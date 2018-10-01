Seeing Factors Through A Quant Manager's Eyes

Written by: Antonio Picca

Factors due diligence from the head of Vanguard's factor ETFs

As factor-based investing becomes a bigger part of the product universe, it's worth taking a few moments to understand how quant managers and index providers go about achieving factor exposure. Having these insights can help you understand that different providers do it differently which, in turn, can help you give clients better advice related to implementing factor strategies.

To begin, factors are the underlying drivers that influence and explain the way an investment behaves. A portfolio that exhibits a high sensitivity to the movements of a particular factor within the overall market is considered a "factor portfolio" because its returns are primarily driven by the corresponding factor’s movements. The goal of such a portfolio is to exhibit a high correlation with the targeted factor's behavior, so that investors can achieve exposure to a desired factor efficiently.

As we construct factor driven portfolios the question we have to ask is: What makes a portfolio sensitive to a particular factor? Three main choices affect this sensitivity: stock selection, stock weighting, and implementation.

It starts with stock selection

A portfolio will have high sensitivity to a particular factor if the stocks within the portfolio have similar attributes to the ones used to define the factor. For example, if the value factor is a proxy for cheaper stocks—typically defined by low price-to-book ratios relative to the broad market—then a value factor portfolio would likely favor low price-to-book stocks in its construction methodology as well.

There is a large debate within the asset management and index industries around which characteristics should be used to target a given factor in a portfolio.

Generally, the less the academic research supporting the existence of a factor, the larger the disagreement about how to capture it.

For more established factors, such as value, most of the industry has converged toward one characteristic or a combination of price to book, price to earnings, price to cash-flows, and price to sales. For less-established factors, such as quality or liquidity, there is considerably less agreement and thus it’s possible to find very different characteristics across different managers or index providers.

Three is the magic number

Another topic of debate is how many characteristics managers or index providers should use to adequately capture factor exposure. Although some managers have taken a purist approach to factor investing, using just one characteristic, most of the industry uses three. There are advantages and disadvantages in combining multiple characteristics.

On the one hand, using multiple characteristics yields more robust portfolios, reducing individual variable noise, data mining concerns, and potential crowding effects. On the other hand, combining too many variables leads to higher complexity, increasing portfolio-monitoring costs and due diligence efforts.

At Vanguard, we believe that using three broad, underlying characteristics to construct individual factor products strikes the right balance between robustness and complexity. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible and to use variables that are recognizable and familiar to investors.

That said, in the case of factors whose measure may be more multifaceted, such as quality, we may seek to use more than three characteristics to capture the many different aspects of a company’s quality.

Overall, we have chosen variables that are well documented in the empirical literature. However, we want to be deliberate and avoid using methods that might lead to an excessive concentration in a given sector. Also, we want to incorporate variables that exhibit different behaviors across the business cycle.

Adjusting stock weighting

Selecting stocks with similar attributes is not enough to have high sensitivity to a particular factor. Another important choice is the methodology used to weight stocks within a portfolio. Given a set of characteristics, a portfolio that gives higher weight to the securities with the strongest factor attributes is likely to have higher factor sensitivity.

With our single-factor products, we rank each stock within the universe across each of the underlying characteristics for a given factor. Next, we compile an equally weighted “composite ranking” for each stock, and then convert that ranking into a factor score. We then construct our portfolio by including the highest-scored stocks until we have reached one third of the market capitalization of the starting universe by weighting each included stock according to its factor score.

Additionally, since factor premiums exist across the entire market cap spectrum, we split the starting universe into three groups of stocks that cover the large, mid, and small part of the market. We score and rank stocks within each of their respective market cap groupings and then give equal weight to each size group.

Potential advantages and considerations

This construction feature of dividing into capitalization tiers and scoring and ranking stocks has several potential advantages. First, it enhances diversification, yielding hundreds of stocks in each factor strategy and thus can greatly reduce concentration risk. This is a very important point. Indeed, one way to build a high-exposure portfolio is to invest everything into a handful of stocks with the strongest factor attributes. However, not many investors would feel comfortable holding such a concentrated portfolio.

Another advantage of this construction approach is the greater emphasis on small- and medium-cap stocks, which have historically delivered much larger premiums across all factors.1 This aspect of our methodology helps reduce potential concerns about crowding within the large-cap segment of the market.

Finally, this construction methodology allows us to maintain a similar size tilt across all of our factor strategies. However, our emphasis on small- and medium-cap securities can cause our strategies to considerably underperform a cap-weighted broad market index over prolonged periods of time.

Investors should carefully consider whether this active risk is in line with their risk tolerance and with their investment horizon. One possible way to attenuate the effect of this size bias is to combine our factor funds with a large-cap index portfolio.

Appreciating transparency

Besides the broader diversification and the broader opportunity-set associated with targeting factors across the market-capitalization spectrum, our weighting methodology is relatively straightforward, and transparent. More complex approaches might yield similar or higher factor exposures than our methodology, but more complexity typically means less transparency.

An important benefit of a relatively simple and effective weighting methodology is that we can be consistent across all of our factor funds. That’s noteworthy because it’s not uncommon for factor-fund managers or index providers to use different portfolio construction rules and index guidelines for different factor products. We prefer a more holistic approach.

Implementation: Maintaining factor exposure

Selecting and weighting stocks based on the strength of their factor attributes is not enough to deliver a consistently high factor exposure because stock characteristics can change significantly over time. Some characteristics, such as past performance (momentum) and price to fundamentals (value), tend to exhibit substantial changes on a daily basis. As a consequence, if you don’t rebalance the portfolio to incorporate these changes, the targeted factor exposure can decline significantly over time.

We believe that an active implementation is the best way to deliver a consistently strong factor exposure. Since we actively manage the portfolio, rather than relying on an index provider, we can score the stocks in the universe on a daily basis and rebalance our portfolio as necessary, rather than on a fixed schedule. This active implementation allows us to adjust factor exposure more dynamically and to experience less factor decay than with an index-based option. It also helps us reduce costs by lowering index licensing fees and gives us more portfolio management flexibility, which can lead to lower trading costs.

A deliberate—yet flexible—approach

Factor-based strategies are designed to target the underlying drivers of investment performance. In evaluating competing factor-based strategies, investors need to understand the three variables that make a portfolio sensitive to a particular factor, namely: stock selection, stock weighting, and implementation.

At Vanguard, we’re aiming to deliver the strongest and most consistent factor exposure possible. We’ve taken a very deliberate approach to strategy design and implementation, and have come up with a diversified, low-cost, transparent, and long-only format. Also, because we are the active manager and don’t rely on an index provider, we can change any part of our construction process as needed.

The takeaway is that advisors, with precise factor-based tools they understand clearly, can determine whether factor-exposure tilts are appropriate to help clients achieve their long-term investment goals.

For a detailed overview of Vanguard’s factor construction methodology, see our Step-by-step guide to Vanguard’s factor construction.

