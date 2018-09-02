Tracking Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - August 2018 Edition

It has become something of a tradition for me to share the dayrate and utilization trends in the offshore drilling industry so that investors in the industry can better understand some of the more important trends affecting their companies. The source data for these updates comes from the IHS Markit Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends Report, which tracks competitive mobile offshore drilling fleet dayrates and utilization across four representative rig categories. While this report is supposedly released month, it has been very inconsistent over much of this year. This may be due to limited data or other reasons which are not disclosed. Regardless, the August 2018 issue of the report was released a few days ago so it is time for me to provide an update to readers here.

As regular readers of this series are certainly aware, IHS Markit provides the data for four different types of rig that it uses as proxies for the industry as a whole. While not perfect, these proxies are generally adequate for providing an overall top-level view of the industry and they certainly work well for our purposes here, as will be discussed below.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of offshore drilling rig that has its dayrates and fleetwide utilization rates tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 feet of water. A semisubmersible rig is a floating rig that is held in place over the drill site via a combination of anchors and heavy ballast, which has the effect of making these rigs very stable in choppy waters, such as those found in the North Sea. This stability makes these rigs most commonly used in development operations as their limited mobility hinders their desirability in exploration. The ultra-deepwater variants of these rigs are somewhat uncommon as the overwhelming majority of ultra-deepwater rigs constructed in the past decade or so have been drillships, leaving these to be somewhat niche players in the marketplace. Here are the dayrate and utilization trends for the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles continued the decline that began earlier this summer, which is rather disappointing. It also challenges the narrative that the industry has been recovering. What is even more disappointing is that the utilization rate now sits at the lowest level that it has had since the industry downturn began. This could however just be an indication that these particular rigs are not in demand. The majority of new drilling contracts that have been getting awarded are for exploration and semisubmersibles are less desirable than drillships for exploration tasks, as already discussed. If we do not see similar declines across the other categories of rig then it will help vindicate this particular theory.

Fortunately, we do not see a similar decline in dayrates. As shown above, the leading new contract dayrate has remained steady since 2018; unfortunately this rate is lower than at any point since they bottomed out in February. Thus, we likewise see no particular signs of an industry recovery here. However, as I have mentioned in the past, there is still sufficient surplus supply of unutilized rigs to hold dayrates down and we usually do not see much in the way of upward pressure on dayrates until rig utilization gets above 80%. As that is not likely to happen for quite some time, rig dayrates are likely to remain depressed. This will thus make it difficult for the owners of these rigs to generate a profit off of new contracts.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with their semisubmersible cousins, these rigs are capable of performing drilling operations in at least 7500 feet of water, which makes them among the most modern and technically-capable rigs in operation today. Unlike their semisubmersible cousins, these rigs use a standard ship hull (some are converted oil tankers) that gives them much greater maneuverability through the water than most other drilling rigs. For this reason, drillships are commonly used for exploration work as they can be quickly moved from place to place. Here are the dayrate and utilization trends for the world's ultra-deepwater drillship fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

Here we definitely see some improvements compared to the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible chart. As shown, the fleetwide utilization rate has bounced around the 60% mark since early 2017 but began to trend upward in the past month. While it is still too early to tell if this is indeed an early sign of the recovery or just another regular fluctuation, when we combine this with the new contract announcements that were accompanying the second quarter earnings results of many major drilling contractors, it gives us reason to be optimistic.

We did see some improvement in dayrates here, which is somewhat nice to see after the disappointment with the semisubmersibles. As we can see, the leading new contract dayrate did increase slightly in June but then made a very slight decline during the month of July. However, it still remains higher than the levels that it held earlier this year. The unfortunate reality is though that the leading new contract dayrate remains barely above the cash flow breakeven rate for many of these rigs. Thus, even though the number of new contracts being awarded is slowly increasing, offshore drilling contractors are hard pressed to make much of a profit on these contracts. As was the case with the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rigs, this situation is unlikely to change anytime soon as the market dayrate is rarely under any upward pressure until the utilization rate surpasses 80%, which is likely to be quite a ways off.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Petrodata report is the harsh-environment jack-up. As the name implies, these are jack-up rigs that have been specially equipped to operate in some of the most difficult conditions found in the world, such as those in the Arctic or on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In this case, IHS Markit has not opted to use the most modern variants of these rigs. Rather, the consulting firm opted to use standard jack-up units, which are defined as those rigs that have a maximum operating depth of 360 feet or less. While not the most modern units, these rigs do account for the overwhelming majority of the fleet so this is likely an adequate proxy for the market as a whole. In addition, IHS Markit chose to only use the data for those rigs operating in Northwest Europe as opposed to all of the harsh-environment rigs operating worldwide. Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of the harsh-environment jack-up rigs in existence are operating in Northwest Europe, so just using this data seems to be an acceptable way to judge the industry as a whole. Here are the dayrate and utilization trends for these rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

Admittedly, this chart is somewhat disappointing. While we do see a sharp improvement in the utilization rate during the first half of the year, this positive trend reversed itself in the past two months. While the rate still remains much better than it was last year, this is not something that we want to see, particularly if it continues. There are, however, a number of things that could account for this, including contractors beginning to put cold-stacked rigs back into service in response to the clearly improving demand. It is rare for a market to not have occasional pullbacks in utilization so hopefully this is nothing to worry about but it certainly will be if it continues for more than another month or two.

Interestingly, we still see no upward pressure on dayrates here despite the fact that the utilization rate increased rapidly and even surpassed 80%. One of the reasons for this is that the utilization rate has not been able to sustain that level for any period of time. As a result, there is still too much supply in the market to push it back into a seller's market. Nonetheless, the strong demand for these rigs has been sufficient to prevent the market dayrate from declining as it has remained steady for the past three months. The current level is, however, barely above breakeven levels and as such is not yet high enough for contractors to generate much in the way of free cash flow off of newly signed contracts.

Benign-Environment Jack-Ups

The final type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is high-specification benign-environment jack-ups. A high-specification jack-up in this case is defined as an independent leg cantilever drilling unit with a maximum operational depth of between 361 and 400 feet. This category would thus include nearly all of the jack-up rigs that have been constructed in the past ten years or so, which thus largely encompasses the most modern units currently in operation. Interestingly, there are a handful of even more capable units, such as Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla-series that would be excluded from this data. For the most part though, nearly all relatively modern units would be accounted for here. However, as was the case with the harsh-environment rigs, IHS Markit has decided to only use the data from those rigs in a certain part of the world - in this case Southeast Asia. This is historically the region where these rigs were most commonly used but in recent years high-specification jack-ups have become relatively common sights in the Persian Gulf and in certain parts of the Gulf of Mexico. Nonetheless, these rigs are still fairly commonly used in the waters of Southeast Asia so this seems to be an acceptable proxy. Here are the dayrate and utilization trends for high-specification jack-up rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

As the utilization rate of benign-environment jack-up rigs is generally considered to be a leading indicator of the direction of the rest of the industry, this chart is seriously disappointing. While we did see some strength in the utilization rate over much of last year, it has since fallen off, although it has not reached the lows that it had a few years ago. There are a few reasons for this including rig scrapping (although many of these units are too new to be scrapped) and rig contractors bringing cold-stacked rigs onto the market. Another reason though is that jack-up rig contracts tend to be fairly short in duration so we easily could have seen a surge of contracts drive the rate up and then expire with fewer ones to replace them. If so then this could certainly represent a problem as the general belief is that higher oil prices are encouraging a greater number of offshore contracts to be awarded as E&P companies seek to take advantage of the favorable pricing environment.

Fortunately, we have seen a slight recovery in the market dayrate, which could be an indication that the decline in utilization is being caused by offshore drilling contractors reactivating previously stacked rigs and thus increasing the marketed supply of these units in the fleet. We still see the same situation as with the other rigs types though in that the available supply of uncontracted rigs is still too high to apply any upward pressure on dayrates. Thus, dayrates remain at levels that are barely above cash flow breakeven and thus making it difficult for contractors to derive profits off of any new contracts that they get. This is likely to be the case for quite some time yet for reasons that have already been discussed.

Conclusion

Overall, we are certainly seeing mixed signs here as the industry is certainly better than it was eighteen months ago but we still see significant challenges. In particular, utilization rates have declined in a few areas and dayrates continue to be suppressed. It remains a very challenging environment for offshore drillers and any sustained strength still looks to be a long ways off.

