Going Broke On $1,000,000 A Year

The question isn't "how much do I need to afford retirement", but rather "how much can I save by retiring and moving somewhere cheaper?"

Last week, I was talking to a former neighbor of mine from DC. He is a partner at a large Washington DC law firm, a few years older than me. My ex-neighbor has been telling me for YEARS that he is really burnt out and would love to quit his job and do just about anything else instead. In the past, he's also mentioned to me that he earns a bit under $1,000,000 a year, and since he's been a partner in a thriving DC law practice for many years now, I naturally assumed that he must have racked up a pretty substantial net worth by now.

So, I asked him what the hell is stopping him from clicking off the leash and galloping off into the sunset?

Here is the answer: he can't afford to. In all these years of private practice, he hasn't saved up more than a few hundred thousand bucks in cash, and most of his equity is tied up in his house. There was an expensive divorce at one point, a stint of unemployment, but other than that, how does someone blow through $1,000,000 a year and not save at least something? It's not like the guy drives a Lamborghini or flies around the world in first class. Where does it all go?

Let me digress here for a moment. Do you know what my wife likes to do sometimes? She reads the DC Urban Mom chat board. You would be stunned how many people are writing in to complain that they're barely cutting it in DC on salaries of $300,000 a year... $500,000 a year.... even $700,000 a year. I've always scoffed at these posts, but what I see now is that reading them mentally prepared me to make the following conclusion: my former neighbor is not an anomalous spendthrift. In fact, I think his situation is more common than most of us would ever guess.

I asked him to walk me through the math - just in broad brush strokes. He's in a high enough tax bracket that State, County and Federal taxes chomp out almost 50% right off the bat. Three kids in private school in DC chomps out another $140,000 in tuition, fees, and associated costs. He has a $1,200,000 mortgage on his $2m home, and the annual mortgage payment with property tax and insurance is over $100,000 a year. At this point, his massive salary has already been pruned down to under $300,000 a year - but the costs keep coming in. There's health insurance for a family of 4, there are vacations, there are after school activities and stuff like food, clothing and the occasional new computer. Two cars. He puts away $20,000 a year for each of his three kids to fund their future college tuition. Believe it or not, even summer camp in DC has started to morph into a sort of expense you could call "mini tuition". I mean, after this guy rattles off his family's usual expenses (none of which qualify as absurd, gold-Rolex-watch-style luxury), and I can finally see first-hand how a successful attorney in an expensive place like Washington DC could find himself living on a pretty thin margin. And the costs for property taxes, healthcare and education are rising rapidly.

Let me be the first to tell you that I'm not one to judge. I used to work as an attorney in Washington, DC. I owned a house (the smallest on the block), leased two cars, and we have a school aged kid. If we had opted to put our kid into private school (we were planning to), our annual expenses would have come to about $200,000 a year, I'm guessing - and that does not include income taxes. We could have made the cut on my after-tax salary, and unlike my friend, I made it my life's mission to build a portfolio that throws off a decent stream of dividends. But to be honest, we probably wouldn't have been in a position to save all that much in Washington DC. Who knows? I might have even adopted a pseudonym (how about "Spending Pancake") and written missives on the DC Urban Mommy chat boards.

But here's the twist. We are putting away far more savings in retirement than we ever did (or maybe even could have) when I was working full-time in Washington, DC.

How does that work?

Simple. Our living expenses are nowhere near $200,000 a year (pre-tax) - we live comfortably in Portugal on $60,000 a year (including taxes). We use some of those savings to travel, but mostly we use our savings to reinvest into more shares of dividend paying stocks and other income producing assets. The companies we own generate compound income growth by reinvesting profits back into the business, and we generate it by using a growing stream of income to buy more and more shares.

If you live in a high cost area like Washington DC, or Boston, San Francisco or (God forbid) New York City, and you dream of bailing out of the rat race, my suggestion is this. Don't ask yourself how much money you need to save in order to retire. My suggestion is to use retirement to slash your four largest living expenses: (1) healthcare (2) taxes (3) housing and (4) education.

We moved to Portugal because we just liked it here, but not too far in the back of our minds, we were thinking that we could give each of these four costs the kind of radical buzz cut that makes people cry when the barber first shows them a mirror and asks "What? You don't like?"

Healthcare: I used to pay nearly $2,000 a month for health insurance, co-pays for medical visits and for prescriptions. In Lisbon? It's more like $300 a month for comprehensive insurance, as well as co-pays and prescriptions. That's a $20,000 savings right there (and I can say that the quality of healthcare in Portugal is absolutely first rate).

Taxes: Portugal has a tax incentive program with a confusing name. It's the "non-habitual nonresident" tax regime, and it basically says that if you are a first-time resident of Portugal, you pay no Portuguese income taxes on your non-Portugal sourced income for TEN YEARS. Sure, you pay Portuguese tax on capital gains income (which most treaties deem to be sourced to wherever you live). But mainly, the rest of the non-Portugal source income you can keep free and clear.

By moving to Portugal, I cut out State and local income taxes (and avoided picking up any nasty case of European-style income taxes such as one might catch in a country like France). My Federal income taxes dropped precipitously as well, because I no longer receive a salary. Instead, we live off qualified dividends - the first $77,200 of which are completely income tax free for married couples with no other ordinary income. Toss in the standard deduction, some ROC distributions, and you're looking at $120,000 worth of checks through the door... completely tax-free. Due to these quirks in the US tax code, our marginal income tax rate is a fraction of what it used to be - even though we're earning more.

I used to pay property tax of over $10,000 a year on our house in DC. I pay less than $200 a year in property tax on our Lisbon apartment. It's like getting a free $10,000 check each year which I can reinvest into more income producing assets.

Overall, our global income tax bill fell through the floor when we quit work and moved, so it turns out that we actually needed about half what we thought we'd need to retire. I wish I could go back in time, find myself sitting at my desk with my spreadsheets wondering what number we needed in order to escape the rat race.

School: Private school in DC can run upwards of $45,000 a year. Tuition for a fantastic international school in Portugal is closer to $12,000. There's a free $33,000 a year we can save and reinvest.

The situation becomes more extreme with college age kids. For an EU resident, university can run you a few thousand a year in tuition - compared to $50,000 in tuition and fees at a US college (not including room and board which could reach into an extra $20,000 per year). With tuition rates rising rapidly, it's not unrealistic to assume that you could save $300,000 per kid by avoiding US college and hitting an EU based university instead.

Housing: Buying and maintaining a house in DC is notoriously expensive. It was cheap to buy an apartment when we moved to Lisbon, but I'm afraid that's changed. It wouldn't be as easy to save money on housing if you moved to Lisbon from DC at today's prices, but outside of Lisbon? You can still find a fantastic house that costs 80% less than something comparable in DC.

My advice to my friend is that he should move to a cheap European country and telecommute, and then try to save up enough for a portfolio that churns out enough for him and his family in a place like Portugal. I believe that there are comparable opportunities to live and save in places like Gibraltar, Malta, Andorra, Montenegro, Ireland, Hungary or Croatia. My neighbor wouldn't need $10,000,000 or anything close to it to retire comfortably. I figure a family can live very comfortably in Portugal on $100,000 a year (we do it on way less than that, but we don't have 3 kids). At a dividend yield of 4% or maybe 5%, a $2,000,000 or $2,500,000 portfolio could do it.

I almost believe that asking "how much do I need to retire" completely misframes the issue. What my neighbor should ask is "does retirement present me with an opportunity to cut costs, reinvest the savings, and let the power of compounding do the rest?" If so, the real question isn't how he can ever afford to retire. It's whether he can afford to keep working and living in an ultra-high-cost area like Washington, DC without doing to his living expenses what an overly-zealous barber does with a turbo-charged, nitrous-oxide-fueled set of hair clippers.

My ex-neighbor agreed that I could submit this story (anonymously, of course), but didn't agree with my idea about telecommuting. His clients and partners wouldn't go for that. So, if any readers happen to have any ideas for my erstwhile neighbor, write a comment. The prospect of crowd-sourced financial solutions is how I sold him on the idea of letting me write about his story in the first place.

