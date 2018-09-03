Gold's Critical Week Ahead

Just when it looked like the gold price would reverse a five-month downward trend last week, investors were quickly disappointed when the metal price stalled out and failed to confirm a reversal. Instead, the gold price spent the last few days hovering above its yearly lows as the market was met with yet another dollar rebound. In today’s comments we’ll review the evidence which suggests the bears will attempt to reassert their control over gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend entering September. What happens in the coming week will also likely determine gold’s next directional move.

The price of gold finished August with its fifth consecutive monthly decline and its biggest losing streak in over five years. A firming dollar on the back of mounting U.S.-China trade war concerns put pressure on the yellow metal and kept it from following through with its rally attempt from the previous week. Data which showed that U.S. consumer spending increased in July helped buoy sentiment for a Fed rate hike, in turn strengthening the dollar.

Let’s take a look at an important development in the dollar’s short-term trend. Last week I pointed out that while the U.S. dollar index (DXY) closed under its psychologically important 50-day moving average on Aug. 28 for the first time since April, I also noted that the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is a useful proxy for the dollar index, barely closed under its 50-day MA. See the chart below.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, the UUP closed decisively back above its 50-day MA on Aug. 31 and thus ended the latest week above this benchmark trend line. Had UUP finished August under its 50-day trend line, it would have given the gold bulls at least some leverage entering the first week of September. But as it now stands, the rebound in the UUP price sends a loud message to gold traders that a strong dollar is still potentially gold’s enemy in the immediate term. Thus gold bulls will likely have a tough fight ahead of them in the week ahead if they intend to keep the metal’s price above its August low. There is enough short interest in the gold market to potentially allow the gold bulls to ignite a short-covering rally, but they must act now. If the dollar index continues to strengthen in the days ahead the gold bulls will quickly lose what little advantage they now have.

There is also the matter of the dollar/gold ratio which we’ve tracked closely in the last few weeks. The dollar/gold ratio is a reflection of how much strength the U.S. dollar possesses when compared against the gold price. It has been my contention that a decisive close under the 30-day moving average of the dollar/gold ratio would suffice to confirm that a reversal of the dollar’s relative strength advantage over gold has taken place. Unfortunately, while the ratio briefly penetrated under its 30-day MA last week it quickly reversed and finished the latest week and the month of August above this key trend line. This means that the dollar still enjoys a relative strength advantage over gold, which in turn favors holding cash over gold for now.

Source: BigCharts

While we’re on the subject of relative strength, it’s not only the dollar which is in a strong position versus gold. The U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also in a clear-cut position of strength compared to gold. This becomes quickly apparent when looking at the next chart example. This shows the S&P 500 Index (SPX) measured against the continuous contract price of gold. I would emphasize that I don’t consider this indicator nearly as important as the dollar/gold ratio; moreover, it’s more an intermediate-term (3-9 month) consideration and has little bearing on the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. Still, this indicator helps put gold’s dominant interim trend into better perspective. Gold’s strongest intermediate-term performances have historically occurred when gold is outperforming, or at least keeping pace with, the S&P 500.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration when evaluating gold’s intermediate-term prospects is the following graph. This shows the performance of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) versus the gold price. During the period between December 2017 and April of this year, the bond/gold ratio favored owning gold over Treasuries. Not surprisingly, it was during this period that gold last experienced any measurable strength. Since then the bond/gold ratio has clearly favored owning Treasuries over gold. As with the above-mentioned relative strength indicators, we should see the bond/gold ratio break decisively under its 30-day moving average on a weekly closing basis before investors consider buying gold again for anything beyond the 1-4 week timeline.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to my favorite gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains technically in a downward trend entering September. Although the ETF is currently above its 15-day moving average, it hasn’t yet been able to close two days higher above this immediate-term trend line without completely erasing its progress (as it did last week). The 15-day MA, moreover, is still sloping downward and hasn’t managed to reverse its decline. This reflects a measure of downside momentum in the market which hasn’t completely dissipated, and this negative force can still potentially weigh on the IAU price in the days ahead. To reiterate my previous statement, until IAU closes above the $11.60 level (its nearest pivotal high) I consider the gold ETF’s downward trend to still be intact. A close above $11.60 this week, however, would change this by giving the gold bulls an immediate technical advantage and possibly sparking a short-covering rally.

Source: BigCharts

While a strong short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. Before gold is ready to commence a turnaround, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) should show additional deterioration as mentioned above. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) must also close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before I consider buying a new long position in the gold ETF. I’ll continue to update my trading stance on the IAU in upcoming gold market commentaries. For now, though, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.