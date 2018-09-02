Why You Can Set And Forget This High Performing Powerhouse

Expertise in identifying companies within profitable verticals and improving their performance is a key to its long-term success.

The business model of this software company is a huge moat that is difficult to compete with.

source: company website

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) has provided extraordinary returns of over 3,000 percent for its shareholders since it went public in 2006. Over the last decade that has resulted in the company being the top tech stock in Canada.

What separates Constellation from its competitors is its business model, where it has focused on acquiring small software companies in targeted verticals that very few of its peers have an interest in.

For each of these acquisitions they are usually the big fish in a small pond which, by its nature, makes them unappealing to its competitors looking for larger companies, and extremely difficult to compete against by smaller firms.

Much of the latter comes from its expertise in the industry where it applies a system of controls to new businesses, streamlining them and making them perform much stronger than they were before they were acquired.

Consequently, across the more than 300 businesses under the company's umbrella, Constellation generates on average about a 3 percent organic growth rate.

That's not the main catalyst of the company though. It's the ability of management to identify, analyze and make quick decisions on whether or not a company they're interested in acquiring has the type of potential they're looking for. By far, this is what drives growth at the company. Its acquisitions provide a consistent stream of revenue and free cash flow to make even more acquisitions, without having to spend much extra to make it happen.

Most of its past acquisitions have been in the $2 million to $4 million range, but the changing market and higher valuations are forcing the company to change its strategy in order to maintain a significant growth trajectory.

Latest numbers

Revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 jumped to $752 million, a gain of 25 percent over the $600 million produced year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $175 million, up $21 million or 13 percent from the $155 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income finished the quarter at $52 million or $2.45 per diluted share, an increase of 2 percent over the $51 million or $2.41 per diluted share generated in the same reporting period last year.

Cash flow from operations was down 13 percent to $53 million, a decline of $7 million from the $60 million last year in the same reporting period.

The company spent $43 million on acquisitions during the quarter.

Organic growth in the quarter was 4 percent, with the bulk of revenue growth coming from acquisitions, as is the usual outcome for Constellation.

Maintenance is the chief contributor to revenue for Constellation, adding $322 in the quarter from the public sector and $186 million from the private sector. The other major contributor was Professional services, followed by Hardware and other, and Licenses. Based upon percentages, Licenses is a larger performer in the private sector than it is in the public sector for the company.

The business model

Probably the most compelling thing about Constellation is that its business model is also its moat. What the company has built its success upon is its expertise in identifying quality software companies serving in specialized verticals that don't justify the attention of the industry giants in the enterprise software segment.

What that means is it has been able to almost freely compete in a variety of verticals without being meaningfully challenged by competitors, if there are any at all in some of the specialized software market segments.

What Constellation has done to achieve its wild success has been to seek out software companies in the $2 million to $4 million range in very specific verticals. Many times they're mom-and-pop operations that can be rapidly improved upon by Constellation's expertise.

With low acquisition costs and little need to spend a lot on improving the companies, Constellation can use the free cash flow from the companies to finance more acquisitions. Growth has come primarily from acquisitions and not the organic growth in a general range of 3 to 5 percent the company experiences in its overall portfolio of small software companies.

Another unique practice of the company is it doesn't acquire and improve the companies for the purpose of flipping them; the idea is to hold them forever. CEO Mark Leonard has no interest in extracting everything he can out of the businesses in the short term.

The business model of Constellation is simple. It requires finding and identifying quality software companies, and afterwards applying operational expertise to the new acquisitions to make them better performers. From they the company takes the cash flow and reinvests it in new companies.

What has changed recently is the valuation of many software companies have been increasing, which in turn has produced interest from competitors not usually attracted to the market. Another change is the size of Constellation requires some larger add-on deals to produce meaningful growth for the long term.

The larger deals of course attract more competitive bids, and in some cases Constellation has lost out on quality companies; something it hasn't had to deal with much in the past.

An example of this was in early 2018 when it announced it has completed an agreement to buy Acceo Solutions Inc. for C$250 million. Taking into account the fact that all 42 acquisitions made in 2017 cost $185 million, it's easy to see the company is making adjustments in its business model on the size aspect of its acquisitions. I don't see it changing its focus on companies competing strongly in specific niche categories.

I also see it continuing to acquire many companies in the lower price range; although the floor on those companies will be higher than in the past, at least until the next stock market correction hits, which Leonard is actually preparing for concerning the opportunities that arise during those times. He said this:

Unlike most people, we would be hoping that there would be a major correction in the stock markets because the multiples are as heavy as we’ve seen in a very long time. If I have the access to capital and there is a downturn, we will buy as much as we can. That was the lesson we learned from the last one. We did terrific doing that [in the] ’08, ’09 period. We just didn’t deploy enough capital.

Acquisition opportunities

Since the primary driver of growth is via acquisition, it's imperative to know what the pool of potential companies are available to Constellation.

In August 2016, Raymond James wrote this in a note:

Our analysis of software vendors indicate substantial fragmentation with approximately 38,000 VMS vendors spanning more than 12 vertical markets, with the highest concentrations in Retail and Media & Services verticals.... Constellation has also expanded their database of potential targets with now well over 30,000 targets (adding 4k+ targets per year for the last 3-4 years). Each target has a contact name next to it, with the expectation of staying in contact 3-4 times a year.

With the company expanding its interest beyond the smaller companies of the past, it's highly probable this number is even larger than when Raymond James mentioned in 2016. I don't think it's a lot larger because Leonard has stated he still prefers to keep within the parameters of the original business model if he can, bearing in mind valuations on the low side will be higher than in the past.

With the number of companies numbering in the thousands, and many of them unattractive to suitors with the capital to invest in them, Constellation still has a terrific moat it can operate in for years, while patiently waiting for the market to come back to them. When a correction does come, and assuming the firm has significant available investment capital, we'll see it go on an aggressive buying spree. It's going to happen again in the future, it's only a matter of when.

The company did this in 2008 when it maxed out its lending capacity to make as many acquisitions as possible. Leonard is looking to do the same thing when the next correction comes.

In response to the enormous opportunities that company has added more acquisition specialists to position itself for long-term growth. This has already positioned it better against competitors with interest in the larger companies Constellation is courting.

Also in response to increasing valuations and the resulting upswing in competition for companies in North America and Europe, Constellation has been expanding into Asia. In the latter part of 2017 Leonard said the company will experiment in Asia for a couple of years to see what kind of results are generated.

Conclusion

Not only is Constellation Software a company with a long-term strategy based upon Western standards, but is also isn't interested in attracting short-term investors.

On the business side of its operations, the company bucks the modern idea of employees bouncing in and out of the company to advance their careers. The company looks for and hires those that want to be around for many years. The business model used requires committed individuals that employ various strategies to grow their specific companies or units, which normally require at least several years to see how the results play out, and as much as ten years.

In other words, it wants its shareholders to align with their business model. This in turn alleviates much of the pressure coming from investors clamoring for short-term results at the detriment of long-term success. The company doesn't cater to that type of investor, but it does make it easier and less messy to attract the right type of shareholders.

Constellation runs its business for long-term, sustainable growth, and even though it has had a tremendous run since it went public, the adherence to its business model, expertise in improving businesses it acquires, and the thousands of companies available for acquisition, ensure it's going to continue its growth narrative for a long time.

For investors looking for companies they can take a position in for the long haul, few will be able to generate the kinds of returns I believe Constellation will continue to deliver for many years.

