Visa Call Options Have Fantastic Upside

Visa (V) shares have been on a tear lately, up nearly 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The move is grounded in rapid earnings growth, and Visa has cruised past analyst expectations quarter after quarter. I expect this to continue. We own a lot of Visa through our overweight position in VGT, but I would like to share an options trade I think is attractive for risk-tolerant traders. While Visa (and the market) may move higher or lower, the upside is relatively cheap and the downside is limited.

While many of my readers are most comfortable with common stock, I think that these particular call options are an inexpensive way to catch the wave. Visa is a fantastic candidate for a long-momentum options play. Academic research shows that stocks at 52-week highs make excellent candidates for momentum trades. Earlier this month, my target for the strategy was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has similarly strong fundamentals and the potential for multiple expansion. I put a 6-month price target of $240 on AAPL and recommended playing it with the January 200 calls. Since the time of writing that article, the January 200 calls have nearly tripled. If you still own them, I would certainly take at least your original investment off the table since the move has come so quickly, but I think AAPL should continue to move to my price target of $240.

Strong Fundamentals

I like Visa because of their past tendency to outperform analyst expectations, over 93 percent institutional ownership, and strong projected earnings growth. Visa trades for around 32 times 2018 earnings and around 28 times 2019 earnings. Using the 2019 earnings gives an earnings yield of 3.6 percent for Visa. The street consensus earnings estimates are $4.59 per share in 2018, $5.32 in 2019, $6.18 in 2020, and $7.55 in 2021. Visa is a no-brainer if they can hit these numbers. They have a good market share, strong barriers to entry, a rapidly growing market (over 16 percent per year consensus estimate earnings growth!), geographical diversification, and are directly plugged into global GDP growth. Management clearly believes in their vision, as they announced a 7.5 billion dollar share buyback in February. It's unusual for high-growth companies to buy back their own shares like this and certainly speaks to the confidence that their management has in the company.

This is back-of-the-envelope, but I think earnings growth continues to come in higher than analysts "expect" and think Visa earns $5.75 in 2019, simply based on the way they always underpromise and overdeliver. I'm forecasting the multiple to gently shrink to 30 times earnings from 32 times earnings and land on a December 2019 172.50 price target for the stock. Near term, however, I think that, based on the momentum effect, Visa can rise to around $160 by year-end, barring a broader market breakdown.

So, why not play this with Mastercard (MA)? Mastercard is more expensive than Visa at around 46 times 2018 earnings but has faster earnings growth. Visa and Mastercard enjoy an oligopoly, so you're not shooting yourself in the foot if you play Mastercard options instead of Visa, as I like both companies for the same reasons. However, I personally prefer Visa here because the options are a little cheaper on an implied volatility basis and more liquid.

The trade

Buy Visa January $140 calls. Be sure to use limit orders as the spread is a little wider than AAPL, but the market is plenty liquid with over 14,000 contracts open for January. You get 14-1 leverage on a stock with a 16 percent growth rate at less than a 20 percent implied volatility for about 6 months. It doesn't get much better than that! And unlike stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) with 28% and 38% implied volatilities, respectively, Visa's January implied volatility numbers are south of 20 percent.

The momentum trades I like to make here rely on a few different elements. The first is a company with strong earnings growth. The second is relatively low volatility, so the options aren't crazy expensive. The third is the presence of a documented momentum effect in the stock, as defined by being at a 52-week high at least 4 times in the last 3 months.

Parameters

1. Use a limit order no higher than the midpoint of the spread to buy and sell the options. You don't want to use a market order to execute the trade because the spread is somewhat wider than AAPL or other heavily traded options.

2. I recommend holding for 3 months and re-evaluating then unless Visa pulls an Apple and skyrockets.

Risks

1. Don't count on me (or any other SA contributor) to tell you when to sell your options. Seeking Alpha is under no obligation to publish any of my future work, so my ability to tell investors to sell may be limited. Sell when you feel comfortable. That said, most people sell momentum positions too early. If you feel like playing with the house's money gives you a psychological advantage, by all means, do so.

2. Don't panic if Visa goes down 5-10 percent at some point when you own the options. Lots of beginning options traders panic unnecessarily and cost themselves. It's entirely normal for Visa to go down 5-7 percent peak to trough at some point in the next 6 months even if it rises 10+ percent by January.

3. I'm somewhat worried about the effects of the housing market on the broader economy, but think the effects on stocks will be minimal unless/until the Fed hikes rates 5-6 more times.

Conclusion

Visa is a fantastic candidate for a long call-option momentum strategy. Remember, in the stock market (and in life), winners keep winning. Visa is a winner. Buy it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.