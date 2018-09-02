Whitestone REIT: Should You Buy This 8.4%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT?

The REIT has seen robust FFO growth since 2011 on the back of property acquisitions.

Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) is a small commercial property REIT for income investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that have an above-average risk tolerance. Whitestone REIT is growing funds from operations at a fast clip as the company relies heavily on acquisitions to scale its real estate platform. However, the real estate investment trust has a narrow margin of dividend safety. An investment in Whitestone REIT yields 8.4 percent.

Whitestone REIT - Portfolio Overview

Whitestone REIT is small real estate investment trust with a concentrated real estate portfolio in Texas and Arizona. At the end of Q2-2018, the REIT's real estate portfolio included 58 retail properties representing 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. Whitestone REIT's core markets are Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Austin which are expected to see strong population growth until 2022.

Source: Whitestone REIT Investor Presentation

While the REIT's focus is in Texas and Arizona, management looks to expand to other states as well, including Colorado and Florida.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT has grown at a fast clip in the last several years, thanks to its acquisition-centered growth strategy. The REIT has spent an average of ~$126 million each year since 2011 on new acquisitions.

Source: Whitestone REIT

As a result, Whitestone REIT's assets and net operating income have surged since 2011.

Source: Whitestone REIT

In lockstep with a growing balance sheet, Whitestone REIT's funds from operations have also seen explosive growth in recent years.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT has leaned heavily on acquisitions to grow cash flow, but that's not the only way for the company to unlock value. The REIT, for instance, produces above-average same store NOI growth. At the same time, the REIT has achieved higher capital efficiency through an increase in occupancy rates.

Though the real estate investment trust has paid its monthly dividend of $0.095/share since its IPO in 2010, Whitestone REIT has a narrow margin of dividend safety.

Whitestone REIT pulled in $0.32/share in core funds from operations, on average, in the last twelve quarters, outearning its cumulative quarterly dividend rate of $0.285/share. The core FFO-payout ratio has averaged 88 percent in the last three years. However, the margin of dividend safety has decreased in the last three quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

Whitestone REIT has guided for its core funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.19-$1.24/share in 2018. Since the REIT's shares can currently be scooped up for $13.64, an investment in Whitestone REIT effectively costs income investors ~11.2x 2018e core FFO.

Here's a guidance breakdown.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Whitestone REIT is a relatively small REIT with an equity value of only ~$540 million, and the company is geographically not very well diversified. Hence, Whitestone REIT is vulnerable to a local real estate market downturn as well as a U.S. recession. Whitestone REIT already has a thin margin of dividend safety, and a deterioration in dividend stats on the back of a U.S. recession or a sector downturn could potentially foreshadow a dividend cut.

Your Takeaway

Whitestone REIT relies heavily on the relatively strong real estate markets in Texas and Arizona which are expected to see strong population growth going forward. The REIT has grown rapidly in the past as it leaned heavily on acquisitions, and it has managed to improve its occupancy rates and lift rents. The dividend is covered by core FFO, but the payout ratio has risen lately. I don't see the dividend in imminent danger, but Whitestone REIT surely has a narrow margin of dividend safety. An investment in WSR is only suitable, in my opinion, for investors that have an above-average risk tolerance.

