McCormick: Great Company, But I'm Waiting For A Pullback

But I find that the stock is too close to the high end of what I would be willing to pay to purchase more shares.

McCormick & Company (MKC) has been one of the hottest stocks that I follow so far this year. While the S&P 500 is up 8.5% in 2018, shares of McCormick are up more than 22%. After a gain of that magnitude for a spice and seasoning company, is the stock still a buy? Let’s examine the company’s background, most recent earnings results, dividend history and my system for valuing stocks to see if McCormick is attractively priced.

Company Background

McCormick was founded in 1889 and today has a market cap of more than $16 billion. McCormick controls roughly 20% of the seasoning and spice market, making it nearly four times as large as its closest competitor. Some of its brands include: McCormick’s seasonings and spices, Zatarain’s, Old Bay, Frank’s Red Hot and many more.

Second Quarter Earnings Results

McCormick reported second quarter earnings on June 28th. The company earned $1.02 per share during the second quarter, beating estimates by $0.09 and improving more than 24% from the same quarter of 2017. Revenue grew nearly 20% to $1.3 billion, topping analysts’ expectations by $10 million. This was another impressive quarter (EPS grew 32% and revenue increased 19% during the first quarter), with both divisions of the company showing growth.

Source: McCormick & Company’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation.

In constant currency, the consumer division grew revenue nearly 16% while sales for the Flavor Solutions segment, formerly known as Industrial, increased more than 15%. The bulk of the gains (13.7% for Consumer and 11.8% for Flavor Solutions) were related to McCormick’s recent acquisition of RB Foods. Products within RB Foods include Frank’s Red Hot, French’s Mustard and other condiments. McCormick paid $4 billion for RB Foods, a price the market thought to be too steep at the time. After contributing 12.4% to sales growth in the first quarter, RB Foods added 13% to total sales in the second quarter.

In the Americas region, the addition of RB Foods really paid off for both divisions.

Source: McCormick & Company’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation.

Nearly all of the growth in the Consumer division for the Americas region came primarily from RB Foods. Frank’s Red Hot occupies the #1 position in its category in 42 out of 50 U.S. states and #2 position in the other 8 states. French’s Mustard is among the top selling mustards throughout the U.S. Sales for this division would have likely been higher in the quarter, but the unusually cold temperatures in the spring caused a late start to the grilling season. RB Foods is mostly an Americas story as the impact on Europe, the Middle East and Africa added just 1.5% to sales and had no impact on McCormick’s operations in Asia.

Frank’s Red Hot et al. also had a positive impact on sales for Flavor Solutions, contributing 17% of the 22% sales growth that the segment had in the Americas region. Clearly, RB Foods is ramping up impressive sales growth for McCormick. The deal is already accretive to the company and growth is likely to continue given the dominance of the added condiments to McCormick’s portfolio.

McCormick’s management reiterated that the midpoint of expected earnings for 2018 to be $4.90 per share. If achieved, this would represent 15.3% growth from 2017 EPS. For reference, McCormick’s earnings per share growth has been slightly more than 7% over the last decade. Investors might not be able to count on a growth rate that is twice as much as the historical average, but based on the first half of the year, earnings should increase at an above average rate going forward due to the RB Foods acquisition.

The type of growth that McCormick has experienced in the first half of 2018 makes the stock very attractive and helps explain the gains that shares have seen year to date.

Another reason for why investors should consider McCormick is that the company has proven fairly recession proof in the past. From 2008 to 2009, when many companies saw severe declines in earnings, McCormick actually posted 9.3% EPS growth during the depths of the last recession. From 2008 to 2017, McCormick saw earnings increase every year.

That is the type of company I want to own in difficult economic conditions.

McCormick’s Dividend Track Record

McCormick has increased its dividend for the past thirty-two years, making the company a Dividend Champion.

Source: YCharts

The company’s dividend growth over the last ten years is exactly what you want to see, up and to the right. McCormick’s dividend growth over several different time periods has been relatively consistent.

Time Period Average Dividend Growth 3-year 8.3% 5-year 8.7% 10-year 8.9%

The most recent increase, announced November 28th, 2017, raised the dividend 10.6%. Dividends have increased at a rate over the last decade that is above that of earnings growth. An above average dividend increase could show that McCormick believes their earnings growth rates are accelerating.

According to Value Line, McCormick has averaged a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% from 2008-2017. Based off expected dividends per share for the year ($2.08) and the midpoint for earnings guidance ($4.90), McCormick has an expected dividend payout ratio of 42.4%. The long-term average payout ratio demonstrates that management is fairly conservative with its dividend increases. This low ratio allows plenty of room for future growth and protects the dividend if earnings were to suffer a drastic decline.

My Valuation for McCormick

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For a company like McCormick with 30+ years of dividend growth, I will happily pay 5% above what my system says is fair value. I do this because companies with this lengthy track record have raised their dividends in many different economic cycles.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5-Year Dividend CAGR 1.67% 32 8.70% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $128 $137.39 $102 Forward P/E F.A.S.T Graphs 5-Year Avg P/E Value Engine 1-Year Price Target 25.5 23.1 $131.84 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $110.71 1 / A Under $126

Value Line gives McCormick shares a 1 for safety and an A for financial strength. I am looking for at least a 2 and a B++, respectively, as these ratings show the company’s financial house is in order. McCormick passes both tests for me. Based off of the midpoint of expected earnings per share for the year ($4.90) and the August 31st closing price of $124.87, the stock has a forward P/E of 25.5. McCormick’s stock has a five-year average P/E of 23.1, meaning shares are currently 9.36% overvalued. CFRA has a one-year price target of $128, which would offer gains of 2.5%. CFRA’s fair value is $137.39, showing shares to be 10% undervalued. Morningstar is much less bullish on McCormick, saying fair value is $102, making the stock 18.3% overvalued as currently priced. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $131.84, meaning shares are 5.6% undervalued. Value Engine’s fair value is $110.71, meaning shares are trading at an 11.4% premium to their fair value. Averaged out I find shares of McCormick to be 4.2% overvalued. As I said earlier, I am willing to pay 5% above what I determine fair value to be, so anything under $126 and I would bless the purchasing of McCormick.

McCormick is recession proof and has a strong dividend growth track record. That being said, shares have had an outstanding 2018 so far as the company has shown impressive growth rates due to RB Foods. The recent closing price is very close to the high end of what I would be willing to pay for a stock. After adding to our holdings in March, our position in the company is already decently sized, so I’m not purchasing at the current price. I’m not advocating investors sell their position as the company’s sector dominance and dividend track record make the stock a core holding for us. If, however, the stock price were to reverse, I would be much more willing to buy more shares of McCormick.

What are your thoughts on McCormick? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.