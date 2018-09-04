Quant Insights On China Mobile - Cheap And High Quality

So how come it trades so cheaply? Should you buy it?

My Quant Screeners tell me that CHL is one of the cheapest stocks in the world.

Self-proclaimed pundits claim that Value opportunities are becoming scarcer, as the market reaches all-time highs.

My unpopular view is - Nay! I still see an abundance of compelling Value and Momentum stocks. Moreover, with Momentum and Value lagging Growth during the past decade, NOW may be an excellent time to be invested in Value & Momentum. If you're invested for the long-term, of course (I'd say no fewer than 5-10 years). Eventually, Value & Momentum will outpace both Growth and the general market, as it has always done, and always will do.

True, there are more Value opportunities in small-caps than the crowded mega-cap space, but there are certainly some large-cap opportunities worth considering.

China Mobile (CHL), the world's largest telecom carrier with nearly 900 million subscribers, is one such example. Despite its $200B market cap, and its alleged turn-off name ("China..."), I find it to be one of the cheapest and highest-quality stocks trading in NYSE today.

In this article, I will attempt to answer the following questions:

Is China Mobile's stock cheap on a cross-sectional basis, i.e., compared to other stocks in the universe, and on a time-series basis, i.e., compared to its own valuation history?

What are the potential reasons for its depressed valuation?

What are China Mobile's opportunities and catalysts?

Is China Mobile a compelling investment?

Is China Mobile Really Cheap?

As the title implies, my approach is that of a quantitative investor. I have discovered China Mobile by using my proprietary quant screeners, which I publish on my website, TalDavidson.com. China Mobile popped as one of the highest-ranking stocks both in my Deep Value (EV/EBIT) screener and in my Quantitative Value screener.

The Deep Value (EV/EBIT) screener ranks stocks on their cheapness alone, based on the EV/EBIT multiple. China Mobile has an EV/EBIT of 6x, which is lower than 98% of the stocks in my universe. The following chart shows how its EV/EBIT rank, i.e., its relative position in percentile terms compared to other stocks in the universe, changed over the course of time:

The chart shows that China Mobile is cheaper than most companies on the TEV/EBIT scale throughout most of the last ten years, yet now in September 2018, given its stock price decline over the previous two years, it is exceptionally cheap, ranking in the 98th percentile (i.e., less expensive than 98% of stocks in our universe). The previous time which CHL was that cheap was in April '14. The stock has appreciated nearly 100% after reaching that trough.

The Quantitative Value screener works in two steps. It first filters the universe to come up with a bucket of the cheapest stocks. Then, it sorts the stocks in the "cheap bucket," based on a composite of quality metrics. My Quantitative Value strategy was inspired by Carlisle and Gray's book Quantitative Value: A Practitioner's Guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors. However, my implementation of the strategy and specifically my Quality composite ranking system is proprietary. It was tested to perform even better than the original one, in a simulation spanning the 18 years from mid-1999 to mid-2017. Quantitative Value is a wonderful strategy which yielded more than 19% per year, experiencing lower volatility and drawdowns than the S&P 500. I describe it in greater detail on TalDavidson.com.

The following chart shows China Mobile's relative Quality ranking over time:

The chart shows that China Mobile's Quality Rank is currently higher than that of 80% of the stocks in the universe. It also shows that the rank is now at its peak compared to the last 10 years. During most of 2014-2017, it was actually lower than 60-80% of the stocks in the universe, yet recently it rose sharply higher.

The Quality rank is a composite score of many fundamental and technical parameters. One is the FS_Score, which is a modified Piotroski score which was enhanced by Carlisle and Gray and described in detail in their book (link above). It is a score of a scale of 0 to 10. The higher, the better.

Here are its components:

FS_ROA = '1' if the ROA is positive for past year, '0' if otherwise

FS_FCFTA = '1' if the Free Cash Flow divided by total assets for the past year is positive, '0' if otherwise

FS_ACCRUAL = '1' if the Free Cash Flow minus Net Earnings in the past year is positive, '0' if otherwise

FS_LEVER = '1' if Debt/Assets ratio has decreased during the past year, '0' if otherwise

FS_LIQUID = '1' if the current ratio has improved in the past year, '0' if otherwise

FS_NEQISS = '1' if the equity repurchases exceeded equity issuance in the past year, '0' if otherwise

F_dROA = '1' if the ROA in the last year is greater than in the past year, '0' if otherwise

F_dFCFTA = '1' if the Free Cash Flow divided by Total Asset has increased in the past year, '0' if otherwise

FS_dMargin = '1' if the Gross Margin rate increased during the past year, '0' if otherwise

FS_dTURN = '1' if Asset Turnover has increased during the past year, '0' if otherwise.

China Mobile gets an FS_score of 8, failing only on FS_FCFTA and FS_LIQUID.

The other components of the Quality Rank are the 5Y averages of Return on Assets, Return on Capital, Accruals, Gross Margin and Gross Margin growth, as well as several technical parameters which will remain undisclosed.

China Mobile ranks high on all those parameters. As an example, its average 5-year return on capital is 28%, a very high measure both on an absolute and relative basis. For comparison, Verizon's (VZ) 5Y RoC is only 20%, Comcast's (CMCSA) is 16%, T-Mobile's (TMUS) is 5.4% and China Unicom's (CHU) is 2.9%.

EV/EBITDA is a common metric to compare telecom operators, so let's examine China Mobile's relative valuation using that metric:

Not surprisingly, with an EV/EBITDA of just 2.8x, China Mobile is maybe the cheapest company in the world today. Here I'd like to refer interested readers to a great Seeking Alpha article by Paulo Santos, explaining CHL's EV/EBITDA, and how a bulge bracket report messed up its calculation.

So far we have covered China Mobile's relative valuation. While relative valuation is important as low figures correlate with future returns, it has its drawbacks. Different industries have different average valuations, and various companies apply accounting rules somewhat differently and are not a perfect apples-to-apples match. A good supplementary practice is also to compare a company's valuation to its own history.

The following chart shows CHL's EV/EBITDA progression over the last 10 years:

One can clearly see that not only EV/EBITDA is absolutely low, at 2.8x, but it is also low on a historical basis. It was only that low once during the last ten years, in April 2014, just before it appreciated considerably.

Let's examine another valuation view, that of Price/Sales:

The top chart shows the CHL stock price. The bottom chart shows the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry's average valuation, based on TTM P/S. It currently stands at 1.5x, in the middle of the valuation range of the last ten years. The industry as a whole is not overly expensive and not too cheap.

The most interesting chart is the middle one. It represents the relative valuation of CHL compared to the average industry valuation. Specifically, it shows the TTM P/S of CHL, divided by the TTM P/S of the industry. China Mobile is 20% (1.2x) more expensive than the industry's average valuation, yet during the last ten years, it traded with much higher relative valuations, up to 3.5x. It actually trades at a 10y trough compared to the industry's average valuation.

To summarize, China Mobile is cheap, both on relative and absolute bases, both compared to other companies (cross-sectional) and compared to its own history (time-series). We will now attempt to address the reasons for its depressed valuation.

Why is China Mobile so Cheap?

China Mobile is in a spotlight of bad press as of late. News outlets report that Donald Trump seeks to block it in the US due to national security concerns. Like other stocks caught in the crossfire, CHL stock suffers from the increased tension between the US and China, reflecting investors' concerns that the trade war will impair growth and profitability.

Moreover, China Mobile suffers from political risks. It is controlled by the Chinese government, whose interests may not be aligned with that of outside shareholders. The Chinese Government appoints CHL's managers on a rotating basis, and not necessarily based on their merit.

What is the appropriate discount due to these sub-optimal corporate governance practices? That remains unknown, but looking at the historical valuation charts above, I have reason to believe that the discount is now around the top of the range. Could it widen even more? Definitely. But still, how much lower than 2.8x can EV/EBITDA fall, for a centrally-owned $200B market leader? I believe not much.

And then, there is a concern that revenues and profitability will continue declining. Revenue growth has been slowing, in line with the general trend across China's other telcos. For example, revenue has been declining during 2014-2016 and started recovering only recently. Gross margins are at a healthy 38%, but lower than the 49% they were in during 2010. Where will revenue and margins go from here? I have no pretensions of knowing.

Nevertheless, it is quite evident that pessimism is at its peak, and any results better than complete and total failure will probably trigger re-valuation and send shares higher.

Opportunities and Catalysts

Reuters quotes Ramakrishna Maruvada, a Singapore-based analyst, who says that the impact of the ruling on China Mobile's business is "very tiny...This doesn't move the needle."

China Mobile is investing heavily in migration to 4G. It reported reaching 1.65 Billion base-station in the first half of 2017, and with 594 million 4G users, its penetration rate reaches 69%. China Mobile touts its growth opportunities in IoT (Internet of Things), VoLTE and OTT services. Since I cannot accurately predict the extent and probabilities of those growth prospects, my Buy thesis is not based on ANY growth projections beyond the nominal industry growth rate. If higher growth occurs, it will provide another potential catalyst for stock price appreciation.

Then, there is China Mobile's prominent market position and fortress-like financials. China Mobile holds no debt and possesses a cash cushion of $70B, about 35% of its market cap. Its EBITDA has been growing by 4.7% throughout 2017, thanks to an increased focus on operating efficiency and cost-cutting.

Paulo Santos brings another essential insight that should be considered in CHL's favor. The company does not use share-based compensation and thus do not dilute its share base. Moreover, it holds authorization from its shareholders to buy back up to 10% of its outstanding shares, which is more than 36% of its public float. The company hasn't started executing any buybacks yet, but if and once it starts, it may be a catalyst for re-valuation. Buybacks do make a lot of sense to me given the large cash position and depressed valuation.

Is China Mobile a Compelling Investment?

In a single word - YES!

In more than one word - it depends on what kind of investor you are.

I am a 100% quantitative investor. It means that I have designed research-based sophisticated algorithms which perform the heavy-lifting of pruning hundreds of SEC filings to come up with a list of compelling investments. My portfolio is invested in the highest-ranking stocks without further judgment. I thus immune myself from cognitive biases and human errors. I have shown my members how such an approach yields better results than picking the choosing stocks, even by the most acclaimed professionals.

China Mobile ranks very high on both my Quantitative Value and Deep Value screeners. A portfolio comprised of 30 Quantitative Value stocks gained 19% per year, in a backtesting simulation spanning 18 years. Not only it had beaten the market by a wide margin, but it also did it with lower volatility and drawdown, and with asset turnover of about 30% (replacing only about ten stocks each year).

Similar to Tobias Carlisle's portfolios, a portfolio of 30 Deep Value stocks based on EV/EBIT beats the market with 17% average annual returns (in an 18-year simulation), yet with higher volatility than the S&P 500.

A quant investor using any of these two strategies to build a portfolio (or a portion of it) will hold China Mobile. I hold it in my "Lion" Model Portfolio (which will be published for Premium Members starting in its September 21st launch). I eat my own cooking and hold it in my personal account as well.

As for discretionary investors, those who hold just a handful of value stocks selected through in-depth fundamental research. I believe that China Mobile is worth a serious look. It is trading at a very low price, both compared to its own valuation history, as well as compared to industry peers and the universe of stocks. Wireless telecoms is a stable utility-like industry, in which China Mobile is the market leader. Every one of us uses a smartphone and consumes increasing amounts of data. While disruptions will happen sometime, I don't see any change in our reliance on mobile operators in the foreseeable future.

With a fortress-like balance sheet, a large cash hoard and no debt, and with the Chinese government backing, I believe that China Mobile's strengths outweigh the economic and business risks it entails. Even with no growth, China Mobile's current valuation seems lower than its intrinsic value with a wide enough margin. Nevertheless, an inquisitive analyst may want to take a more in-depth look into its corporate governance practices and examine its profitability outlook in greater depth.

As I indicated in my opening, China Mobile is not the only cheap, high-quality stock I find in today's market. Despite the widespread view that the market is too expensive and bargains are becoming hard to find, my Quant Screeners find quite a few compelling cheap, high-quality stocks opportunities. In future articles, I will discuss additional compelling Value and Momentum stocks. Follow me to make sure you're informed.

