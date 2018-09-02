Salesforce Invests In Narvar For Loyalty Management Tech

CRM has been a very active strategic investor across multiple software-enabled industries and has shifted its focus from early-stage to expansion stage investments.

Salesforce has participated in the expansion financing round for Narvar.

Quick Take

Salesforce (CRM) has made an investment in Narvar’s recent Series C funding round of $30 million.

Narvar has developed an online customer loyalty management platform that helps businesses improve their customer ecommerce experiences.

CRM is an extremely active strategic investor in technology startups across a large number of software-enabled industries.

Investee Company

San Francisco, California-based Narvar was founded in 2012 to leverage machine learning algorithms and help retailers improve long-term customer loyalty at all post-purchase stages. The platform offers order tracking, communications, and returns.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Amit Sharma, who was previously Product Manager of Apple Online Stores at Apple (AAPL).

Below is an overview video of the post-purchase opportunity in retail, speech by Narvar CEO Amit Sharma:

(Source: Narvar)

Narvar’s primary system functionalities are:

Ship

Track

Notify

Return

A short list of company partners includes:

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP Hybris (SAP)

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

UPS (UPS)

Shopify

Microsoft Dynamics (MSFT)

FedEx (FDX)

Numerous shipping carriers

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the total customer loyalty management market was valued at $2.16 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $6.82 billion by 2023

This represents a very strong CAGR of 21.1% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for customer-centric retention strategies as well as the increasing number of cardholders across the globe.

Major competitive vendors that provide customer loyalty management services include:

Aimia (AIM.TO)

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

Comarch

SAP (SAP)

Epsilon Data Management

Fidelity Information Services

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Salesforce, other investors in the current round included lead investor Accel (Ryan Sweeney) and Scale Venture Partners.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Narvar has raised $64 million in investment since inception.

Salesforce invested in Narvar to assist it in the further development of its product roadmap and its international growth initiatives.

As Accel partner Ryan Sweeney stated in the deal announcement,

Narvar has redefined e-commerce service standards by changing the way brands interact with their customers throughout the entire online purchase lifecycle.

Salesforce has been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 90 company financings since the beginning of 2016.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Salesforce has focused its investments most often in the industries of Software and Enterprise IT. Most of the other investments are also in software-enabled industries across a range of disciplines.

Most of its recent investments have been in the Series B or later and Expansion stages of development.

By geographic location, the firm has invested largely in startups located in California. Salesforce is headquartered in San Francisco.

Salesforce’s strategic investment approach is a classic ‘platform’ play where the firm invests across a large number of industries that can utilize its horizontal cloud data platform.

When CRM began its strategic investing years ago, it originally focused its investments on early-stage companies but more recently appears to have transitioned its investment efforts toward mid- and later-stage technology companies.

There is certainly less risk associated with investing at later stages of a startup’s development. Perhaps its initial efforts to seed its platform were successful enough that CRM could begin to focus on assisting certain companies in breaking out and achieving scale.

In any event, Salesforce’s investing continues at a busy pace as the firm grows in size and going forward I expect to see strong investment both in the U.S. and internationally.

Thank you for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.