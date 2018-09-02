Leveraged ETF Decays - Update

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, and management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Click here if you want to know why it is a bad idea.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 9/1/2018

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 2.80% 0.00% 0.00% 19.49% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 7.95% -0.45% -0.15% 54.41% -4.06% -1.35% -3 SPXU -7.68% 0.72% 0.24% -43.47% 15.00% 5.00% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 1.99% 0.00% 0.00% -3.02% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 5.48% -0.49% -0.16% -14.39% -5.33% -1.78% -3 TMV -5.46% 0.51% 0.17% 7.17% -1.89% -0.63% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 3.97% 0.00% 0.00% 28.70% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 11.66% -0.25% -0.08% 87.84% 1.74% 0.58% -3 SQQQ -10.91% 1.00% 0.33% -58.13% 27.97% 9.32% DJ 30 1 DIA 2.88% 0.00% 0.00% 20.85% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 8.07% -0.57% -0.19% 57.75% -4.80% -1.60% -3 SDOW -8.06% 0.58% 0.19% -46.33% 16.22% 5.41% Russell 2000 1 IWM 3.62% 0.00% 0.00% 25.33% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 10.45% -0.41% -0.14% 77.83% 1.84% 0.61% -3 TZA -9.87% 0.99% 0.33% -52.10% 23.89% 7.96% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -1.57% 0.00% 0.00% 22.25% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -5.86% -1.15% -0.38% 57.46% -9.29% -3.10% -3 ERY 4.22% -0.49% -0.16% -52.39% 14.36% 4.79% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 2.26% 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 7.80% 1.02% 0.34% 7.78% -5.90% -1.97% -3 DRV -7.77% -0.99% -0.33% -20.73% -7.05% -2.35% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -11.41% 0.00% 0.00% -24.35% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -33.63% 0.60% 0.20% -66.57% 6.48% 2.16% -3 DUST 37.70% 3.47% 1.16% 87.74% 14.69% 4.90% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -1.60% 0.00% 0.00% -1.61% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -6.11% -1.31% -0.44% -17.53% -12.70% -4.23% -3 EDZ 3.02% -1.78% -0.59% -10.17% -15.00% -5.00% Gold spot 1 GLD -0.88% 0.00% 0.00% -9.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -3.12% -0.48% -0.16% -32.75% -3.41% -1.14% -3 DGLD 2.51% -0.13% -0.04% 35.74% 6.40% 2.13% Silver spot 1 SLV -5.41% 0.00% 0.00% -18.02% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -17.16% -0.93% -0.31% -53.31% 0.75% 0.25% -3 DSLV 17.26% 1.03% 0.34% 60.88% 6.82% 2.27% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 1.04% 0.00% 0.00% 8.02% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 1.48% -0.60% -0.30% 13.41% -2.63% -1.32% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 4.33% 0.00% 0.00% 19.71% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 12.20% -0.79% -0.26% 37.57% -21.56% -7.19% -3 LABD -12.86% 0.13% 0.04% -57.39% 1.74% 0.58% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 1.75% 0.00% 0.00% 27.16% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 4.21% -1.04% -0.35% 68.39% -13.09% -4.36% -3 SOXS -5.73% -0.48% -0.16% -62.97% 18.51% 6.17% VIX ST Futures 1 VXX -5.59% 0.00% 0.00% -37.24% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX -13.24% -2.06% -1.03% -80.30% -5.82% -2.91%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged VIX futures ETN (TVIX) has the worst monthly decay with a drift of -1.03% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. The leveraged emerging market ETFs, inverse (EDZ) and long (EDC), are in second and third positions.

The highest positive monthly drift is for the inverse gold miners ETF (DUST), with a positive return and a drift of +1.16% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure.

In 1 year:

The worse decay was in leveraged biotechnology (LABU). Large daily swings in the underlying index have resulted in a drift of -7.2% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. Emerging Markets ETFs long (EDC) and inverse (EDZ) also show significant negative drifts.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse leveraged Nasdaq 100 ETF (SQQQ) closely followed by the inverse leveraged Russell 2000 ETF (TZA), in large losses. The drifts are respectively close to +9% and +8% normalized to the underlying indexes.

The inverse leveraged ETFs in the Dow Jones (SDOW), S&P 500 (SPXU), Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) and Russell 2000 (TZA) have a yearly positive drift. As a result, the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs have been cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings taking into account the systemic risk. The positive drift of SPXU normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure is 5%. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. The drift has become negative from February to April with the return of volatility, then positive again since May.

Note of caution: SPXU, SDOW, SQQQ and TZA may show a decay if volatile market conditions come back.

Shorting any asset or buying an inverse product implies a hidden systematic decay due to inflation, even if inflation is not the worst enemy of short sellers at current rates.

Click “follow” at the top to be notified of my dashboard monthly updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,XBI,SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks