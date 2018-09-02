Pinduoduo: Good Concept But Plenty Of Challenges Abound

However, the headwinds facing it in the form of lawsuits, heightened regulatory attention on fake products, and rising expenses are combining to make its stock unattractive, at least in the near-term.

Mixed Reactions To Pinduoduo's First Earnings Report Since IPO

Pinduoduo (PDD) announced its second-quarter 2018 results on August 30, 2018. Its first public report impressed on the top line with a 25-fold increase in revenue from a year ago to RMB2.7 billion. However, its operating losses was a staggering RMB6.6 billion, compared with just RMB123 million in the same quarter of last year. Even excluding the huge impact from stock-based compensation ("SBC"), non-GAAP operating losses was RMB816 million, a 6.8 times increase over the RMB120 million incurred during the same period last year.

The market disappointment built as the trading day progressed, reaching a crescendo at the end of the session. The stock finished 14.9 percent lower from the previous day. Interestingly, market players restored their confidence in Pinduoduo somewhat overnight, sending the share price up 7.6 percent the next day. Still, the share price of Pinduoduo remains 27.5 percent lower than its IPO day. Its oft-mentioned competitors, Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) have fared better, losing 9.9 percent and 14.6 percent respectively in the same period.

PDD data by YCharts

In this article, I sought to explore the reasons for the volatile ride and its relative weakness. I also explain why I think the company can thrive but shareholders might not benefit as much due to the potential for dilution.

High Stock-Based Compensation Aside, Sales & Marketing/R&D Expenses Are Also Skyrocketing

When it comes to tech firms, investors seem to have a strong disregard towards SBC, even if the value awarded ($0.852 billion) is 7.5 percent of the current market capitalization ($11.4 billion). Hence, the company executives and the media focused on the non-GAAP operating losses which were a fraction of the GAAP amount. A few days back, the more than halving of the income from operations from a year ago at Alibaba (BABA) attributed to expenses at Ant Financial as a result of the significant increase in its valuation after a June funding round was similarly dismissed by the market as a cause of concern.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that other expenses have also ballooned rapidly. Research and development (R&D) expenses rose 15 times to reach RMB17 million. Sales and marketing expenses jumped a mind-boggling 83 times to hit RMB32 million. Such costs could climb further. Colin Huang, the founder and CEO of Pinduoduo viewed them "as a strategic investment for our long-term purposes rather than expenses". He also indicated that monetization is not his "near-term goal". Given the intensification of the competition by Alibaba and JD.com, Pinduoduo would likely need to keep spending on user acquisition and app improvements to stay in the game. Hence, while these two combined formed only 1.8 percent of the revenue in the last quarter, that percentage could continue to grow.

Furthermore, recall that the 'social' e-commerce company thrives on merchants selling high volume/thin margin products. Merchants can only afford to pay Pinduoduo a tiny percentage of transaction fees before turning unprofitable. Hence, the 1.8 percent "cost of goods sold"-equivalent cannot be scoffed at, should Pinduoduo aim to deliver an operating profit one day.

Spongetech Delivery Systems (OTC:SPNG), a defunct company which relied on sports-stadium advertisements to help market its soap-filled products, was once listed. The company overcommitted to sponsorships of sports teams and overspent on infomercial plugs. Eventually, it ran into cash flow issues and collapsed. While Spongetech was generally regarded as a penny-stock pump and dump scheme, its unsustainable liberal spending to put up a front could provide Pinduoduo and its shareholders a lesson or two in how things can go quickly wrong when cash runs out and creditors start knocking at doors.

Pinduoduo Getting Into Games?

In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Colin Huang excitedly shared (see the quote below) about the launching of a game called Duo Duo Orchard created by Pinduoduo during the second quarter. While such moves would typically help increase engagement of users in using its app, the timing of the release might not be the most ideal as the Chinese government has recently communicated its concern over the high myopia issue among the young, blaming the addiction to electronics as one of the key factors.

"Last but not least, let's talk about something fun. In attempt to add a more fun element to the experience on Pinduoduo, we launched a game called Duo Duo Orchard during the second quarter, where you can actually grow your all fruit cheese. And a most interesting part is that, when you harvest your fruits in again, we actually deliver a box of a real fruits to you."

Recall that the local authorities have already been at the toes of Pinduoduo due to the rampant listings of counterfeit materials on its platform. Further displeasing the Chinese government would be detrimental to its future.

Plagued By Legacy And Ongoing Counterfeiting Issues

In July, a Chinese manufacturer of maternal and baby products took Pinduoduo to court, accusing the latter of selling products bearing its trademark with the knowledge that they were counterfeits. In August, two lawsuits against Pinduoduo alleging that the company misled investors were accepted by US courts in California and New York. Lawyers are expected to argue that the company did not fully disclose the extent of the counterfeiting issues prior to its listing on Nasdaq.

I am not legally trained to discuss the merits of such cases. However, a rising prevalence of lawsuits against the company could weigh on the share price of Pinduoduo.

Recently, Pinduoduo revealed that it had closed 1,128 stores and removed nearly 4.3 million listings from its platform. It would be unfathomable for these actions taken to not have any effect on its upcoming Q3 earnings report. Interestingly, there were stories of Pinduoduo offices being damaged as a result of unscrupulous merchants exacting revenge on the former for closing their stores.

An overly aggressive "cleansing" could also diminish its attractiveness as a platform for the rural folks with lower purchasing power than those in the cities which are used to shopping on JD.com or Alibaba's Tmall/Taobao.

Investor Takeaway

Pinduoduo lacks the logistics prowess of JD.com and the wealth of merchandise selection at Alibaba's Tmall/Taobao. Nevertheless, the company managed to grow its daily active users rapidly and has even surpassed JD.com in that measure by early 2018.

Source: Jiguang data, Bloomberg News

Despite the 25-fold increase in revenue, Pinduoduo's Q2 2018 net cash provided by operating activities actually declined 41 percent from a year ago. On the other hand, Pinduoduo reversed from a positive net cash from investing activities to having net cash used in financing. In fact, more cash was used in financing activities than there was cash from operating activities. If such trend is to continue, at some point the company would come hat in hand to the investors.

Pinduoduo might prove to be a survivor and perhaps a respectable force in the e-commerce space in China. However, the headwinds facing it in the form of lawsuits, heightened regulatory attention on fake products, and rising expenses are combining to make its stock unattractive, at least in the near-term.

Exchange rate used: 1 USD is to 6.83 RMB

