Stryker - Strikes Again In M&A

Stryker (SYK) continues to pursue inorganic growth on top of its solid growth trajectory already. The company announced the $1.4 billion purchase of K2M Group Holdings (KTWO) in order to bolster its position in the spinal market.

As Stryker has an excellent M&A track record, this deal will probably benefit long term holders of the stock as well, as expectations have risen quite a bit, with an earnings yield standing at just 4%.

Nonetheless, a great track record and 10% current growth rate make investors comfortable with this valuation, as I can not put myself to buying at these levels just yet. After all, medical device industry growth can not outpace GDP growth forever.

Deal Terms

K2M has grown to become a $300 million business since being founded back in 2004, being a recognised player in a $10 billion spinal market, notably in complex spine situations with its minimal invasive portfolio.

Based on the reported deal tag Stryker is paying a 4.7 times sales multiple for a business reporting low double digit sales growth. So far so good as the business is actually losing money. Losses are seen around $35 million this year, as Stryker will incur some additional interest expenses in connection to the deal as well. Nonetheless, synergies will be achieved upon as well (although not specified) as the large resource base of Stryker will undoubtedly accelerate topline sales growth of K2M as well.

Of course the impact is rather modest given that this is truly a bolt-on deal. After all Stryker is about a $13 billion business in terms of revenues, with the deal expected to add about little over 2% to total sales. The anticipated losses resulting from the purchase do not worry investors too much given Stryker´s track record in terms of buying and integrating smaller and promising companies.

Update On Stryker

Stryker is truly a global diversified operator in med tech. The company generated $12.4 billion in sales last year and will comfortably surpass the $13 billion mark this year. Its business is comprised out of three major segments. This includes NeuroTech & Spine, Orthopaedics and Medsurg. Within these three major segments, the company has great diversification as well, creating a real diversified player across the wider sector.

This diversification has resulted in continued and very impressive growth, as the company has grown sales in each year since the late seventies when it was just a business with a few million in sales. More important, despite the diversification, Stryker is doing something very right in the culture as it has outgrown the wider medical sector by rather a comfortable margin. This is in part driven by the strategy of buying up promising companies with good technology, and consequently leverage its scale and network to accelerate growth from there onward. A long list of deals pursued between 2015 and 2017 came at a combined cost of $6 billion, often involving deals of just a few hundred million. While this one is a bit larger, just as Mako was, it remains a relatively small deal for the company.

The excellent long term performance of the business has paid off more than handsomely for truly long term holders of the stock. Looking back all the way to 1980, shares traded at less than $0.20 per share, as the current annual dividend payout is already 10 times that amount! Having risen to $170, investors have increased their investment by a factor of a 1,000 times, without even taking dividends into account, for a compounded annual return of close to 20% over the last nearly four decades.

About The Current Performance And Valuation

Besides having a great track record in making bolt-on deals the company reports very impressive organic sales growth (in part the result of successful deals pursued in the past). Second quarter organic sales growth hit 7.9% driven by all the three major segments. This growth, the impact of some deals and a small currency tailwind made that total sales growth comfortably hit the double digit percentages.

As operational momentum remains sound the company hiked the full year sales guidance, when it presented the second quarter earnings, now seeing earnings of $7.22-$7.27 per share. Note that this is an adjusted earnings number, with GAAP earnings seen at little over $5 per share. Most of the discrepancy results from amortisation charges on intangible asses and truly one-time items. Restructuring charges at around $0.50 per share could be debatable, after all these often involve cash outlays and are a more structural component. Hence, I am using a more realistic earnings number of $6.75 per share as well.

Trading at $169 per share, this makes that shares trade at 23 times adjusted earnings and 25 times the more realistic earnings numbers seen this year. This elevated multiple relates directly from the growth prospects as well as the very strong track record of the company.

The company does have sufficient financial room to pursue the deal of K2M and more to come, with net debt standing at $4.0 billion by the end of Q2, for a leverage ratio of close to 1 times. Of course, net debt will increase to $5.4 billion following the latest deal, yet this remains a very modest amount with many billions remaining to pursue more deals. This net debt load works down to a $68 billion enterprise valuation, valuing all of Stryker at little over 5 times sales.

Quality Deserves A Price

Looking at the long term price development of shares of Stryker it is evident that shares long traded at a premium valuation and have steadily but impressively moved higher, without major corrections seen along the way (except for the credit crisis).

Using my more realistic earnings number of $6.75 per share, I would be happy to pay a premium for the shares versus the market given the modest leverage, growth prospects for the industry and very impressive track record of the business. Pegging appeal at a 20 times multiple, I would become a buyer if shares were to hit the $135 level again, levels last seen in the spring of 2017.

I have to show some discipline given that spending on the medical sector is already hitting 20% of GDP in the US, being a very high ratio, as I doubt that this will continue to increase (at the same pace) going forward.

The ¨problem¨ is that if growth continues and Stryker continues to display great results, this will remain a continued winner. On the other hand, any significant setback (regulation, device recall or slower industry growth) could push down multiples as well, creating potential painful outcome for investors even if sales and earnings would continue to grow (at a slower pace). Hence I see Stryker as largely fairly valued, unless shares would see a significant pullback.

