you’re on your way to Paris. Until you reach the destination, its just not much to boast about.

To me, it seems they are still far from the designation, actually preserving the competitive pressure that the abrogation of the AT&T/T-Mobile deal unleashed. The proper comparison is between competition now and competition after the deal closes, not competition after this deal closes to what competition would have been if a different anti-competitive deal had been approved. Being a little better than the last anticompetitive deal proposed probably isn’t good enough for DOJ, and shouldn’t be.

A Common Framework

This leaves the other three points: Going from four to three carriers, the lack of financial necessity of a merger, and an end to pricing pressure. Since these points are all intertwined with one another - number of competitors affects pricing pressure and pricing pressure affects the financial viability of competitors - it makes sense to consider them together. The question is whether the counterpoints advanced sufficiently addressed them to satisfy the DOJ. I submit that perhaps they didn’t, and they shouldn’t.

Competition policy begins with the fundamental belief that competition is a good thing, so going from four to three is never a positive of itself, it's always a negative. The real debate here is whether the fourth carrier is sufficiently viable to stand alone (otherwise we’re going to three carriers regardless), and if so, whether other aspects of the merger are sufficiently pro-consumer as to make that loss worthwhile.

Is Sprint All That Weak, Either?

Whereupon we run into the merger’s next problem. As I said, I don’t quite consider T-Mobile a weak carrier now. But it's not entirely clear to me that DOJ will see Sprint as a weak carrier, either. In which case, the merger proposes going from four strong carriers to three, and is even more anticompetitive.

The idea that Sprint must find a merger partner is somewhat challenged by the fact that Sprint is making money, albeit not much, without one. Marcelo Claure spent a lot of time emphasizing that Sprint has lost tens of billions over the past 10 years. But this too is sleight of hand, in a way, implying a standard that doesn’t exist. Competition policy doesn’t exist to help shareholders recoup past losses. Only consumer welfare is at issue, at least as far as DOJ is concerned. And those losses have nothing to do with whether the company is losing money now. It isn’t.

In fact, Sprint’s TTM net income, exclusive of its tax cut benefits, is $450 million as of end of 2Q. Not much in terms of capital gains for shareholders, but subscriber growth has been sufficient to put it back into the black. Which raises the question for regulators: What exactly is wrong with the current arrangement?

Undoubtedly this has been driven substantially by Sprint’s return to subscriber growth. But cost cutting also has helped Sprint. Sprint has closed underperforming stores and consolidated customer service units. Sprint also has begun thinning out its regional management layer and made various other personnel and cost cuts to return itself to a firm, if not auspicious, financial footing.

While Sprint is not going to make Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) rich anytime soon, it's no longer bleeding cash. In other words, Sprint is not generating large profit, which is bad for its owners. But it's not actually losing money, so it's not clear why its situation is not sufficiently sustainable for consumer purposes.

Altogether, I don’t see the testimony or the facts as demonstrating convincingly that Sprint’s position is unacceptable from a consumer perspective, even though I quite understand Sprint investors are not happy. But legally DOJ isn’t supposed to care about that. And they probably won’t.

Capacity: Profit Or Price Pressure?

If Sprint is not doomed to fail standing alone, there must be consumer benefits to the merger sufficient to outweigh the obvious benefits that competition has brought to the wireless space. (The industry has essentially been in a constant state of price competition since AT&T’s bid to buy T-Mobile was shot down.) The argument was that New T-Mobile would continue to cut prices because it would have a lot of spare capacity to sell.

This too, I'm sorry to say, is sleight of hand. This article is long enough already, so I will be brief here: Private companies, we all know, do not exist to maximize the utilization of their services. They exist to maximize profit, for which higher utilization is usually, but not always, a path forward. The implication that extra capacity always makes for lower prices was neither probed closer nor expounded upon with evidence by the CEOs.

What’s more, there's already evidence that in wireless, spare capacity does not produce large price cuts. This evidence lies in the fact that the industry has always had large amounts of spare capacity. Less than 7% of cell towers are ever at peak usage, and even for less than 10% of the time. But prior to the abrogation of the T-Mobile/AT&T merger, this had never produced a sustained price drop. I have written before about the large number of capacity utilization limitations Verizon and AT&T used to use, which had little engineering justification but allowed prices to be kept artificially high.

We have yet to hear why this will be different this time, and I suspect DOJ will want to know. Merely demonstrating the existence of spare capacity does not satisfy the legal inquiry into whether or not that capacity tends to produce a price drop in the specific industry.

Summary

Neither side, frankly, impressed me. The anti-merger witnesses failed to make their case effectively and missed several key points in their favor. But the pro-merger witnesses seemed at times to almost be playing sleight of hand with the debate. The issue was the consumer benefits of the merger vs. more competition. And that was a question Legere and Claure kept trying to redirect or modify. While many of the questions were about competition, few of the answers were.

That appears to have thrown the witnesses off a bit, and perhaps even satisfied the senators. Since it is not the standard the law calls for evaluating the merger under, though I doubt it will satisfy DOJ, at least not as is.

Investment Recommendation

To be clear, I'm in no way saying I expect the merger to be blocked. My point is simply that there are ample issues to be raised and the poor performance of the witnesses in front of the Senate may not be the best guide to how persuasive those arguments might be in the privacy of DOJ meetings, where they will presumably be presented better. My recommendation to investors would simply be to maintain your opinion of the merger’s prospects, whatever it was, before the hearing happened.

As for the companies themselves, I continue to see T-Mobile and Verizon as strong wireless players regardless of the merger's prospects, although obviously if the deal went through and they could all raise prices stocks would rise even more. Sprint is probably selling low on its valuable spectrum hoard, so I would be more bullish on its stock if the deal was called off. But the market takes the contrary view, so there would be time to buy in after that happened, if it happened. I don't see a reason to hold Sprint stock now, except perhaps as a proxy for T-Mobile stock.

I continue to believe AT&T is the most pressured of the four, and would avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.