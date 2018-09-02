Dividend Champion Spotlight: Johnson & Johnson

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

Management has aligned the company with areas of growth throughout the global healthcare market. There is risk, however, in the form of ongoing litigation and potential healthcare reform.

The company is strong financially, with strong cash flow generation, high returns on its capital investments, and a sparkling balance sheet that includes the rare AAA rating.

Healthcare is one of my favorite investment niches. The industry serves a vital need to humane society, is profitable, and stands to see growth from continued demand for innovation within the sector. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a titan of the industry, and one of the most well known companies among dividend growth investors. Carrying a dividend growth streak of 56 years, this healthcare conglomerate is a cash cow that is poised to continue along for decades to come. It is one of the few "must have" stocks for every long-term portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare conglomerate with a global presence. It reports in three main segments, including Consumer Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices make up the majority of revenues. Just over half of sales come from the US market, but Johnson & Johnson has a global reach with sales in most major markets across the world.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

A Financial Thing Of Beauty

I have probably done at least a couple dozen of these analysis articles on the innards of various dividend champions, and Johnson & Johnson might have the prettiest metrics of any stock we have yet to review.

JNJ Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues are consistently moving higher, having grown from about $60B to $80B since 2010. When evaluating a company, it's important that the business is able to convert a high amount of revenues into free cash flow. When a business throws off a lot of cash, it has more financial flexibility to pay dividends, reinvest for growth, and buy back stock without using leverage. Additionally, the company will hold up better when the business sees a downturn. I typically set a benchmark of about 10%, and Johnson & Johnson easily surpasses that, turning almost $0.23 of every revenue dollar into cash.

JNJ Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, I look at the cash return on invested capital. This is one of my favorite metrics because it gives insight into how effectively the company manages its resources. It is also a general indicator of a competitive advantage. Companies with strong "moats" tend to return a high cash return on resources invested. I look for this to come in at the low teens, and again Johnson & Johnson exceeds this benchmark.

JNJ Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson is modestly leveraged at 1.3X EBITDA. Johnson & Johnson is in a (almost) unique position as one of two US companies with a AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's. In fact, Johnson & Johnson has a higher credit rating than even the US government, whose rating is AA+. When you have more trust to pay your debts than the government of the world's most powerful nation - that really carries weight when you stop and think about it.

The rating is well deserved. Johnson & Johnson carries a net debt position of roughly $17B, and its massive free cash flow of more than $18B will service any near-term obligations. With Johnson & Johnson, I don't even worry about the debt like I would with other companies. With the AAA rating, Johnson & Johnson is able to borrow at minuscule interest rates that management easily trounces with the returns generated. When you lay it all out, Johnson & Johnson's combination of size and efficiency make it a true financial juggernaut.

Dividend Outlook

One of the most appealing aspects of a Johnson & Johnson investment is the dividend. The dividend has been raised for 56 consecutive years. It pays out four quarterly dividends of $0.90 each, totaling an annual payout of $3.60 per share. The dividend yields 2.67% on the current stock price, making it a solid income play - though it falls short of 10-year treasury yields.

JNJ Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

But you don't invest in Johnson & Johnson for the income alone. Johnson & Johnson offers a little bit of everything. The dividend has grown at a solid 7.4% per annum over the last 10 years.

While the dividend growth rate has slowly trended lower over the past 10 years, it has enabled the payout ratio to come down to 50% of free cash flow. Johnson & Johnson has done a good job of balancing dividend growth with investing into bolt-on acquisitions to augment the business (more on that in a minute).

Moving forward, the dividend is in good shape. The dividend is well funded by cash flows. Even though management could grow the dividend more aggressively, they are likely to maintain a CAGR of 6-7% to leave room for acquisitions. Johnson & Johnson is positioned to maintain this pace over the long term.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Johnson & Johnson is poised to continue steadily growing well into the future thanks to both macro tailwinds and management's aggressive nature to construct growth engines through bolt-on acquisitions.

The largest recent deal has been Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Actelion. The deal expanded Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals division, and bumped up growth.

Over this past summer, Johnson & Johnson has raised some cash by divesting some smaller assets (by JNJ's standards) such as its sterilization business for $2.7 billion and its LifeScan (glucose monitoring) for $2.1 billion. While it's not known what management will do with the extra cash, the size and breadth of Johnson & Johnson's business combined with its high cash flow generation, gives the company a unique ability to shuffle the business to spur growth. I would not be surprised to see the company "big game hunting" again in the next couple of years.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices have become the growth driver for Johnson & Johnson, with consumer products bringing up the rear as the "steady eddy" of the group. Both of these segments are looking at growth prospects through pipeline products and macro tailwinds.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

The pharmaceutical pipeline at Johnson & Johnson is massive and loaded with various late stage potential blockbuster drugs. Volume is important in a drug pipeline, where one hit can generate billions and billions of dollars worth of revenues. Think of a large drug pipeline as having more "swings at the plate".

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has set up the medical devices business to operate from positions of strength (80% of medical device sales come from top 2 positions in market share for respective category), and in growing niches within the industry.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

While these types of tailwinds highlight the foresight and planning behind the workings of management, there are risks inherent when you operate at the scale that Johnson & Johnson does. A major risk is product liability. Johnson & Johnson is currently appealing a lawsuit judgement against them to the tune of $4.7 billion for liability in a link between Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder and cervical cancer. There are a lot of moving parts (the judgement is being appealed, and who knows how many cases could be brought as a result of this judgement). Up to this point, the market has pretty much glossed over these events, but if judgements grow higher, that could change.

Another potential risk to Johnson & Johnson is the future potential of healthcare regulations. There are political movements within the United States for caps on drug prices, single payer healthcare, and more. These policies could potentially damage the profitability were they to be adopted into law.

Valuation

Trading at just under $135 per share, Johnson & Johnson is at the midpoint of its 52-week range. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in at approximately $8.14 per share. This places the stock at approximately 16.5X full-year earnings. The stock's median 10-year earnings multiple is 18.3X, so the current stock price represents a 10% discount to this median figure.

JNJ Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at free cash flow yield, we see that Johnson & Johnson typically commands a premium, as the FCF yield hasn't surpassed 6% since 2013. The current 4.97% yield is off of its high from earlier in the year, but still near its highest points since 2016.

My approach to Johnson & Johnson is typically a bit different than most stocks I review. I consider Johnson & Johnson one of the top few companies on the planet, and a core holding for any dividend growth investor. Holding time is sometimes more important than splitting hairs on price because the company is an elevator of cash that continues to tread higher over time.

The fact that the earnings multiple is below its normal level, and the free cash flow yield is at least in line with averages, makes this a fine time to accumulate shares.

Wrapping Up

Johnson & Johnson possesses a rare combination of financial efficiency, scale, and effective management that makes it one of the best companies in the world. The combination of steady growth and reliability are truly tough to beat.

With strong cash flow metrics, a sparkling balance sheet, and consistent inflation beating dividend growth, the best approach to this stock is to simply maximize the amount of time that you own it. That way, compounding can work its sweet magic.

Please click the "like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.