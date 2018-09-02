Booking Holdings: Waiting For A Rebound

The company has typically been conservative in its bookings forecasts, however, so there is upside opportunity.

Booking Holdings (BKNG), the eponymous proprietor of both Booking.com and Priceline.com and one of the largest online travel conglomerates in the world, has certainly seen better days. The once-celebrated growth star has hit a rough patch this year that has put its stock price at about flat over the past twelve months. The primary question for investors is this: has Booking Holdings grown too large and saturated, or does it still have room left for growth?

Booking Holdings isn't stagnating - anything but. It's just that the company has unfortunately slowed down to a low teens growth rate in both revenue and total bookings. Previously, this was a company growing in excess of 20% - and as usual with investors, the general consensus was to overreact and predict a total slowdown in the travel industry.

While weaker fortunes in emerging markets (at least, relative to the U.S.) and foreign currency woes have certainly taken their toll on foreign travelers, U.S. consumer confidence and traveling patterns are still strong. And where Booking Holdings is lacking in terms of top-line growth, tax reform and cost controls are both working to produce tremendous earnings growth for this company. No, this ~$95 billion market cap behemoth isn't going to grow like a startup anymore - this isn't a company like Salesforce.com (CRM), which has a broad suite of software products that it can depend on to sustain >20% growth in perpetuity. But Booking Holdings is certainly doing much better on the bottom line - and for a mature, stabilized company like this, it's the bottom line that counts more.

I'm a buyer of Booking Holdings on the recent weakness. Booking Holdings trades at just 22x FY18 EPS based on consensus EPS estimates of $89.12, as reported by Yahoo Finance. As shown in the chart above, that P/E ratio is slightly lower than historical averages, and it seems especially light against Booking's achievement of 37% EPS growth this quarter. A P/E ratio of 22x stacked against a 37% y/y earnings growth rate indicates a PEG ratio of 0.59x - a classic indicator of an undervalued stock.

Booking Holdings will have its day in the sun again once travel worries subside - investors might have to bear a bit of pain in the short term, but the longer-term outlook still remains bright.

Hotel night forecasts look suspiciously low

One of the major drivers beneath Booking Holdings' post-Q2 earnings dip is softness in hotel night guidance. As longtime investors are aware, hotel commissions are the largest source of Booking Holdings' revenues, and as such a slowdown in the outlook is a serious implication for the company.

Last quarter, Booking guided to just 7 to 11% growth in total hotel room bookings. It actually ended up doing 12% y/y growth in hotel room bookings in Q2, as shown in the table below - not materially worse than in Q1:

Figure 1. Booking Q2 key stats

Has Booking Holdings done better in the past? Sure. Room night growth was in the high twenties a year ago. But note that, even amid slowing room night growth, airline tickets growth has reversed from negative comps into positive y/y territory. And total gross bookings have also produced y/y growth.

The key thing to point out is that Booking Holdings is and always has been conservative. For Q3, the company is guiding to even lower hotel night bookings - 6 to 9% growth, which scared off investors on the implication of a steep drop-off from this quarter's rates. Management explained the low forecast as follows:

"As I mentioned on the last call, we have factored some impact from the World Cup into our room night guidance for June. I also commented that the actual impact was difficult to predict. We observed that the impact during the World Cup period in late June, but also running into early July, was larger than we had estimated, in part due to many of our larger booking country's national teams making it deep into the tournament. We also believe that unusually warm and dry weather in Northern Europe during the World Cup period had a compounding impact on bookings. Post-World Cup, we've seen a pickup in bookings in Europe, although the unusual warm and dry weather in Northern Europe continues. Average daily rates for accommodations, or ADRs, were relatively flat for Q2 versus prior year on a constant currency basis, which was better than our forecast of down about 1%."

The key point to note: the impact was "difficult to predict," so Booking Holdings is proactively setting the bar low as it usually does. If historical trends continue, Booking Holdings will beat its own forecasts again in Q3.

Q2 recap: focus on the earnings growth

Other than the light bookings guidance for Q3, Booking's actual Q2 results came in just fine. Here's a look at the quarter:

Figure 2. Booking Holdings 2Q18 results

The key message for investors: top-line results did just fine, but it's on the bottom line that we want to focus our attention. Revenues grew 17% y/y to $3.54 million, squarely beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.44 billion (+14% y/y) by a solid three points.

Total gross bookings, meanwhile, jumped 15% y/y to $23.9 billion. A quick note here: if management thinks unusual weather patterns in Europe had a negative effect on bookings in the summer, is it possible that these bookings will simply be deferred to a later season - the fall, perhaps, or next year? The kinds of travelers who are intent on seeing Europe (perhaps for the first time) probably won't be off-put by dryer-than-usual weather, and those who are regulars and will be impacted by weather seasonality might just postpone their trip. In effect: maybe bookings weren't lost in the tail end of the quarter, simply pushed out.

Let's focus, however, on Booking's huge profit growth. Booking Holdings managed to keep performance marketing costs flat in the quarter, its largest component of operating expenses. As a result, GAAP operating income jumped 37% y/y to $1.22 billion, and also notched a huge 34.5% operating margin - 500 bps better than 29.5% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income, meanwhile, jumped 36% y/y to $977.4 million, helped by a substantially lower tax rate of 19.2% that even came in "a little lower than expected," according to management. Meanwhile, pro forma EPS of $20.67 rose 37% y/y and smashed Wall Street's consensus of $17.34 with 19% upside. Free cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2018 also showed 41% y/y growth to $2.06 billion and represented a whopping 31.9% FCF margin, up 440 bps over 1H17

Figure 3. Booking Holdings FCF

Key takeaways

In my view, a company that is still producing low-teens revenue/bookings growth while churning out strong >35% EPS growth is not one that deserves a sharp pullback in the stock. Nor is it one that merits just a 22x forward P/E multiple, only slightly richer than the broader market despite its much more substantial earnings gains.

Booking Holdings' room night and bookings performance will come back swinging in due course. The travel business is inherently seasonal and the main narrative is that travel is increasingly moving online - Booking Holdings' current slowdown is not indicative of a secular downturn. In the meantime, opportunist investors have a chance to pick up shares while they're trading at a rare discount.

