'Century Of Humiliation' Fresh On China's Mind

Xi Jinping has strong support from his people and party, and with the "Century of Humiliation" fresh on the people's minds, China is unlikely to back down.

Mexico has recently agreed to revamp NAFTA terms with US. US and China are likely to resolve trade differences too, but via a vastly different route.

I wrote in my previous article "As Turkey Enters U.S.'s Cross-Hairs, China Prepares To Exit" that in Trump's merry-go-round of political targets, China would most likely be a temporary ride. Case in point: North Korea, Europe, and most recently Mexico.

Mexico would be more than happy to say Adiós to this political brouhaha. Since Trump was elected, he has threatened to build a wall to divide the U.S. from its neighbours and to scrap North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The U.S. and Mexico are now close to a "really good" trade deal in Trump's own words. Both countries are keen to revamp the terms in NAFTA. The agreement led to a bout of risk-on sentiment in the markets, with global equities finding strength along with the Mexican Peso (MXNS). When will it be China's turn?

China's dynamics are very different from Mexico's, but both situations will most likely end the same way. First and foremost, China's economy is less dependent on the U.S., unlike Mexico. Trade with the U.S. (exports and imports) makes up slightly more than 50% of Mexico's GDP. Comparatively, trade with the U.S. makes up a measly 5% of China's GDP.

More importantly, history will go a long way in determining China's behaviour. China has labelled the period 1850 to 1950 as the "Century of Humiliation". Before the 1850s, fresh from conquering Tibet and Taiwan, the Qing Dynasty turned inward and isolationist, refusing to give foreigners entry into the country, save for Canton, a region which conjoins Hong Kong and Macau. Foreigners were only restricted to trading there, with payments for goods made in silver.

The British however, started exporting large volumes of opium into China via Canton. This eventually led to the Chinese Emperor angrily seizing up to 2.6 million pounds of opium from the harbours and dumping the goods into the sea. The British retaliated by asking for compensation, and eventually sending an expedition of naval ships to occupy Chinese territories. Military strength in the West was far superior to that of the Chinese at that time, due to the industrial revolution which started in the 18th century in Britain. Other nations including the U.S., France, and Russia also jumped on the opportunity to occupy Chinese territories, as well as force the Qing Dynasty to accept their one-sided trade treaty terms. Hence, the Opium War in the 19th century led to China's "Century of Humiliation", and also bred a great deal of hatred towards the West within the country.

Fast forward to 2018, when China is on the brink of overtaking the U.S. as the largest economy in the world. Being on the verge of greatness, with the "Century of Humiliation" still fresh in her mind, Beijing will likely not bow down to Trump's trade tariff threats. Xi Jinping has consolidated power in China, and will most likely be at the helm of leadership for many years to come. This power will likely provide him with the support from his party and the people to stand strong against Trump's threats, even if the economy takes a hit from the tariffs.

China has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs, and has made use of currency devaluation to soften the impact of Trump's tariffs. From a strategic standpoint, China knows Trump has a key midterm elections just ahead in November, and his popularity will be at stake if China's own tariffs start to gnaw away at the incomes of Trump's support base.

As a Maine lobster farmer has succinctly put it in a recent interview: "I don't understand why I'm the one being hurt. I'm supposed to be the one correcting the trade deficit, exporting lobsters to China and bringing in money and putting it in the local economy."

As such, Trump is used to flexing his muscles to bully lesser economies into submission, as seen from North Korea and Mexico. He however, knows that he does not want to lose popularity from his supporters with a midterm election approaching. He has traded punches with China via imposition of trade tariffs, but he knows China will be a different opponent. As mentioned, I expect the trade tensions between both heavyweights to dial down, and I believe the most likely outcome would be both leaders agreeing to trade concessions before November. November is a month where midterm elections will take place, while both leaders are set to meet for a G20 summit.

The Shanghai Composite Index is down 17% on a YTD basis, while U.S. indices have made new highs. This divergence might be short-lived, and I expect either Chinese stocks to play catch-up or for U.S. stocks to come down hard. On balance of probability, I would go for a risk-on, buy-China trade. One way to play this would be to buy Chinese Yuan via WisdomTree Chinese Yuan ETF (CYB). China's central bank took action to introduce a counter-cyclical factor in Yuan fixing last week to prop up the Yuan. U.S.DCNH now trades at 6.85, about 10% higher than its 2018 low of around 6.25.

As seen in the chart from Bloomberg below, the PBoC had introduced the same Yuan fixing mechanism sometime in mid-2017, when the Yuan had devalued to similar 6.80-6.90 levels. This subsequently led to a strengthening of the Yuan into 2018, before the mechanism was suspended when U.S.DCNH was around 6.50 levels.

The Chinese central bank appears to be drawing a line in the sand at 7.00 against the U.S.D. We have not even considered the central bank's fortress-like war chest of $3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves which it can use to defend the Yuan. In mid-2014, the central bank burnt through $1 trillion out of $4 trillion foreign exchange reserves to defend the Yuan, which tells me it is willing to spare no expense to halt capital outflows.

Is $3.1 trillion a lot in foreign exchange reserves? Well, the U.S. has $125 billion in comparison.

I do expect the Chinese Yuan to continue to strengthen against the U.S.D. The PBoC has basically done a "show-hand" to the markets, where it has declared it is willing to keep the Yuan weak if Trump continues with his threat of tariffs, but yet is drawing a line at 7.00 for U.S.DCNH. Should U.S.-Sino tariff tensions clear up in November, which coincides with Trump's midterm elections coupled with a potential meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping, the CNH should find more strength.

