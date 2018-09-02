Leaf Group: Media Assets Are Thriving

With site visits up so sharply, Leaf Group can deliver tremendous value to investors through various divestments.

Leaf Group (LEAF), the small-cap collection of various lifestyle and e-commerce websites, continues to perform extremely well, albeit under the radar. One could even say the company is trying to re-invent itself. It traded in its old ticker (LFGR) for a new one, and ever since the beginning of this year, Leaf Group has been repositioning its media assets for growth.

Previously, Leaf Group depended on one major trophy asset - Saatchi Art, an online art-buying website that provided essentially all of Leaf Group's GMV as well as revenue. Saatchi continues to do well - building on its strength of original art sales, the company also recently announced earlier this month that Saatchi would be wading into the secondary resale market as well. Buoyed by a thriving global economy and a rising middle class in emerging markets like China, art sales have boomed in recent years - and Saatchi Art, with 40% y/y platform revenue growth this quarter, is picking up more than its fair share of that growth.

But more recently, Leaf Group has been building up its media assets as well. Livestrong.com has always been the trophy lifestyle website in this division, but more recently acquired sites like Well+Good are beginning to flex their muscle as well.

In my view, Leaf Group's success in both building a portfolio of media assets as well as growing their traffic is a huge growth driver for the company. The stock still remains undervalued relative to the sum of its parts, and though the Leaf Group has enjoyed ~20% appreciation in the year to date, it's still a long way from reaching fair value.

Emphasis on traffic-generating, sellable media properties

The buildup of Leaf Group's media properties is an essential component of my bullish thesis for the company. Websites like these are much easier to sell than an e-commerce operation. I wrote in a previous article that M&A was picking up in the media sector for niche website brands with a cultivated following. Leaf Group itself is no stranger to hawking off its sites for profit - recall that in 2016, the company divested a site called Cracked.com for about 3.5x forward revenues.

At present, Leaf Group as a consolidated company is trading substantially below that multiple, at about 1.5x forward revenues. The market has shown that revenue-generating, traffic-rich websites are more than capable of pulling in 2-4x revenues in valuation. Leaf Group's results this quarter - while still cultivating a good transactional and art business from Saatchi Group and Society6 - have placed greater importance on growth in the media segment.

LEAF data by YCharts

Livestrong.com, Leaf Group's flagship brand, reached 32 million unique monthly average users earlier this year. It also reported that Hunker, an architecture and design site, now attracts 9 million MAUs. Strong traffic growth of 7% y/y across all these sites has led to 26% y/y growth in revenue per visit and 35% y/y growth in media segment revenues overall:

Figure 1. Leaf Group media segment stats

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

7% y/y traffic growth doesn't sound too impressive - but recall that not more than a year ago, the Leaf Group was operating at negative year-over-year comps in both visits and revenue in its media division:

Figure 2. Leaf Group historical media segment performance

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

In early 2017 and for all of 2016, visit growth had been in the negative high teens, and revenue per visit was tanking as well. In a short space of time, Leaf Group has turned around its media properties - which makes them much more attractive and ripe to sell. Leaf Group may not be in a rush to sell off any of its pieces yet, but the driving point here is that these assets are undervalued and primed for sale. It's also worth noting that Leaf Group is completely debt free, with $32 million of cash (which doesn't sound like much, but for a company with a market cap of just ~$275 million, it's not insignificant).

Q2 recap

Here's a look at the company's full results in the second quarter:

Figure 3. Leaf Group 2Q18 results

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

Total revenues grew 20% y/y to $34.3 million, shooting far past Wall Street's expectations of $31.9 million (+12% y/y). For the first time in many quarters, it's Leaf Group's media segment that drove the majority of this growth: media revenue growth accelerated to 35% y/y, a stark acceleration from just 11% y/y growth in Q1 (though a portion of this acceleration was inorganic and attributable to the acquisition of Well+Good). Still, management noted that without Well+Good, media revenue growth would have been 25% y/y.

The company has done a good job this quarter of diversifying its revenue base away from its more volatile transactions business. Growth in the media segment was able to cushion some softness in e-commerce: total transactions were down -8% y/y this quarter, though a higher average transaction price was still able to boost gross transaction value to 9% y/y. The chart below, taken from the company's Q2 earnings deck, showcases its Q2 revenue mix and the various contributors to growth within its portfolio:

Figure 4. Leaf Group revenue mix

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

Leaf Group did well on the bottom-line front as well. Its media business continued to be the profit engine for the company, which helped to bring the adjusted EBITDA to nearly breakeven:

Figure 5. Leaf Group adjusted EBITDA

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

In addition, the company's pro forma losses of -$0.25 per share surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates of -$0.28.

Key takeaways

As a <$300 million market cap company, Leaf Group understandably flies far under the radar compared to other Internet stocks. But for the price, Leaf Group presents a tremendous value opportunity. In recent quarters, the company has been able to turn around site visit growth at its key lifestyle brands and improve monetization to the point of 35% y/y growth in its media revenues.

It may well choose to hang on to these sites, especially as they produce segment profits - but if it does choose to sell off certain assets as it did with Cracked in 2016, Leaf Group investors could very well end up with more cash on the balance sheet than the current bite-sized market cap. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.