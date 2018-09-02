Campbell Soup - Decisive Enough?

Having rebounded 20% from the May lows, I find it easy to go back to turn neutral at these levels.

The company announces its intention to sell a range of activities, as I am wondering what potential sales price looks like.

Campbell Soup (CPB) has been facing troubles for a long time as (activist) investors have secretly hoped for an outright sale of the entire company. This does not appear to be the case, which is disappointing to investors.

In May I concluded that Campbell Soup faces accelerating challenges at the worst moment. This came after the company announced another profit warning pushing up leverage ratios quite a bit, just weeks after closure of the Snyder´s-Lance deal. Continued pressure on sales, margins and high debt continues to create an overhang for the shares.

The only good news in my opinion were the low expectations back in May, providing room to create value (from a low base) provided that the right decisions will be taken. I ended up buying some shares at an average of $33 but have cashed out after a 20% rally towards the $40 mark. This comes as potential for drastic actions and an outright sale seem limited.

Double Trouble

Campbell Soup has two major issues. For starters is the fact that its core (soup) business has a terrible growth profile, with sales being on a downward trajectory (not just limited to soup). To ¨fix¨ this, Campbell announced the $6.2 billion deal for Snyder´s-Lance late in 2017, as this deal closed in spring of this year.

Following this deal, Campbell has seen a much larger snack business which is showing growth, yet overall sales growth for the entire company would be flat at best! Fixing the growth profile, to actually report flattish growth overall, has come at a steep price, that of leverage ratios having ballooned to 5 times.

Soft operational results have been reported for quite a while, as things have only turned for the worse in early 2018. In February the company reported organic sales declines of 2% for the second quarter of its fiscal year of 2018 as the company anticipated earnings of $3.10-$3.17 per share, including a $0.25 per share boost from tax reform.

After the Snyder´s-Lance deal closed in March, the stock bottomed in May following the resignation of CEO Denise Morrison alongside the release of the third quarter results which revealed flat organic sales growth. While the sales performance was still reasonable, the company cut the earnings guidance to $2.85-$2.90 per share, a cut of the guidance by about $0.25 per share, as margins were taking a big beating.

Fourth Quarter Results & Outlook

Late August, Campbell released much awaited fourth quarter results. Sales jumped, but that was only the result of the Snyder´s-Lance deal as organic sales were down by 3%. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.25 per share, in the seasonally softer quarter, mkaing that full year earnings met the revised target at $2.87 per share. The softness in organic sales is not just limited to soup, as the Simple Meals and Beverages segment are struggling as well.

Margins took an incredible beating. Adjusted gross margins fell by 5.6% to 30.6% of sales. Roughly 3% of the margin decline results from acquisitions. Adjusted for that, a 260 basis point margin compression in the core is a very big move, attributed to costs inflation, greater promotional spending and the impact of a voluntary product recall. Adjusted EBIT of $281 million was more or less comparable to the number posted last year, but that is only the result of the purchase of Snyder´s-Lance and Pacific Foods, which have costed multi-billions and weigh on the balances sheet and P&L in terms of interest expenses.

For the upcoming fiscal year of 2019 the company sees sales of $9.98-$10.10 billion, a $1.35 billion increase compared to the $8.69 billion in revenues reported this year. With the net contribution of deals pegged at $1.50-$1.55 billion, that more or less suggests that the company assumes $175 million in organic sales declines, or about 2% organic sales declines.

While reported sales will grow, adjusted EBIT is seen at $1.39 billion, plus or minus $20 million, down from the $1.41 billion reported in 2018. Factoring in a whole year of elevated interest expenses following recent dealmaking, adjusted earnings are expected to fall to $2.49 per share, plus or minus four cents.

The problem is that net debt has ballooned to $9.7 billion. Given that adjusted EBIT is seen at just $1.4 billion, I peg EBITDA at just $1.8 billion, for a 5.4 times leverage ratio. That number even kindly excludes pension liabilities. These are very dangerous leverage ratios for a business which is in decline and faces so much turmoil.

Hitting The Sell Button

The new ¨strategy¨ is to start selling assets after management clearly made some very big mistakes. The new strategy is to focus on the core soup business as well as meals and beverage business (both facing real struggles) while pursuing divestitures of non-core operations.

The board has reportedly contemplated all options (including an outright sale) but for now has chosen this route, while it is open for feedback on its strategy.

The assets which will be sold include the international assets, comprised out of Arnott´s and the Kelsen Group. Campbell Fresh will be divested as well, including Bolthouse Farms, Garden Fresh Gourmet and refrigerated soup. These businesses combined generate $2.05 billion in sales and $140 million in EBIT. Despite the fact that these assets will be sold, it will hardly have an impact on the pro-forma earnings number of $2.49 per share in 2019, at least according to management. This comes as proceeds of the sale (no indication provided) will of course reduce interest expenses a lot. Of course that assumption relies heavily on the divestment proceeds which are far from certain and have not been communicated.

Campbell Soup is awarded a $12 billion equity valuation at $40 per share, which including net debt, works out to an enterprise valuation of nearly $22 billion. With sales seen around $10 billion, EBIT seen at $1.4 billion and EBITDA seen at $1.8 billion, it is valued at 2.2 times sales, roughly 12 times EBITDA and 16 times adjusted EBIT.

As the divested assets post sales of $2.0 billion and EBIT of $140 million, similar multiples imply about a $4 billion valuation based on sales. That is not likely however given the poor margin profile. Based on similar EBIT multiples, the price tag comes in at just $2.2 billion, as the actual proceeds probably come in somewhere between those numbers. While that helps in addressing leverage, it just reduces leverage by about at roughly a turn or 1.5 times.

Shying Away

For me it is easy to avoid on Campbell now with a takeover premium disappearing. With adjusted earnings seen at $2.50 per share, shares trade at 16 times adjusted earnings. That is not very compelling to me given the elevated debt load, the fact that the company still has to sell assets, the growth profile remains problematic, and there are pension liabilities as well.

In May I noted potential value creation under the sum-of-the-part analysis. Having risen 20% since May, while the chances of an outright sale have come down a lot and the outlook for 2019 remains dismal, I find it very easy to sell out of my position again.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.