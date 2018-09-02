Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks

The stock is overbought, but the momentum is still to the upside.

Software application firm Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) is set to announce earnings results on Thursday after the market closes. The Santa Clara-based company provides security platform solutions to customers around the world. The company has seen tremendous growth in sales, earnings, and its stock price in recent years and expectations are running high.

Palo Alto is one of the highest rated stocks in the Investor’s Business Daily rating system. The company gets a composite rating of 99, the highest score a stock can get. That rating system takes in to account how the stock ranks in five categories: EPS rating, Relative Price Strength (RS), Group Relative Strength, SMR rating, and the accumulation/distribution rating. A rating of 99 signifies that the stock has outperformed 99% of all stocks in IBD’s data base.

Looking at each of the categories mentioned above, the EPS rating is a 98 and the RS rating is a 92. The group RS rating is an A, the SMR rating is an A, and the Accumulation/Distribution rating is a B-.

I have expressed before that I especially like looking at the EPS rating and SMR rating as a quick snapshot of how the company is performing fundamentally. The numbers that are used to build the EPS rating are earnings growth in recent quarters as well as the last few years. In Palo Alto’s case, the earnings have grown at a rate of 69% over the last three years and they grew by 62% in the last quarterly report. The forecast is for earnings to grow by 43% in 2018.

The SMR rating looks at the sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity for the company. Palo Alto has seen sales grow by 36% on average for the last three years and they grew by 31% last quarter. The profit margin is 20.9% and the return on equity is at 30.6%.

All of these particular statistics certainly point to why Palo Alto is so highly rated in the fundamental ratings.

The Growth in the Stock Price Has Matched the Growth for the Company

As impressive as the fundamentals are for Palo Alto, the stock’s price performance has been equally impressive.

Over the past 15 months, the stock has gone from $110 to a new all-time high of $232.31. The momentum to the upside has been incredibly strong. The 13-week moving average made a bullish crossover of the 52-week moving average last August. Since that crossover, the stock has only closed below its 13-week on three occasions.

With strong upside momentum comes elevated readings on the overbought/oversold indicators and Palo Alto is no exception. The 1o-week RSI has been above 50 for the past year and the stochastic readings have been above 65 for all of 2018.

The monthly chart shows that the oscillators are in overbought territory as well. Both the 10-month RSI and the monthly stochastic readings moved in to overbought territory back in March and have remained there for the past five months.

The chart certainly shows why Palo Alto gets a 92 on the RS rating. It has outperformed 92% of all stocks in the past 12 months.

The Sentiment Toward the Stock isn’t as Optimistic as You Might Think

Extreme optimism would certainly be warranted on a stock that has performed as well as Palo Alto has, both in terms of the stock price and the company’s fundamentals. But what I found was that the sentiment toward the stock is somewhat mixed as the company heads in to the earnings report.

The analysts’ ratings are a little skewed to the bullish side with 29 out of 41 analysts rating the stock as a “buy”. There are also 10 “hold” ratings and two “sell” ratings. Seeing 70% of analysts rate a company as a buy is what I would consider in the normal range, but I would not have surprised to see the percentage at 80% or higher.

The short interest ratio is similar to the analysts’ ratings in that it is showing less optimism than I would have expected. The current short interest ratio is at 3.46 and the number of shares sold short declined by 8.9% from the end of July through the mid-August report. The short interest ratio doesn’t fall in to the extreme pessimism range, but it is much higher than I would have expected given how the stock has risen in the past year and how strong the company has performed.

Looking at the options market, we see that the put/call ratio on Palo Alto is at an even 1.0. I looked at the options contracts that expire between September 7 and the traditional monthly options series that expire on September 21. The put open interest and call open interest are both at 16,977 contracts—as of the close on August 30.

A put/call ratio of 1.0 or higher is generally considered a sign of pessimism. I would consider a ratio that high on a company like Palo Alto as extreme pessimism.

Do You Count on the Momentum Continuing?

I know there are momentum investors that don’t have a problem buying a stock that is overbought, but I often struggle with that. Yes Palo Alto looks great on all fronts—fundamental, technical, and sentiment. But it is so overbought.

It would be hard to tell someone not to buy the stock, but I would also have a hard time buying short-term calls on the stock, even given the slightly higher degree of pessimism toward the stock.

I love how strong the fundamentals are, I love how the sentiment isn’t as optimistic as I expected, but the overbought readings from the weekly and monthly oscillators concerns me.

Rather than jumping in and buying calls or buying the stock, I think the best approach would be to sell some out-of-the-money puts on Palo Alto. If the stock price does drop down and the shares could put to you, you now own a quality stock at lower price. If the stock goes up, you get to keep the premiums you collected for selling the puts.

Looking at the options that expire on September 21, the 215-strike puts are priced at $3.30 on the bid as of this writing. That is 6.8% below the stock price at this time. If the stock drops down to this level and the shares are put to you, your cost basis becomes $211.70 ($215- $3.30) and that is just slightly below the 13-week moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.