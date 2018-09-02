Altria: Where Is The Value?

But Altria has focused its endeavors on the needs of shareholders, and these moves will reward loyal investors while the company completes its secular turnaround.

These trends are emblematic of what has happened within the tobacco industry as a whole, which has had its difficulties monetizing emerging vaporizing technologies.

Altria (MO) has traded under pressure after hitting long-term highs in June 2017, and the stock is currently showing YTD losses of more than -18%. These declines have come as the broader stock market is raging higher, and the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is showing gains of nearly 9% over the same period. The disparity here has left many bullish investors asking one key question: Where is the value in holding Altria's stock? These questions seem to be answered by Altria itself, as the company has shown clear commitment to rewarding shareholder loyalty from several different directions. I remain long MO and expect to see the stock trading higher at more appropriate levels heading into next year.

Altria recently announced a 14.3% dividend increase (to 80 cents per share from 70 cents previously) in a move to improve sentiment surrounding a stock that has been on the receiving end of its share of negative headlines. This brings the current dividend yield for MO to 5.47%, which is roughly double the average dividend for stocks listed in the S&P 500. As a true dividend standout, this is the 53rd time Altria has raised its dividends in the last 49 years, and it follows other initiatives designed to enhance shareholder returns long term. In May, management increased its stated share buyback plans by $1 billion, and the company bought back 7.6 million shares of stock (totaling $437 million) in the second quarter. All together, it is clear that Altria is proactively interested in rewarding loyal investors for their patience as the company navigates through a financial environment that is characterized by the changing needs of consumers.

To be fair, it can be argued that these moves were actually designed to distract investors from the fact that Altria’s revenue figures have struggled as a result of sluggish smokable cigarette demand and shipment volume. Increased FDA regulation and weakening sales in traditional tobacco products have weighted on the industry as a whole, and the negative impact has also shown itself in the quarterly earnings reports from Vector Group (VGR) and British American tobacco (BTI). On the whole, the consumer staples sector has underperformed in the current bull market atmosphere, as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) is showing YTD losses of nearly -5.5%. But these cultural changes toward a more health-conscious consumer trend have made tobacco stocks an underperforming sub-group within this already weak market segment, and the direct impact can be seen in the share valuations of MO.

Furthermore, many of the negative headlines directed at Altria have ignored the company’s strategic profitability efforts. In the second quarter, Altria’s bottom-line showed consistency and strength. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.01 per share which beat the consensus estimates by 1 cent. On an annualized basis, this marked an 18.8% earnings increase, which was aided in part by a lower tax rate. The figures were reduced by spending in technology innovation and weakness in adjusted operating companies income for the smokable segment. The numbers showed better revenues in the smokeless segment, and this was the fourth consecutive quarter Altria beat the consensus earnings forecasts. Gross profits rose 3.2% from the same quarter last year (to $6.08 billion).

On the downside, net revenues fell 5.4% on an annualized basis (to $6,305 million) and this was largely attributable to weakness in the smokables segment. But Altria now expects adjusted earnings to come in at a $3.94-4.03 range (up from the $3.90-4.03 expected previously). If achieved, this would create an annualized growth rate of 16-19% for the company.

Source: Altria Earnings Presentation

Additional positives can be found in the elevated margins Altria is able to generate for its products. That said, net revenues for the segment fell 6.3% on an annualized basis to $5.55 billion. Higher pricing helped margins but increased promotional spending and lower consumer volumes weighed. Total shipment volumes dropped 10.6% and this created a 0.7% decline in Altria’s retail cigarette market share. But the company’s total market share figure in this category still stands in the majority at 50.2%.

Source: Altria Earnings Presentation

Perhaps more encouraging is the growth seen in the smokeless category, as this gives the company a path for expansion in the quarters ahead. On an annualized basis, the segment showed an increase of 2.7% in net revenues (to $579 million). Here, again, higher pricing aided margins, but the performance was partially offset by weaker volumes. Altria’s retail market share in this segment dropped 0.2% during the quarter (but still stands in the majority at 54.1%). Adjusted operating companies income for the smokeless segment was higher by 3.5% (to $381 million) and adjusted OCI margin grew to 69.9%.

For dividend investors, some of the most reliable names can actually be found in the “vice stocks” given the reliable nature of the consumer base. It can be argued that Altria has lost some of its grasp on this consumer segment. But, all together, it looks as though many of these assertions are overblown. Altria maintains a revenue stream that is still more consistent than anything that can be found in many other industries and the incredible 5.47% dividend yield should be viewed as an incredible opportunity in this low interest rate environment.

Recent declines in MO have left us with a stock that is trading at a 15.2 PE ratio, and the company itself has shown a clear commitment to rewarding loyal investors for their patience while the changes in consumer technology are adapted. If you believe that the stock will continue to trade under pressure, it may be prudent to consider covered call options as a means for generating additional income in the position. I remain long MO and expect to see the stock trading higher at more appropriate levels heading into next year.

