PDI: Money Talks

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. PDI has seen its premium to NAV continue to rise, but its underlying assets are performing well. Beyond that, the fund remains reasonably priced by Pimco standards, as all of Pimco's CEFs have seen their premiums rise in the short term. Furthermore, income production continues to look very strong, which gives investors comfort that the high yield the fund offers will be safe for the foreseeable future. Finally, housing prices continue to increase and defaults remain low, which is good news for the non-agency mortgage based securities (MBS) that make up the bulk of PDI's portfolio.

First, a little about PDI. It's a closed-end fund with a primary objective to "seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund is trading at $32.76/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.08%. The last time I reviewed PDI occurred back in May. The fund was looking a bit pricey at the time, but I believed it still represented a compelling value. Since that time, PDI has given investors a total in excess of 6%, which is great short-term performance. However, partly because of this return, the premium to own PDI has risen by about 50% since May, so I wanted to review PDI to see if it still made sense to hold going forward. In short, I believe PDI is still a buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Hefty Premium Does Exist

I remain bullish on PDI, but it's important to note that the fund's valuation is a sore point for me. I typically like to initiate positions in CEFs at discounts and/or at premiums below 5%. I rarely buy, or recommend, funds when they have double-digit premiums, yet that's exactly what PDI has. Back in May, I felt the pros of PDI outweighed the valuation, when the fund had a premium to its NAV at almost 8%. Currently, this figure stands above 13%, so the fund is indeed quite expensive. However, PDI is not alone in that the majority of Pimco CEFs have seen their premiums rise of late, so I'm no longer automatically disqualifying a double-digit premium as an investment option. However, it's important to put this figure in to perspective, so I have listed out the fund's average trading premiums below:

Fund Current Premium Highest 1-year Premium Lowest 1-year Premium Average YTD Premium Average 52-week Premium PDI 13.20% 13.41% 1.45% 7.75% 6.76%

As you can see, PDI is right near the top of its annual trading range. While the fund has traded higher in the past, it's well above its normal averages and is more than 50% higher than during my previous review. This means new investors are buying in to a fund at a price well above what most investors likely paid, which is not very encouraging.

However, as I alluded to above, the majority of Pimco's CEFs also have seen their premiums widen, and PDI remains in the middle of the pack in terms of valuation when compared to its Pimco peers. Furthermore, while the fund is expensive, it's important to note that its NAV has been essentially flat over the past year. While this does not sound impressive, it comes on the backdrop of three interest rate hikes, which has caused the NAV of many debt-focused funds to fall during that time frame. This tells me that PDI's underlying holdings are well positioned to handle future interest rate increases, which is especially important as future rate hikes are all but guaranteed. In summary, I want to focus on funds right now that are well-equipped to see positive performance during a rising rate environment, and which are seeing strong income production. PDI has both of these traits, and I will discuss its income production in the following paragraph.

UNII Report - Distinctively Positive

As I just mentioned, a large bright spot for PDI comes from its income production. Pimco's latest UNII report shows continued improvement for PDI specifically. However, and perhaps more importantly, this is not just a one month-over-month trend, but a continuance of a trend we have been seeing for some time. To illustrate, I have compiled the undistributed net investment income (UNII) figures for the last seven months for PDI:

As of July 31 As of June 30 As of May 31 As of April 30 As of March 31 As of Feb 28 As of Jan 31 $.55/share $.47/share $.42/share $.11/share $.11/share $.13/share ($.02/share)

Source: Pimco

As you can see, PDI has seen dramatic improvement in a fairly short time frame, especially when considering the fund had negative UNII at the beginning of the year as well. Furthermore, this rise, as it stands today, illustrates that PDI has almost three months worth of distributions in the bank to act as a cushion in case income production falters in the near term. This gives investors reasonable assurance the distribution stream is very safe.

In summary, PDI's income production is firing on all cylinders and is greatly improving in the short term. The fund appears to have very little risk of a distribution cut, as its fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio is more than 108%. Importantly, its three-month rolling coverage ratio is almost 144%, indicating a vastly improving metric, which is what investors want to see. Therefore, this helps explain why paying an above-average premium for PDI may still be a profitable trade.

Rising Home Values + Low Defaults = Win

Now it is time to talk about the underlying assets in PDI's portfolio, which are the primary driver to the fund's success and the reason I believe this success is likely to continue. My focus will be on the non-agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), which represent more than 58% of the fund's total holdings, as illustrated below:

Source: Pimco

Clearly, how these assets are performing is of special importance to PDI. So let us consider what these products are. Non-agency MBS differ from agency MBS in that they are issued by private institutions, while agency MBS are issued by agencies such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Non-agency MBS can be seen as riskier because their mortgages typically do not conform to the requirements (size, documentation, loan-to-value ratios, etc.) that agency MBS products require. These are often referred to as sub-prime mortgages, or those whose borrowers have low credit scores, and gained notoriety during the financial crisis. However, it includes more than that, such as jumbo loans, which are reserved for high-net worth individuals who want a loan above the size the agencies will offer, among other types of mortgages.

However, there's no denying this is a sector that's especially prone to swings in the housing market, especially those in the sub-prime category. Indeed many borrowers lack high credit scores or are highly leveraged on their homes, so keeping a keen eye on delinquencies, defaults, and home values is especially important when assessing the attractiveness of these types of products. Fortunately, the news of the housing front continues to be largely positive. While some headlines suggest a slowdown is occurring, the underlying metrics point to a very strong U.S. housing market.

To start, let us consider the serious mortgage delinquency rate, which is defined as those 60 days or more past due. This is a figure that continues to drop, and currently sits just above 1.6%, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: TransUnion

As you can see, this figure remains well below where it stood during the peaks of the crisis, and is actually down from from 1.9% in a year-over-year comparison. Furthermore, while delinquencies are certainly a metric to monitor, one could argue that actual defaults are more important, and there continues to be improvement on that front as well. According to research by S&P Global, first mortgage defaults have been declining year-over-year for the past eight years, and currently sit at .63%. This trend is illustrated in the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, delinquencies and defaults are down, which is encouraging, but that's only half the story. Another positive aspect of the housing market has to do with rising home values, which is another multi-year trend. This is especially important for non-agency MBS because, as I mentioned, many of these mortgages are more prone to default. However, when home prices are rising, homeowners have more equity to tap in to help make their mortgage payments, and also have less incentive to default on the home, since it represents an appreciating investment.

And home prices are indeed rising, and by significant levels. In order to see this you may need to read past the headlines, which sometimes downplay what we are actually seeing. For example, this week CNBC published an article titled "Home price gains slow down in June." I'm not saying this headline or the contents within the article are incorrect, because it's a completely factual statement. What I'm saying is that if you only read the headline you would not be getting the whole story. The article laments a slowdown in June, compared to May, with national home prices rising 6.2% in June compared to 6.4% the prior month (in a year-over-year comparison). So, yes, it's a declining metric, but to me, continued price appreciation above 6%, at this stage in the economic recovery, continues to point to a seller's housing market, with annual gains continuing to beat the rates of inflation. And, similar to the delinquency and default rates, this is a multi-year trend, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

Therefore, it's clear the underlying fundamentals of the housing market remain strong, and this is good news for PDI investors.

Bottom line

PDI continues to be a winner, and investors continue to be shown the money through high distributions month over month. As income production for the fund improves, this distribution is as safe as it has ever been. With the fund trading at an above-average premium, investors may be hesitant to hold on to, or add to, their positions, but they should have some assurance due to the rising UNII figure and the stable value of the fund's NAV. Furthermore, the underlying assets in the fund's portfolio remain in demand, as the housing market continues to look strong, with declining defaults and rising home values representing two important, and long-term, trends. While the Fed is forecasting two more interest rate hikes in 2018, investors are going to need to be careful about the fixed income products they buy, but PDI appears well positioned to weather any incoming Fed effect. Therefore, I continue to view PDI as an attractive investment, and continue to recommend it at this time.

