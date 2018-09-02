PTC Inc: Valuation Is Supported By High Growth Internet Of Things Opportunity

The valuation looks high at first glance; however, the share price is being supported by the CAGR opportunity of ~30-40% in Internet of Things.

PTC Inc. (PTC) is a software solution leader in the computer automated design ("CAD"), Product Lifecycle Management ("PLM"), Service Lifecycle Management ("SLM") and high growth Internet of Things ("IoT") markets. The opportunity is the potential for margin expansion from a change in monetization to a subscription-based model and the company's ability to remain the market leader in the expansion of the IoT markets. The current market size of the IoT market segment was near $1 billion at the end of 2017 and is expected to grow at a rate of 30-40% per year. The company derives around $100 million annually from its IoT business and looks to capture significant market share with their wide base of software solutions moving forward.

The company is the market share leader in the Internet of Things ("IoT") applications. The company is experiencing nearly 30-40% CAGR in this segment and it allows management to forecast a company wide growth rate greater than 10%. The business has undergone a change to its monetization platform and switched from a service/pure software licensing platform to a subscription/subscriber platform. In early 2018, the company implemented the new revenue model across their North American and European lines of business, which account for 43% and 37% of sales each. The company expects to roll out this revenue model worldwide by 2019 except certain markets of China, Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Turkey and India.

This is a vast change and the company has had to implement different methods to recognize revenue over the past few years. This impacted the financial statements with an immediate reduction in the recognition of revenue and appearance of a business/sales slowdown. When the company made a sale of a license or software application, the company would recognize the entirety of the sale at the initial transaction date. Under the new subscription model, they are only allowed to recognize revenue in the period they are expected to earn it. For example, if a customer purchases a 2-year subscription, the company is only allowed to recognize the current year's subscription revenue and the rest of the contract if unearned is deferred to the next period.

IoT applications are at the forefront of the manufacturing sector because of their ability to create tremendous cost savings and manufacturing efficiencies. A primary application of IoT in a manufacturing environment includes creating sensors and other inter-connectivity applications to synchronize manufacturing equipment and other resource planning applications to create streamlined production processes. It allows the enterprise resource planning employees to monitor the health of the manufacturing equipment, as well as better measure the production efficiencies of certain manufacturing steps.

The company is also maintaining market leadership with their CAD product lines of Pro-Engineer/Creo. The major competitors to PTC Creo and Pro-Engineer are Unigraphics ("NX") by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Catia by Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY). Creo Pro-e, NX and Catia are pretty much all similar to each other with each having its own niche in the industry. They each have their strengths and weaknesses in different areas and each product garners its loyal users "proclaiming" they are the best. The best would actually depend on what your specific needs are. The company drives additional revenues by providing add-on modules for advanced manufacturing processes and methods.

During my time at a manufacturing company, I witnessed Manufacturing Engineers using Pro-Engineer to design extremely tight tolerance parts and program 4-5 axis machines. The capabilities of the product are multifaceted and you can do a lot of different things with Pro-Engineer. The requirements for a company's choice in CAD systems is based on the complexity of the finished product. The more complex finished product needs to have a higher end CAD system such as Pro-Engineer. Pro-Engineer is an all-in-one CAD/CAM product and will remain the market leader.

A testament to the strength of PTC products is their wide customer base of Fortune 500 companies. The company product base has allowed them to retain customers at a 99% retention rate since 2002. The ecosystem of software solutions is becoming harder to escape as the company integrates the IoT applications across their product suite.

The stock looks overvalued based on traditional valuation metrics such as a 53 times forward price to earnings and EV/EBITDA of 32 times. The market is paying a premium for growth in the IoT market segment and the stock price is being supported by this. The company secured a partnership to align themselves with Rockwell Automation (ROK) to provide solutions for factory automation and give exposure to industries the company has no exposure to in healthcare and food production. Rockwell is exposed to many different market segments and doesn't have much overlap with PTC's manufacturing customer base. This partnership should provide an additional opportunity for the company to roll out their IoT product lines and sustain their market leadership in this high growth segment. I think the stock is fairly valued at current levels because the share price has run up in anticipation of the revenue ramp for IoT. I think if you are a current shareholder, I would hold the stock and hedge in the gains through the options market while maintaining some directional long exposure. The company has huge potential in the IoT market and this could be the catalyst that drives earnings over the next 5 years.

Jim Heppelmann on the 3rd Quarter Conference Call: During the quarter we saw strength across the major IIoT use cases, geographies and vertical markets. I'll begin with SCO or Smart Connected Operations which you may recall is a $500 million market growing north of 40%. PTC is uniquely positioned to win in this market with a combination of ThingWorx, Kepware and Vuforia, and with the new partnership we secured with Rockwell Automation during this past quarter. Through this partnership, which addresses the major secular trend of IT an OT convergence, PTC and Rockwell will align our respective factory automation technologies and both companies will sell a combined software suite into our respective markets. This will significantly increase PTC’s credibility and our go-to-market capacity in smart connected operations. On top of that Rockwell automation will invest $1billion in PTC and Blake Moret, the company's Chairman and CEO will join our Board of Directors. Though it's only been a month and we're still really just getting started, we see ample evidence that this partnership will really move the needle for us.

The company has a goal to return 40% of free cash flows to shareholders through buybacks. They do not pay a dividend and they have reduced the basic share count by over 3% over the past 5 years. As of late, the share count has been rising and the company has been issuing stock.

How to play the stock in options

Strategy: Vertical Bull Spread

The goal of this strategy is to limit capital outlay, while having the ability to participate in the upside potential of the share price. The benefit of a vertical spread than an outright call buying is theta, or time premium, doesn't work against you. As time passes, the short call option decays at a near similar rate to the long call option and the only thing that affects the value of the trade is where the share price is at expiration.

Buy the $100 call option for $335 premium with an expiration date of October 19th.

Sell the $105 call option for $145 premium with an expiration date of October 19th.

The share price needs to be at or above $105 at expiration on October 19th to make the max gain of $310.

If the share price is below $100 at expiration on October 19th, you lose $190.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective to lock-in stock gains and give the investor upside exposure. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

