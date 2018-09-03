Has Hi-Crush Partners Bottomed?

As a result of negative sentiment plaguing frac sand players like HCLP for no legitimate reason, I continue to see the dips as an opportunity to add to HCLP shares, which I am getting aggressive on again at current levels.

Whiting Petroleum reported using less sand per well. But like Continental Resources, this completion type is only for certain wells and shouldn't have widespread effects.

Delays in completions have been reported in limited quantities and are temporary. They are certainly not a reason for services stocks to plummet.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has finally reached an inflection point and looks to present an attractive entry point to reload on shares. The stock has been the recipient of an old-fashioned beating, once again, from new negative headlines surfacing, such as delays in completions being experienced by E&Ps, and wells needing less sand to do the completion job.

However, my investing partners and I believe that these are easier false narrative to overcome, as opposed to the oversupply myths that we tackled last year, for reasons that we will discuss below. As a result, I have been picking away at my HCLP position during the recent bludgeoning, and believe that risk has been defined enough to get more aggressive on shares at current levels.

First Myth To Bust: Delays In Completions Affecting Sand Miners

Of course, investors already know that HCLP reported strong revenues and net income last quarter, and has a financial condition that is sound enough to warrant such a large position in the portfolio. However, for the purposes of this article, I would just like to focus on the bearish arguments that have percolated as of late, the first being that delays in completions are setting back the industry.

I am not seeing major signs of this. After analyzing the calls of pressure pumpers like Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK), Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC), and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP), the only player that was actually affected by delays in completions was Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) (again, only of those four).

In fact, with the exception of PTEN, all three were seeing a sold-out calendar due to their premium partnerships with blue-chip customers who are not as concerned about volatile commodity cycles anymore. This is due to the attractive nature of short-cycle investing, increased wear and tear on pumps, and even fires in warmer environments, which are knocking equipment off-line (hence keeping supply and demand dynamics more favorable).

Activity Still Robust At HCLP Mines

Activity has not diminished at HCLP's sand mines either, judging from the data that my investment partners have gathered on recent trips to the Permian. Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) was seeing high activity levels as well at its San Antonio mine, which was a good sign for Hi-Crush.

A few other miners, like Atlas Sands and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), either looked to be in need of work or were waiting to ramp volumes, judging by the idled crews onsite and the lack of traffic. I didn’t view this idled plant activity as a long-term negative, since we know that sand companies are waiting for more takeaway capacity to come on-line anyway. So, if anything, they have more to time to get operations ready now before the inevitable wave of frac sand demand comes in 2019.

Last but not least, not having adequate takeaway capacity in place as production surges is a good problem to have for sand companies. It means growth is too strong. While PTEN believed there was a slowdown in completions, the company also thought that it would be short-lived and transitory.

Not only did PTEN report that slowing completions were temporary, but it also stated that its drilling division is strengthening. As laterals and intensity grow, more horsepower is needed to get the job done, and rigs are being upgraded as we speak. As a result, the amount of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) should continue to grow further, adding more demand for sand in 2019 when adequate takeaway capacity comes on-line.

So, for the record, delays in completions are transitory and just allow DUC inventories to grow while the necessary takeaway infrastructure gets built out. As E&Ps reload on newer, larger wells with more takeaway capacity, frac sand miners in turn will ship out more tons, and both industries should have a stronger 2019 than 2018.

Second Myth: E&Ps Are Using Less Sand To POP Wells

We have tackled the false oversupply narrative numerous times, and now we are trying to change the negative perception of "delays in completions" into one as being a healthy growth pain for all industry participants involved. However, this older narrative of E&P companies using less sand to complete wells needs to be conquered once and for all.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) both claimed to have used less proppant per well, which sent painful reverberations through Wall Street, sinking frac sand companies' shares. However, the case with those operators is no different than the latest case to surface out of Whiting Petroleum Corp.'s (NYSE:WLL) camp in the Bakken.

WLL is claiming to use 30% less sand and water to complete wells, which are getting shorter, down to single miles, not longer, bucking industry trends. Actually, most operators are going to even longer laterals with more sand usage per lateral foot, which was confirmed in PUMP's latest conference call and by multiple E&Ps that I cover.

Investor Relations for multiple sand companies have made clear to me and the investing community that the trend of longer laterals and more proppant usage appears to be prevalent, and cases like Whiting Petroleum and Continental Resources are unique to their well types and completions strategies.

Technicals Have Turned Bullish

My last article on HCLP was about taking some profits near the recent highs and relocating some of those funds to Emerge Energy Services, which hadn't yet caught the wave up. I exited the EMES trade on the subsequent bounce and avoided the pain of the recent downturn on those traded lots.

I did add back to my core positions in both EMES and HCLP into the dips, and have been under waves of attack from incessant sellers since. But now I am looking to get aggressive on HCLP over EMES at these levels due to their superior dividend, which is now yielding over 20%, and their bullish technical developments on the chart, which is showing an engulfing pattern (as seen below).



The green candlestick today was the same size as yesterday's red candlestick on the break of the 200-day moving average, which is an engulfing pattern and a bullish setup. HCLP has also broken the 200-day moving average in times past, while its RSI reached 40, but quickly snapped back. I expect this occasion to be no different.

Conclusion

Hi-Crush has been blowing out numbers quarter after quarter, but has received no major long-term buying commitments due to the false perceptions that continue to plague the stock. Oversupply narratives are false, and delays in completions are only temporary. These delays are due to healthy growth problems. They give the industry a chance to catch up and sand miners more time to shore up operations, finish construction, and ramp their new volumes while E&Ps await more takeaway capacity coming in 2019. It’s actually all seemingly perfect timing.

The notion of the industry using less sand is another myth that needed to be debunked, since the technique is isolated to certain wells and rock types that can get away with using less water, sand, and horsepower (which, by the way, would crush the entire industry - not just sand - if it went mainstream).

So, while I applaud Whiting's latest efforts, and am a buyer of its stock as well because of the efficiencies gained and the ability to act as a hedge to services players like HCLP, I don't see the trend in efficiencies gained as one that will become widespread (especially considering the calls of pressure pumpers like PUMP, which indicate that sand and intensity is increasing per lateral foot).

The false narratives surrounding frac sand companies like HCLP are causing my mouth to salivate at these bargain basement prices. As a result, I am looking to get more aggressive on HCLP shares, since the bullish engulfing pattern looks to have saved the stock today and kept the uptrend intact.

Below yesterday’s prior low (the red candlestick that broke the 200-day moving average), where downside risk is now defined at around 6% because of the bounce today, is where my stop loss for this trade will be placed. Until sentiment changes around oilfield services stocks, whose charts all look comically the same, I will continue trading around my core position in HCLP and collect hefty dividends in the process while I wait for sentiment to change.

