Altria: What Happens Next?

This has implications for Altria's share price gain potential as well as on dividend increases during 2019 and 2020.

Altria (MO) has raised its dividend massively this year, which is not surprising, as profitability rose substantially as well. Going forward earnings growth will not be this high, but Altria nevertheless should be able to generate compelling growth in future years.

Due to a high dividend yield, a solid earnings outlook, and an inexpensive valuation, Altria likely will generate attractive total returns during the next couple of years.

Towards the end of August, Altria has announced a massive 14% increase to its quarterly dividend, the new payout is $0.80 per share. This came on top of another dividend increase earlier in 2018, in total the new quarterly dividend is 21% higher than the payout of $0.66 per share one year ago.

The big dividend increase was not a major surprise, though, as Altria is pretty clear about its goal to return ~80% of profits to shareholders via dividend payments. Due to the high expected earnings growth in 2018, the big dividend increase had to be expected.

With its shares trading slightly below $60 right now, Altria offers a dividend yield of 5.5% right here.

This compares favorably to the dividend yield investors could get over the last couple of years, as Altria's dividend yield has been below 5% since early 2014. It thus looks like a good time for income-focused investors to enter or expand a position right here.

What Is The Outlook For 2019 And Beyond?

Altria's management has communicated that the company will earn between $3.94 and $4.03 per share during the current year. Since management's forecasts usually are relatively precise, there will likely not be any surprises over the coming months. With the new annual dividend payout standing at $3.20 per share Altria has hit the 80% target payout ratio quite well, so there will not be any dividend increases in the next couple of quarters. Altria will, in all likelihood, return to annual dividend increases, with announcements being made in August.

This brings up the question of Altria's outlook in 2019: Since 2018's results are mostly priced in, and since the dividend has been increased, profits for 2019 will be the next relevant metric for Altria's owners.

Management has not announced any precise guidance for 2019 yet, they will probably do that during the Q4 earnings release early next year. Management has already given some hints, though:

Source: Commentary by CFO William Gifford, February earnings call

The investments the CFO has mentioned include innovative product development, the upcoming launch of iQOS, retail investments, etc. According to Altria's CFO, those investments will drive earnings per share growth substantially over the coming years, which is why EPS are forecasted to grow by more than 7%-9% a year through 2020.

Earnings per share growth will not only be driven by these investments, though, Altria's owners will also benefit from the company's share repurchases. Those lower the share count, thereby increasing each remaining share's portion of total company-wide earnings.

Let's take a look at what profits could look like over the next two years:

Year 9% growth 10% growth 11% growth 12% growth 2019 $4.35 $4.39 $4.43 $4.47 2020 $4.74 $4.83 $4.92 $5.01

Author's calculations, based on expected EPS of $3.99 in 2018 (midpoint of guidance)

We see that earnings per share will increase substantially, even if profits per share grow by only 9% a year. This would, technically, not be outside of the long-term aspiration, so according to the CFO, investors should expect higher profits by 2020.

Since Altria keeps paying out 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share through dividends, the above-average earnings growth forecast also has implications for the dividend. It is to be expected that Altria's dividend will grow by 9%+ over the coming two years as well, unless Altria changes its dividend policy (which seems relatively unlikely).

Year Dividend increase of 9% Dividend increase of 10% Dividend increase of 11% Dividend increase of 12% 2019 $3.49 $3.52 $3.55 $3.58 2020 $3.80 $3.87 $3.94 $4.01

Author's calculations

Altria's dividend will rise substantially over the coming two years. Even if EPS and the dividend grow by only 9% a year through 2020, investors who buy shares at $59 would still see a yield on cost of 6.4% in just two years.

This calculation gets even more favorable when we include dividend reinvestments over the coming two years. If, for example, the dividend rises by 10% a year, and if dividend proceeds over the coming two years are reinvested at a yield of 5.4%, shareholders would get a yield on cost of 7.3% in 2020.

For a stock like Altria, with a very successful history and a non-cyclical business model, such a high income yield is highly attractive.

The high expected earnings growth over the next two years also has implications for Altria's valuation:

MO data by YCharts

Based on a share price of $58.50 shares of Altria are valued at 14.7 times this year's earnings right now. When we assume that EPS will grow by 10% over the next two years (slightly higher growth than long-term aspiration, per CFO's guidance), shares would be valued at 12.1 times 2020's earnings.

This low valuation, coupled with high earnings growth, means that shares have ample upside potential over the coming two years. If shares would trade at just 14 times earnings by 2020, Altria's share price would rise to $67.60 over the next two years, for annual share price returns of ~7%. When we add in the dividend, which yields ~5.5%, we get to an annual total return of 12.5%.

When we make more aggressive assumptions, such as EPS growth of more than 10%, or a multiple of more than 14 times earnings in 2020, total returns would be even higher.

Investors who buy here, therefore, have a quite compelling total return outlook over the next couple of years. As Altria will most likely continue to grow its profits beyond 2020 as well, share price gains over a longer period of time will most likely be even bigger.

Final Thoughts

Altria has raised its dividend substantially this year, which had to be expected. Going forward the company will benefit from higher investments in new products, which will not only result in above-average earnings growth, but also in above-average dividend increases.

It is likely that investors who enter a position here will see compelling total returns over the coming years, driven by a high dividend yield and ample share price gain potential.

