Andrew Left Of Citron Research: An Unfiltered Interview (Podcast)

Left also offers stories about how he got started as an investor and his favorite investors.

Andrew Left is one of the world's most well-known short-sellers and recently celebrated his 17th year in publishing online commentary about stocks. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny the fact that Left can move the market with his thoughts and has historically been on the right side of calling out numerous fraudulent companies, with the occasional long investment peppered in.

I spoke to Left on my podcast on Friday heading into the Labor Day weekend because I wanted to ask him the kind of questions that people in the financial media don’t ask him. I’ve known Andrew for years and have always thought him to be one of the funniest an all out wildest people in the industry. However, his outspoken demeanor belies his intense knowledge of the market and sharpness as an investor.

In an interview I did with him on Friday, Left and I talked about many topics including:

1. His first major disaster shorting a stock

2. How he learned how to invest

3. How him and I first wound up talking to each other

4. His current thoughts on a myriad of stocks like UBNT, TSLA, HLF, CRON, MNK, LL, VRX, Bitcoin and the cannabis space.

5. How he fared during the 2008 recession

...and much more.

The podcast is one of a kind, in that Left hasn’t gone on the record with anyone for more than a few minutes here and there on cable news networks. Whether you are a long investor, or short seller – whether Left is betting with you or against you and one of your stocks - this podcast was simply one of my favorites and could prove to be a valuable lesson, and a laugh, for everybody and anybody who is in the market.

(Warning: the language is extraordinarily explicit)

Andrew Left is the Executive Editor of Citron Research. Citron Research has been publishing columns for over 17 years, making it one of the longest-running online stock commentary websites. With over 150 reports, Citron has amassed a track record identifying fraud and terminal business models second to none among any published source.

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You also can subscribe to them on YouTube.



Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosures: Chris owns TSLA calls and puts, Left is long and short names as disclosed in the podcast

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.