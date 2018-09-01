Can Visa Continue Its Growth Momentum?

The company’s growth momentum should continue thanks to strong economic activities and consumer confidence in the United States and other parts of the world.

Investment Thesis

Visa (V) delivered another quarter of double-digit top and bottom line growth. The company should have a long runway of growth as the world continues to shift from cash to digital transactions in the next decade. Its growth momentum also is supported by strong consumer confidence. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past 10 years and has a low payout ratio. Its shares are trading at a valuation below Mastercard (MA) but higher than its historical average.

Visa’s Double-Digit Growth Rate

In its Q3 fiscal 2018, Visa delivered another excellent quarter. Its revenue increased to $5.24 billion from $4.57 billion a year ago. This was a growth rate of about 15.8% year over year. The company’s revenue growth rate continues to impress investors as it delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, its year-over-year revenue growth rate continues to trend higher (the much higher growth rate between Q4 2016 and Q3 2017 was due to its acquisition of Visa Europe).

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Similar to the revenue growth rate, Visa also experienced strong year-over-year volume growth in the past few years. As the chart below shows, its total volume growth rates are in the low double-digits in the past four quarters. Its total volume growth rates between Q4 2016 and Q3 2017 were due to its acquisition of Visa Europe. Visa’s EPS in the past quarter also was strong. Its adjusted earnings per share increased by 39% year-over-year to $1.20.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Reasons why Visa will continue to grow at a fast pace

Favorable secular trend

About 85% of the world’s transactions still involve cash and checks. As the world continues to shift toward digital transactions, mobile payments, and plastic, there will be a lot of growth potential for financial services companies like Visa to grab more market share. Therefore, Visa should have a long runway of growth in the next decade. According to the Nilson Report, Visa holds about 58% market share in transactions in the world. At the end of Q2 2018, Visa has about 3.3 billion cards in circulation and more than 44 million of participating merchants worldwide. This creates a very strong network effect to attract new cardholders.

Strong economic activities acting as tailwinds

Beside favourable secular trends, Visa should be able to benefit from strong economic activities in the United States and the rest of the world. In the United States, the GDP growth rate reached 4.2% in Q2 2018. In addition, its personal consumption growth rate also reached 3%. Its personal consumption growth rate is expected to go up further, to 3.1% in the third quarter. We believe this will be a good tailwind to Visa’s revenue, as the United States comprised about 44% of Visa’s volume.

Source: CIBC Economics

In the rest of the world, consumer confidence continues to remain at a high level. Below is the chart that shows the consumer confidence index in OECD countries. Since OECD countries comprised 62% of global nominal GDP, the index provides a good representation of the entire global economy. In addition, these countries typically have higher digital and mobile payment transaction rates. As can be seen from the chart, the consumer confidence index continued to remain at a high level in the past few months. Therefore, global spending should remain at a high level in the next few months. This will help further grow Visa’s revenue.

Source: OECD Data

Risks and Challenges

Although Visa enjoys strong secular trends and economic activities, its business can be impacted by government regulations. For example different countries might introduce different rules to cap its fees. Since Visa is a leading player, it can easily become the target of new regulations. In addition, mobile technology also makes it much easier for new entrants to enter the market.

As we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, investors should keep in mind any downward risks. A global wide recession can easily slash the current high consumer confidence level. This will likely result in lower transactions and impact Visa’s revenue negatively.

Is Visa’s Current Valuation Attractive?

The share price of Visa has appreciated by about 40% in the past year. It is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 27.2x (see table below). As the table below shows, Visa’s forward P/E ratio of 27.2x is about 3x multiples higher than its five-year forward P/E ratio. However, Visa’s forward P/E ratio is still 6.1x multiples below Mastercard’s 33.3x. Its price to cash flow ratio of 28.4x also is below MasterCard’s 37.4x. Given Visa’s number one market share, and also its better margin, I believe Visa deserves a higher valuation than MasterCard.

Current P/E Forward P/E 5 Year P/E Price to Cash Flow Current PEG Ratio Visa (V) 35.6x 27.2x 24.2x 28.4x 1.43 MasterCard (MA) 47.6x 33.3x 24.7x 37.4x 1.77

Source: Created by author, MorningStar.Com

Visa currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 0.58%. While its dividend yield may not be high, the company has increased its dividend significantly in the past year. In the past four quarters, the company has increased its dividend twice. Its dividend was first increased from $0.165 per share to $0.195 per share in December last year. The company raised the dividend again the following quarter to $0.21 per share. The company’s dividend payout ratio is quite low at only 14% in the past quarter. We believe the company can continue to deliver strong dividend growth, especially if its board choose to revise its target payout ratio higher.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Visa should be able to continue its growth in the next decade due to strong secular trends. In addition, strong economic activities in the current economic cycle should help support its growth momentum in the near term. We believe its share price is attractive on a relative basis (when compared to Mastercard) but might be slightly overvalued against its historical average. Hence, any pullback will be a good investment opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

