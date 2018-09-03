Lazard Combines Growth In M&A And AUM To Surge Ahead

Lazard (LAZ) is a financial advisory and asset management firm that engages in investment banking, asset management, and other financial services across its divisions. The company was founded 170 years ago in 1848 but has just recently burst onto the scene as a top player in the M&A advisory space, while also building out its robust asset management division. Despite having under 3,000 employees across all of the company's global offices, Lazard has competed with the largest bulge bracket banks in recent years to win some of the most important M&A deals hitting the Wall Street Journal. With ruthless efficiency to climb up the investment banking league tables and a lean team, the company has increased its margins with returns that have outpaced the financial services sector. In addition, Lazard has seen tremendous free cash flow growth and has been able to maintain a strong dividend yield for its investors.

Growth in M&A and Asset Management Propel Lazard Forward

Lazard has seen stable returns in its investment banking division over the past few years at around $1.3 billion per annum as well as stable revenues in the asset management division of around $1.0 billion per annum, leading to year-over-year increases in total revenues. Total revenues increased to $2.698 billion, up 13.17% ($314 million) from full-year 2016 revenues of $2.384 billion.

Asset Management Division

Lazard's asset management division oversees approximately $238 billion across its global clients. Every regional office of the company, whether it be New York, Boston, Buenos Aires, or Hong Kong, has its own local team with a global perspective on investing. The asset management team invests across a diverse set of asset classes including global equities, emerging market equities, and fixed income strategies with no asset class taking a significant percentage of ownership over another. As this current bull market has stretched far beyond what many analysts have predicted, a downturn in economic activity which is very possible in the next 5 years should spell disaster for asset management firms. However, Lazard has been able to weather net inflows during periods of economic volatility to keep its business alive. From the periods 2007-2009, Lazard's asset management division saw net client inflows of $72 billion, which at the time (and still is) was a significant portion of its total % of AUM. Since then, the company has had net inflows increase year over year almost every single period since 2009.

The asset management division has experienced stable returns over the past decade, contributing to the consistent inflow of investor dollars. This has resulted in Lazard being able to maintain a consistent management fee of roughly 0.50%, leading to stable and predictable earnings as assets under management increase. Since the financial crisis, total AUM has roughly doubled and so have earnings from operations in the asset management division.

While Lazard is still technically a small player in the asset management space, its market share has grown 114% from 2005 through 2017, moving from 0.25% of the total active asset management market to 0.53%.

Investment Banking Division

Similar to the asset management division, the investment banking division at Lazard has seen consistent returns year over year with less volatility as compared to the industry. Often, the M&A industry is cyclical, with activity heavily slowing down in economic downturns as the credit market tightens and businesses focus on what they need to do themselves to keep afloat. While Lazard has seen a dip in performance in these periods, the stability has kept the company propelling forward at a faster pace than other banks.

In addition to this, despite being a rather lean bank as compared to the global bulge bracket firms, Lazard was an advisor on 4 of the 10 largest global M&A announcements through the first half of 2018. The company's core focus on just two businesses, asset management and investment banking, has allowed Lazard to completely focus its efforts on these divisions and compete with larger players to win market share from them. Lazard brought in $1.445 billion in advisory revenue in the last twelve months, putting it in 4th place on the league tables worldwide, beating out banks with significantly larger employee bases.

Market share has also risen dramatically for the advisory division. From 2005 to 2017, Lazard went from 7% of the global advisory market share to 9%, placing it in the top 5 in market share.

Increasing Margins and Returns Year Over Year

Along with Lazard's revenue growth across its asset management and investment banking divisions, the company has seen its margins and bottom line growth exceed expectations as well.

With increased revenues and more efficient processes, the company has vastly improved its operating margins, more than doubling margins since its 2005-2009 average. In 2017, operating margins rose to 27.1%, the highest ever.

Net income margins have been strong on the bottom line, with TTM margins at 11.58% as compared to 9.40% for FY 2017. Along with this, the company has seen EPS growth quarter over quarter with Q2 2017 diluted EPS at $0.91 and Q2 2018 diluted EPS at $1.13, an increase of 24% year over year. Operating margins in FY 2017 were not a fluke as margins have remained high between 24% and 27% through Q2 2018. TTM return on equity is 28.92% and should remain high with Lazard's steady growth across its asset management and investment banking businesses.

Free Cash Flow Growth and Strong Dividend Yield

Lazard has been able to post high margins on its operating margins and on the bottom line for the past few years, but its ability to generate cash is more notable. Lazard has consistently generated more free cash than its posted net income, and its free cash flow has grown from $493 million in 2013 to $1.041 billion in 2017, an increase of 111% and a CAGR of 20.5%. The company currently has $1.883 billion in cash on the balance sheet and has not increased its long-term debt in the past 5 years. With only $1.191 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet, Lazard could pay off its entire outstanding debt and still have over $700 million in cash on the balance sheet. Cash is flowing through the business at a healthy rate and with compensation making up the majority of operating expenses, the company can continue to scale its margins while keeping a lean and efficient team.

For income investors, Lazard is an interesting play as well. The company issues a capital management strategy to gradually increase its quarterly dividend over time and, "at minimum, repurchase shares to offset dilution from year-end share-based compensation." Lazard has consistently increased its dividend payout while also recently paying out an extra cash dividend. The yield, while it decreased between 2016 and 2017, is still very healthy. More details on the dividend profile can be seen below:

Risks remain with investing in Lazard. While focusing on just asset management and financial advisory allows the company to be lean and drive efficiency, a slow-down in just one of the business divisions would significantly impact the growth of the entire company. The company is better hedged against cyclicality in M&A, but is still very much affected by it if the overall pace of the industry slows. The asset management division could see a slow-down in capital inflows should market conditions take a downturn.

While these risks are prevalent, Lazard is driving high growth with a strong dividend yield presently. And should an economic downturn occur, Lazard has shown that it is able to weather the hard times as effectively as one can. By continuing to diversify its asset management strategies as well as hedge against the M&A cyclicality with its other financial advisory offerings, Lazard can continue to surge forward.

