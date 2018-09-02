Zscaler: Ready For A Big Beat This Quarter

Zscaler (ZS) is reporting earnings on September 5th and conditions are set for a blowout quarter. Company guidance is implying 38% revenue this quarter, which marks a deceleration from 49% revenue growth last quarter. If Zscaler does in fact report 38% revenue growth, the stock is in big trouble. But we have several reasons to think that won't be the case.

Billings Growth

While Zscaler is guiding for revenue growth to decelerate from 49% last quarter (fiscal Q3) to 38% this quarter (fiscal Q4), calculated billings accelerated from 55% growth in the first half of fiscal 2018 to 73% growth in fiscal Q3. This just doesn't make sense. Calculated billings are a good measure of future revenue growth and calculated billings are accelerating quickly. From the company's 10-Q filing:

We believe that calculated billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Calculated billings represents our revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services related to our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.

So what is the likely explanation here? It seems to me that the increase in calculated billings indicates that revenue growth should trend from 49% last quarter to closer to the 73% calculated billings growth last quarter. Against a 38% guidance level, management has essentially set itself up for a massive beat, which of course is typical for newly public companies (although the magnitude of the divergence in this case is out of the ordinary).

Legitimacy In The Market

Often the best marketing for new enterprise solutions is actually the hype surrounding the provider's IPO and stock price. For example, general awareness of Zscaler in the market has increased substantially simply due to the press and discussion related to its IPO. A year ago, Zscaler had a fraction of the mindshare it has now, and that's risky for a CIO who is pitching their solution to management and the board. This is particularly true for radically new solutions to existing ways of doing business like Zscaler's cloud security. The last thing a CIO wants to do is push something out of the ordinary that might eventually get them fired. Zscaler, in the space of a year, has flipped from being a risky new security model that a CIO might end up being fired for supporting to the hottest new "cloud-based" solution to security. It's easy to imagine that this change in market dynamics will lead to an acceleration in growth rates, which we began to see last quarter in the 73% increase in calculated billings. I believe there is a strong chance that this accelerates even further this quarter closer to 80%+, substantially higher than embedded market expectations that are probably closer to 40-50% growth rates over the next year given the price to sales ratio the company currently trades at.

Acquisitions

On August 24th, Zscaler announced the acquisition of TrustPath, which develops AI-based algorithms to identify security threats. TrustPath appears to be a fairly early stage company but this shows the confidence and direction of Zscaler management. Zscaler is in a unique position because its clients' internet traffic runs through its data centers, which allows it to address cyber threats throughout its system instantly after a threat has been identified anywhere in the system. This allows Zscaler to benefit from network effects in that the service becomes more value for each client the more clients are on the network. Investment in AI-based threat identification will allow Zscaler to further strengthen this capability and offer a more and more compelling service to its clients.

Yes, Zscaler trades at an eye-popping 27 times fiscal 2018 revenues (fiscal year ending September 2018). Assuming a large beat this quarter and a fairly realistic (in my book, considering calculated billings growth last quarter) 70% growth rate in fiscal 2019 and 60% growth rate in fiscal 2020, the price/sales ratio should drop to closer to 15 a year from now and less than 10 two years from now. That could turn out to be a fairly good deal for the largest independent cloud-based security solution in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.