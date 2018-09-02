Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues - GAIN & TCAP

List of products by the same issuers which are still outstanding.

A glimpse at how they traded and how the companies refinanced, if they did.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose Call Option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events

Gladstone Investment Corp. - GAINO & GAINN

Redemption : Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINO)

: Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINO) Original Call Date : 12/31/2017

: 12/31/2017 Call Date: 08/31/2018

Redemption : Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINN)

: Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINN) Original Call Date : 05/31/2018

: 05/31/2018 Call Date: 08/31/2018

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding shares of its 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2021 (the “Series B Term Preferred Stock”) and its 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2023 (the “Series C Term Preferred Stock”), contingent upon the Company’s successful completion of the public offering of its newly designated 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025 (the “Series E Term Preferred Stock”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of its Series E Term Preferred Stock plus borrowings under its credit facility, as necessary, to redeem all outstanding shares of its Series B Term Preferred Stock and its Series C Term Preferred Stock. Source: ir.gladstoneinvestment.com

Below you can see the charts of GAINO's and GAINN's last days on the exchange:

Source: YahooFinance, Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock

Source: YahooFinance, Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock

Here is a list of products outstanding by this issuer:

Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.375% Series E Cumul Term Prfrd Stock due 8/31/2025

Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock

Source: Author's database

Triangle Capital Corp. - TCCA & TCCB

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) announced the completion of its previously announced asset sale transaction with BSP Asset Acquisition I, LLC, an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.

Redemption : Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Senior Notes due 12/15/2022 (TCCA)

: Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Senior Notes due 12/15/2022 (TCCA) Original Call Date : 12/15/2015

: 12/15/2015 Call Date: 08/30/2018

Redemption : Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Notes due 3/15/2022 (TCCB)

: Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Notes due 3/15/2022 (TCCB) Original Call Date : 03/15/2018

: 03/15/2018 Call Date: 08/30/2018

In connection with the Asset Sale, the Company announced its intent to redeem all of its outstanding 6.375% Notes due March 15, 2022 (the “March 2022 Notes”) (CUSIP No. 895848 406; NYSE: TCCB) and 6.375% Notes due December 15, 2022 (CUSIP No. 895848 307; NYSE: TCCA) (the “December 2022 Notes” and, collectively with the March 2022 Notes, the “Notes”). The Company expects the settlement of this redemption to occur on August 30, 2018 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount ($25.00 per Note), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon from June 15, 2018, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Payment"). The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee under the indenture governing the Notes, will make payment to holders of the Notes on the Redemption Date Source: globenewswire.com

Here is how do they trade over their last days on the exchange:

Source: YahooFinance, Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Senior Notes due 12/15/2022

Source: YahooFinance, Triangle Capital Corp., 6.375% Notes due 3/15/2022

Currently, Triangle Capital Corp. does not have any similar products outstanding.

Conclusion

There is no incredible value provided by these articles except keeping track of the big shuffle in the preferred stock universe which, albeit the small pause in early 2018, has been going on full steam ahead.

Having this in mind, it would be wise for every single one of us to do a portfolio revision and acquaint himself with which holdings might be the subject of a Call Option exercise. Once you know this, you can easily figure out whether there is a better product available or you are comfortable with waiting until it is stripped away.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/29/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

