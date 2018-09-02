Novartis : Buying Opportunity In The Offing

We may have some weakness in shares over the next month or so.

We have been predicting a move lower in equities for quite a while now. In fact, we liquidated some equity positions recently in the expectation of an imminent move down. The S&P along with Novartis (NVS) has actually printed a daily cycle top which in time could actually turn out to be an intermediate cycle top. In fact, Novartis has now dropped below its 10 day moving average. More selling pressure could indeed confirm an intermediate cycle decline.

We though will not be playing any potential move to the downside. Our cycle analysis along with COT & sentiment readings make us continue to believe that equity markets are going higher.

We remain more focused on the company's fundamentals rather that its core valuation. With the S&P500 for example recently surpassing all time highs, buying quality at present is a prerequisite. Now more than ever should investors be adhering to one of Warren Buffett's timeless investing rules.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

We continue to believe NVS fits the bill here. Here are strong reasons to back up our thesis.

One of the primary reasons we favor Novartis in this space is its innovation. Drug prices have been under pressure in the US for quite some time now. Novartis management actually announced after releasing its Q2 numbers this year that NVS would not be increasing the price of its drugs in the US this year. This decision was basically a declaration from management that it is backing itself with respect to its current blockbusters and strong pipeline. In a post Q2 interview, Vas Narasimhan stated that the firm is dedicated to "value based pricing" which speaks volumes for future innovation. Increasing the pricing power of the firm's drugs has been a core objective of Vas Narasimhan ever since he took office. We can see this more focused approach from the host of changes he has already made in his short time at the helm.

Speaking of innovation, Cosentyx is the one drug which has the potential to really transform how psoriasis is being treated. There is a huge unmet need in this area as treatment options for severe psoriasis have been very limited up to this point. We discussed in a recent article that the expected sales curve is right back on track after the $700+ million in sales in the second quarter. Management has not been shy with its full year guidance for Cosentyx so if we can see a strong finish to the year for this drug, expect the market to reward shares accordingly.

Currently supporting a dividend of over 3.5%, the future viability of such depends on where the financials stand at present as well as future earnings growth rates from the firm. First to the financials and it is easily seen that Novartis stands on firm footing with respect to the strength of its dividend. The current pay-out ratio is 50% when calculated off net income and around 67% off free cash flows over the past four quarters. Novartis' interest coverage ratio is over 18 and its debt to equity ratio is 0.3. In fact, Novartis' equity on its balance sheet surpasses the entire company liabilities by well over $15 billion. Few companies in this sector can state the same.

The foundation of the dividend is sound but what can be said about future dividend increases ? Well although Novartis is facing patent losses over the next few years, growth in the the likes of Cosentyx, Entresto, Aimovig & BAF312 should easily offset the declines we will see due to generic competition entering the fray. It really is all about the pipeline. Yes the patent loss on Gleevec recently raised questions related to drug diversification but as mentioned, CEO Vas Narasimhan has focused the company on building a far more expansive pipeline. A pipeline where any future patent loss will not affect the financials to the degree the likes of Gleevec did in recent times.

Therefore similar to other select longs the portfolio has at present, we will not be trading NVS at intermediate tops or bottoms. Remaining long through any potential decline.

