Inside G10: Kiwi Dollar Is Still Vulnerable

Last week, we witnessed heavy selling for the New Zealand Dollar towards the end of last week primarily due to a deterioration in business conditions as well as US and Canada trade talks ended without a deal. The question one might ponder would be whether Kiwi Dollar will succumb to further selling pressure. This article will discuss the direction of NZD/USD supported by both fundamental and technical reasons in the subsequent paragraphs.

Monetary policy divergence between the US and New Zealand

From a monetary policy perspective, the difference in policy stance between the two central banks suggests NZD/USD should drift lower moving ahead.

According to the latest July/Aug. FOMC Minutes, it mentions that,

"Participants generally expected that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would be consistent with a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term."

This is further supported by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reiterating his stance during the latest Jackson Hole Symposium to stick to the strategy of gradual hikes to manage potential risks and support domestic economic recovery. Furthermore, the latest core PCE (YoY) data (Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge) and Q2 US GDP (QoQ) Growth both printed higher with the former registering 2.0% and the latter printing at 4.2%. This further reinforces the notion of Fed to continue its tightening policy with another two more hikes penciled in for the year.

However, if we look at RBNZ, the latest monetary policy statement continues to suggest the dovish stance undertaken by the RBNZ to support the economy. Furthermore, RBNZ is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 1.75% through 2019 and into 2020. To complicate things, the latest New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence data hitting a ten year low as seen in Figure 1 is very troubling.

Figure 1: New Zealand Business Confidence Source: Trading Economics, ANZ Bank New Zealand

The latest Business Confidence data showed that about 50% of all businesses surveyed expect a deterioration in business conditions and this has caused front-end local bond yields tumbling which thereby implying rising RBNZ dovish monetary policy expectations. Furthermore, the latest New Zealand's inflation rate is still far from the 2% midpoint target as seen in Figure 2 with the core inflation rate continuing to drift lower as seen in Figure 3. Hence, the subdued inflation rate will likely encourage the RBNZ to remain in an accommodative stance for a period of time.

Figure 2: New Zealand's Consumers Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) Source: Stats NZ

Figure 3: New Zealand Core Inflation Rate Source: Trading Economic, Statistics New Zealand

In fact, there is even a possibility of rate cuts by RBNZ with overnight index swaps now pricing in about 35% chance that the central bank will cut rates as soon as February 2019.

Thus, the divergence in the monetary policy between the two central banks should push NZD/USD lower as we move forward.

US$200bn US tariffs on Chinese Goods

One of the key themes that markets are watching next week would be the US Tariffs on US$200bn of Chinese goods. Trade tensions between the US and China may escalate again as the US Trade Representative (USTR) office will end its public comment period for the proposed US$200bn of Chinese goods that are targeted next for the additional tariffs and thereafter the tariffs could take effect from 6th September onwards. If additional US tariffs go through, China will likely retaliate with additional 5-25% tariffs on US$60bn of imports from the US. The lingering trade war concerns and risk-off environment would likely be unfriendly to the pro-risk New Zealand Dollar considering its small and export-heavy open economy.

Hence, the continued trade war rhetoric coupled with Fed tightening bodes ill for the Kiwi Dollar as we march forward.

Technical Analysis suggest another leg down

From a technical perspective, if we look at a bigger picture in the case on a weekly chart, a bearish engulfing pattern is spotted as indicated by the downward blue arrow in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Trading View NZD/USD Weekly Chart

Price has retested the 0.67 level last week but it had difficulty closing above which signals that a potential reversal may be happening in the coming weeks.

Thus, the path of least resistance would be for the bearish trend to continue from a technical perspective and a revisit to the 0.64 level during January 2016 seems within reach.

Conclusion

To conclude, at the current juncture, the continued trade war rhetoric, fears of slowing global growth and a Fed that continues its tightening policy will continue to put pressure on the Kiwi Dollar. Although it may be a bumpy road ahead, the analysis made from fundamental and technical analysis seems to favor fading NZD/USD's rally. I will remain bearish for NZD/USD going forward until we witness a rebound in New Zealand's macro data or an amicable solution regarding the trade war tensions between the US and China which I believe is still distant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NZD/USD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.