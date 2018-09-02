111: IPO Valuation Update

This pricing would give 111 a valuation of $1.24 billion at opening, which is about 5.6x this year's revenues. Given 111 has extremely slim 10% gross margins, it's more like a retail stock - and thus, it's overvalued.

The pricing range of the ADS is set to $14-16, implying a per-share stock price of $7.50 at the midpoint.

Similar to other Chinese IPOs that have gone public in the U.S. this year, 111 is offering 9 million American Depository Shares, each worth two shares of the common stock.

The IPO markets are beginning to show some life again, after a slow summer for technology deals. The biggest listing volumes in the past month have been, unsurprisingly, from Chinese technology stocks, which continue to flock to the U.S. markets in drove for their initial public offerings.

Among the recent IPO hopefuls, 111 (YI) is perhaps among the buzziest. As I covered in a prior article, 111 is the largest online pharmacy in China. The company's strange name takes from its triad of businesses: 1 Pharmacy, its flagship direct-to-consumer online pharmacy and the source of the majority of its revenues; 1 Drug Mall, which is a newly launched B2B pharmacy effort; and 1 Clinic, an online physician consultation service. 111 is positioning itself at the intersection of the health and technology sectors, undoubtedly the two most important sectors in China's growing knowledge economy - so understandably, 111's offering has drawn many interested eyes.

But as I wrote previously, 111's business model is questionable. Despite fast-growing revenues this year driven by the booming B2B Drug Mall business, 111's already-thin margins are shrinking. With gross margins in the ~10% name, the e-commerce angle is just a meaningless label - 111 has no better margins than a retail outlet.

And as many investors had suspected, 111 is asking a lot for this low-margin business. It recently filed an F-1A update to its original IPO filings, so we now have the scoop on the company's proposed offering and its related price.

My verdict on this IPO: don't bother. The Chinese internet space is rich with good deals right now - venerable names like Baidu (BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and JD.com (JD) are all more than 20% off recent highs, as Chinese economic slowdown fears have forced down the stocks of these fast-growing and profitable technology empires. 111, in comparison, is a high-risk venture that's asking for far more than it's worth. And if you must absolutely have a new, high-growth IPO, there's also Pinduoduo (PDD), the brand-new e-commerce venture that focuses on "group buying" deals and has barely moved an inch from its IPO price of $19.

In my view, there is a wide swatch of better, cheaper Chinese technology stocks to invest in than 111.

The proposed offering structure

Here's a look at how 111 intends to structure its IPO:

111's proposed offering structure is directly comparable to virtually all other Chinese IPOs on U.S. exchanges. 111 is offering American Depository Shares at a 2:1 ratio of its common stock. The ADS represents ownership in the Class A shares, with minimal voting rights. The supervoting Class B shares, meanwhile, will be retained by 111's founders.

Immediately upon IPO, 111 will have 93.7 million Class A and 72.0 million Class B shares outstanding - or a total of 165.7 million shares of common stock. 111 has also priced each ADS at a range of $14-16, which translates to a per-share price of $7 to $8. This gives 111 a proposed market cap range of $1.16 to $1.33 billion, or $1.24 billion at the midpoint.

There will be 9 million ADS offered in this IPO, or 18 million common shares - or about 11% of the combined company, a relatively standard percentage of the company to sell off in an IPO. With the founders' Class B shares carrying a 15:1 voting ratio, however, even the expanded Class A shareholders will essentially carry no voting power.

At the midpoint of this pricing range, 111 will raise $135 million - a necessary buffer to 111's ~$100 million of cash remaining, especially with burn rates poised to rise as 111 chases growth.

Valuation doesn't stack up against fundamental performance

In my view, 111's ask of a $1.24 billion midpoint valuation is far too high in light of the company's relatively soft fundamental performance. Here's a refresher at where the company's historical performance has landed:

Figure 2. 111 historical financials

Source: 111 F-1 filing

111's revenue growth in FY17 was pitiful - producing just 10% y/y growth to the equivalent of $145.8 million in the prior year. However, 111's push into B2B revenues has produced tremendous fruit in the first half of 2018, allowing the company to grow 68% y/y in 1H18 to the equivalent of $110.5 million.

For the purposes of calculating 111's valuation, its historical performance makes for a bad benchmark given how drastically 111's business model is changing. To that end, let's assume that 111 will hold its 68% y/y growth rate into the full-year FY18. This gives us a revenue estimate of ¥1.61 billion for the year, or about $235.9 million at today's exchange rate of ¥6.83 to the dollar.

111's market cap of $1.24 billion would put the company at a Price/FY18 revenue multiple of 5.3x. If we give credit for the $104.4 million of cash on 111's balance sheet as well as the ~$125 million of net proceeds from this IPO ($135 million of gross proceeds based on a $15 per ADS pricing, less a standard 7% for investment banking fees), then 111's enterprise value stands at $1.01 billion, and its valuation multiple goes to 4.3x EV/FY18 revenues.

Either way, the multiple appears rich to me. This assessment is based entirely on 111's poor gross margins. In the first half of 2018, growth has certainly been impressive - but gross margin stood at just 9.0%, actually a full 100bps worse than 10.0% in 1H17. Evidently, although 111's B2B push has been tremendously accretive to revenue growth, it has proven a headwind for margins.

How should we think about 111's valuation multiple? Probably the best benchmark is against another e-commerce giant, Alibaba (BABA), which is currently trading at~7.8x forward revenues:

Against this comparison, 111 doesn't look too expensive. However, note that Alibaba is more than just a simple e-tailer - its revenue mix also comprises of high-margin services and commissions from third-party sellers, which has put its gross margin at 46%:

111's revenue stream, by contrast, is worth one-fifth the value of Alibaba's revenue stream - because the majority of that revenue goes to purchasing 111's medicine. If we take 111's valuation multiple against its gross margin instead, the compare becomes drastically unfavorable.

In my view, the company's success depends entirely on its ability to leverage its larger scale to extract more concessions from pharmaceutical companies to drive down its cost of goods sold. With this formula, 111 can drive higher gross margins and succeed - but with a limited track record, it's hard to ask investors to have faith in the company's ability to do so.

Final thoughts

Though 111 has produced tremendous growth with its burgeoning 1 Drug Mall business, the impact to its already low gross margins makes its fundamental performance no better than a common retailer's. The appeal of an online pharmacy catering to China's billions is certainly appealing, but in looking at 111's financials compared to its hefty valuation ask of $1.24 billion, the numbers don't seem to add up. There are far better companies to invest in - both in Chinese technology stocks and recent IPOs.

