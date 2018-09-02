End Of Year 2018 Commentary 4 Months Early

The 10 year Sharpe ratio is 1.16%, 2nd best in the past 9 decades, as low risk (standard deviation) was rewarded with high returns.

The 10-year return is 15.3%, placing it fourth in the last 9 decades, and 5% above the 10% average return over the past 93 years.

I can’t wait to celebrate our good fortune. We’re having a great recovery, and there’s no end in sight. With two thirds of 2018 behind us, I thought I’d fill in the rest of the year by annualizing our return to date. Then I link this in to look back over the past decade. The S&P 500 has returned 9.9% so far this year, which is an annualized 15% return. Linking this 15% into the previous 9 years provides the following perspectives.

The past decade has graced us with 15.26% returns per year, placing it fourth among the past 9 decades:

But the real story is in the risk-reward relationship we’ve enjoyed over the past decade, as shown in the next graph. Each unit of risk in the past decade has been rewarded with 1.16% in return, making it the second best decade.

Conclusion

The past 10 years have been remarkable in delivering very generous returns with high reliability (low volatility). It would be easy to get used to this.

