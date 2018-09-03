Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: Outlook Remains Favorable

Investment Thesis

Despite declining mortgage originations, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) should continue to enjoy a favourable outlook thanks to strong economies on both sides of the border. This should help support its net interest margin expansion. In addition, the stabilization of the Canadian housing market should help maintain its mortgage balances. CIBC’s shares are currently undervalued when compared to its peers. It also pays an attractive and growing dividend with a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Source: YCharts.com

CIBC’s net interest margins in Q3 2018

In its Q3 fiscal 2018, CIBC recorded another excellent quarter with its adjusted EPS increased by 11.2%. However, its traditional growth driver, its mortgage business, which helped lift its earnings in the past few years, has experienced a slowdown due to the implementation of B-20 Guideline. As the chart below shows, its mortgage originations declined to about C$9 billion in Q3 2018 from about C$16 billion in Q3 2017. This was a decline of about 43% year over year. This has resulted in stagnating growth in its mortgage balances. As the second chart below shows, its mortgage balance remained at C$203 billion in Q3 2018 from Q2 2018. Fortunately, CIBC continues to benefit from NIM expansions in its Canadian segment and U.S. segment.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: Q3 2018 Presentation

The chart below shows the net interest margin of CIBC’s Canadian retail & business banking segment. As can be seen from the chart, its NIM has increased for two straight quarters. Its NIM of 243 bps in Q3 2018 was an improvement of 5 bps sequentially. NIM expansion in its Canadian retail & business banking was the primary driver of CIBC’s C$643 million of earnings in the segment.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

CIBC’s U.S. Banking segment also performed very well. Thanks to several rate hikes in the past year, NIM in its U.S. Banking continues to expand. As can be seen from the chart below, its U.S. banking segment NIM has increased to 367 bps in Q3 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Outlook Remains Favorable

Canadian housing market appears to be stabilizing

As mentioned earlier, the introduction of the B-20 Guideline in Canada, effective January 1, 2018, has resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown. However, Canada’s housing market appears to have reached a cyclical bottom earlier this summer. Although resales are still weak in certain markets, there is a sign of gradual recovery nationwide. As stated in the recent housing report by RBC Economics, “with the GTA turning a corner, and Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax continuing to trend upwardly, we believe that there will be a critical mass of local markets boosting Canada-wide activity in the period ahead.” Therefore, we believe the Canadian housing market will remain healthy.

The stabilizing Canadian housing market is a favorable sign. We can also find some traces of it in CIBC’s latest Q3 2018 originations. Although its mortgage originations have declined to about C$9 billion in Q3 2018 from about C$16 billion in Q3 2017 (about a decline of 43% year over year), it is actually better than its previous guidance of a decline of 50% in the second half of 2018. Management in its Q3 conference call was also optimistic about its originations for Q4. We believe this supports the view of a stabilizing housing market in Canada.

Strong economies on both sides of the border support future rate hikes

Both Canada and the United States reported solid GDP growth rate in the past quarter. In the United States, economic growth rate of 4.2% in Q2 2018 was the best in nearly 4 years. Besides strong GDP growth rate, other economic data such as consumer spending and inflation also support further future rate hikes. In fact, it is widely expected that the Fed will hike the interest rate in September. There will likely be another hike towards the end of the year. In 2019, there will likely be several rate hikes as well. These rate hikes should help support CIBC’s net interest margin expansion in its U.S. business.

Source: CNBC

Canada’s Q2 GDP growth rate of 2.9% was also above central bank’s 2.8% projection. The economic data supports the view that Canada will continue its tightening policy and hike its overnight rate by another 25 basis points before the end of year. Although it is still a bit uncertain about the number of rate hikes in 2019, we believe Canada will likely raise its rate one to two times. This rate hike cycle should help CIBC maintain and expand its NIM in Canada.

Source: RBC Economic Research

Valuation Analysis

CIBC currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.68x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 10.12x. Its forward P/E ratio of 9.68x is much lower than Royal Bank (RY) and Toronto Dominion Bank’s (TD) 12.38x and 12.25x, respectively. Hence, we believe CIBC is currently trading at an attractive valuation. However, investors need to keep in mind that CIBC has historically been trading at a valuation below its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale and less-than-stellar past performance. If CIBC can consistently deliver better than expected results, and match the operating metrics of TD Bank and Royal Bank, the market should be able to give CIBC a higher P/E ratio.

CIBC currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.36 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.4%. This dividend is safe as CIBC has a target payout ratio of about 40% to 50% of its EPS.

Risks and Challenges

CIBC has the highest uninsured Canadian mortgages to total regulatory capital ratio among the big 5 banks in Canada. Although the Canadian housing market appears to be stabilizing, a significant downturn in the economy may negatively impact CIBC’s business. This is because the unemployment rate will rise in an economic recession. Together with the already quite high Canadian household debt level, it might cause a spike in its mortgage default rate.

Investor Takeaway

Despite a slowdown in Canadian residential mortgage growth, we believe CIBC can continue to perform well thanks to strong economies on both sides of the border. In addition, the Canadian housing market appears to be stabilizing. This should help maintain its mortgage balances. CIBC’s shares are currently undervalued when compare to its peers. Therefore, CIBC remains a good candidate for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.