Electronic Arts: Watch Out For The Netflix Of Gaming

Still, waiting for EA's 2Q19 results before buying the stock may be a safer move.

The stock has pulled back to $110 levels and may be an interesting entry point.

The tie-up with Tencent for bringing FIFA on mobile to China is another big plus.

With the evolution of live services, Electronic Arts is becoming the Netflix of gaming.

The excitement around the potential of live services and mobile growth on the back of FIFA mobile in China has been tempered by recent events. While some may consider it to be an opportunity to buy Electronic Arts (EA), the less risky approach would be to wait until the next set of results before taking a plunge.

Subscription services

EA has two subscription-based offerings, EA Access and Origin Access.

As per the the company:

We do know, though, from our EA Access experience and our Origin Access experience for non-frontline titles that we find people play twice as many games for twice as long and spend twice as much money as they did outside or before they've joined the subscription.

Origin Access Premier is another stepping stone in EA’s plan for developing a subscription-focused ecosystem. EA seems to be following in the footsteps of Netflix – a remarkable business that publishes owned content. Additionally, games have inherent advantages over traditional media:

games require active consumption (are interactive), while traditional media can only be consumed passively

many games are built on top of movies vs limited movies made on games

traditional media franchises are either slow or run out – the longest running movie franchise is that of James Bond with just 25 movies in over 55 years

longevity of a game franchise does not depend on an actor or director etc

cost of an iconic movie’s cast, creative and locales is typically much higher than the cost of incremental game development of the same level

All these factors load the balance in favor of games from a publisher’s standpoint. While pure-play streaming companies such as Spotify faces the challenge of royalties, EA’s owned IP allows for a much higher gross margin (70% for EA vs 25% for SPOT). Coupled with EA’s early mover advantage in games publishing, the inventory carrying marketplace model is likely to be an immense competitive advantage for the company in the long-term.

Ultimate Team (UT) mode

Ultimate Team allows players to collect and trade current and former professional players in order to build, and compete as, a personalized team.

Not only is this neat trick, but also a growing portion of the revenue.

In its 2Q18 call, the EA management clarified that UT contributes to over 50% of live services revenue.

The combination of subscription and UT provides a structurally sustainable lift to title revenues.

While subscription increases the money spent, UT lengthens the period of spending! Additionally, this repackaging and pre-packaging of content are also likely to be margin positive – the only cost is of managing the distribution platforms and not of content development.

China

FIFA is one of EA’s most successful franchises with over 100 million players. Also, it has accounted for ~11% of EA’s revenue for each of the last three years. The launch of FIFA Mobile on the WeChat platform in China has thus been a masterstroke:

EA has brought a successful franchise to a very large mobile audience base

the sports genre provides an alternative to players surrounded by shooting based multiplayer games (Fortnite etc)

partnering with a strong player like Tencent would make the development and distribution much more efficient

Unlike in the case of Activision Blizzard, for EA the benefits of partnering with Tencent do not get diluted. While Tencent has agreements with the NFL etc, but it has no direct competing product in China that can pose a challenge for EA. In addition to providing a fillip to the company’s mobile revenues, a partnership with Tencent is also likely to help EA establish an Asia focused distribution network. While FIFA mobile should take time to ramp up, this investment could result in a deeply advantageous competitive moat.

Delays and downward revision to business

The mass shooting at Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday, (August 26, 2018) led to the deaths of 3 people including the shooter. 11 people were reported injured. In response to this unforeseen tragedy, EA cancelled 'Madden' qualifier events and also instituted the Jacksonville Tribute to support the victims of the incident.

The impact to business from these cancellations is beyond the control of the EA management. Human security is of paramount concern and thus until there is absolute certainty of safety, suspending such events was the most sensible thing. However, the delay of in the launch of a scheduled title (to make improvements) was nothing short of baffling.

On Aug 30th, EA issued a statement stating that the launch of Battlefield V had been delayed to ‘make some final adjustments to core gameplay’. The company also reduced its net bookings guidance by $350 million on account of this delay in launch, a $115 million forex headwind and a changed outlook for mobile. Three strikes and the stock tanked by almost 10% in one day!

The Battlefield franchise had over 54 million players life at the end of March 31, 2018. Owing to the strong results from the public alpha of Battlefield V in June and July 2018, the market was expecting a lot from the title’s original launch in October 2018. This is likely to move a portion of the bookings into 2019 and beyond.

Valuation

At the current levels of $110, EA trades at a P/S of 6x. While live services are growing well, the recent change in outlook on mobile does cast a shadow on overall growth and especially for growth in China. Adjusting for these changes, the summary of expectations is as follows:

CAGR (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull Live services revenue 23.0% 28.0% 33.0% Digital revenue 18.0% 22.6% 26.7% Total revenue 12.0% 16.3% 20.1% Average (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 72.6% 73.0% 73.5% R&D margin 25.5% 24.7% 23.8% S&M margin 14.5% 13.7% 12.8% G&A margin 11.4% 10.6% 9.8% Op income margin 21.2% 24.1% 27.1% FCF margin 23.7% 26.3% 29.0%

While live services are likely to depend on the growth in subscription and UT mode, the overall digital segment will also incorporate the impact of mobile.

Gross margins are likely to come in lighter than in previous years on account of the adoption of new accounting standards and changes in the management outlook. Opex is likely to tread higher as more titles are released across geographies.

On a DCF basis, these expectations give an average value of $139.

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 84.7 Base 130.8 Bull 201.7 Average 139.0

The downside to the expected value of the EA stock could be from:

Further deterioration in management outlook on the mobile revenues: This would imply a faster than expected weakening of mobile franchises and the Tencent collaboration’s inability to deliver on time.

Additional forex headwinds: The August 30 warning is likely to have made provisions for any further potential downside. In case 2Q19 results report additional forex issues, the markets could take them to be a sign of mismanagement.

Further delay in title launches: Again, this would signal that the planning and execution at EA is suffering.

Negative news around live services: Not only are live services EA's fastest-growing segment, but also hold promise to improve company-wide profitability. Any hint of weakness here would bring down the EA thesis like a palace of cards.

While live services and the China foray hold significant promise for EA, the recent announcement does not augur well for investor confidence. Although EA can potentially return 20%+, it might be better to wait for the 2Q19 results before taking a bet on the stock.

