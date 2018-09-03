Stryker: Aiming For 105% Return

The company's Mako robotic surgery system is a competitive edge that will allow it to gain market share in the growing orthopedic surgical market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.46, which is 24.12% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Stryker Corp (SYK) are down 5.23% since peaking on June 6, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this medical technology company are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating consistent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the SP100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018 the MGQ for the S&P100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for SYK stands at 12.46, which implies a 24.14% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that SYK has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Stryker Corp was 7.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 9.50% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.00% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 6.00% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for SYK came in at a 20.29% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 20.29 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin TTM was higher than the average of 19.44% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 3.16% for its sector (broad segment of the economy that company operates in) - Reuters.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about SYK.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

SYK has a Forward P/E of 20.40 compared to a 23.53 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for SYK is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for SYK stands at 12.51%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 12.51% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so SYK has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.41x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for SYK turned bullish with a break above $170.00 on August 27. This signalled a bullish breakout from a consolidation zone between $168.00 and $170.00. The shares previously broke bullish from an ascending triangle pattern on August 16. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $179.00 level over the next three months.

Today (date article published) I will buy the SYK 19OCT18 170 Call Options, which will provide approximately 21x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $165.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 105% (5% share appreciation x 21x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $179.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe SYK is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Mako Advantage

The company reported healthy growth for Q2 2018 with revenue up 10.3% YOY and earnings up 15%. But what stood out for me in the Q2 2018 earnings call was the data on the company's Mako robotic-arm sales.

The Mako system assists surgeons with Total Hip Replacement (NYSE:THR), Total Knee Replacement (TNR), and Partial Knee Replacement (NYSE:PNR) procedures. Mako makes the procedures more exact and less invasive, thereby reducing the recovery time for patients. The procedure is summarised below by a robo-surgeon who started using the system back in 2016:

The minimally invasive procedure works like this: The patient first has a CT scan of the joint to generate a 3-D virtual model that is then loaded into the Mako System software, creating a personalized pre-operative plan. When the surgeon prepares the bone for the implant, the robotic arm guides the surgeon within the predefined area and helps prevent the surgeon from moving outside the planned boundaries. An implant is then secured over the prepared portion of the knee joint.

Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery

Source: stryker.com

The interesting aspect of the Mako sales, as pointed out by VP of Strategy, Katherien Owen on the earnings call, is that the Mako robots allow the company to enter new markets:

Over 40 percent of the robots sold in Q2 were in competitive accounts where Stryker either had no new market share or share well below our average level. During the quarter, roughly 160 surgeons were trained on the total knee, bringing the total number of surgeons trained since launch to approximately 1,200.

The significance of this ability for Mako to get the company into new accounts is that once in, Stryker can then leverage the new relationship and offer the new clients other products, thus strengthening both the relationship and market share:

Once we get into these accounts where we haven't had any business, it gives us the opportunity to then sell the full portfolio of products whether it's our 3D printed cement with implants or our broader reconstructive offering. And what we see in accounts where we have a robot in the U.S. that total knee revenue in those accounts is growing about five times faster than the core funding accounts that don't have a robot.

Growth that is five times greater than accounts without a robot! Now that's a growth accelerator that I love to see a company I'm investing in have in their arsenal. The next question that comes to mind is: how large is the market for the Mako robot?

From the numbers presented by Owens it appears that Stryker currently has about a 25% Mako penetration in the US orthopedic practices:

We think there [are] probably 4,000 or so robot or orthopedic practices in the U.S. that are the bulk of candidates for robots. So we're pleased that we're approaching 500 robots sold in the U.S. and obviously more broadly. But that's a lot of runway still left for us to continue to drive robot sales, and we expect to continue to grow with that group.

So there is definitively room for the company to grow market share in the existing US orthopedic market. But if we broaden our time horizon, we see that this market will continue to grow going forward.

As per a study conducted by PR Newswire in March 2018, total hip and total knee replacement are expected to grow by 171 percent and 189 percent respectively by 2030, and reach 635,000 and 1.28 million procedures annually.

With Mako robots as their powerfully effective weapon for entering new markets and with the huge potential growth in the total joint replacement market the future looks bright and profitable for Stryker.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, SYK is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK.

