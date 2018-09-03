Once In Your Lifetime, If You're Lucky, You... Find A Short Like Tilray

Cannabis stocks are on fire once again in anticipation of legalization in Canada on October 17, 2018. One of the hottest of the hot stocks is Tilray (TLRY), which IPOed merely six weeks ago and has tripled in price over the last month. The unique thing about Tilray (and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON)) is that it trades on the Nasdaq and trades with options. This potentially makes Tilray not only much easier to own than some of the other big Canadian growers, but also much easier to short, including via options. This, coupled with the fact that the company has a mere 9 million shares in its float, means that the stock is potentially quite volatile. We have certainly seen that play out over the last month.

A quick comparison to similarly-sized competitor Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) ($6.3 billion market cap versus Tilray's $6.1 billion market cap) shows just how overvalued Tilray is even in comparison to a peer in this massively overvalued industry. Tilray's quarterly revenues were $9.7 million, up 97% year over year. Aurora hasn't reported since Q4 2017, but its revenues at that time were higher and they were growing at over 200%.

The Big Picture

But looking at numbers and comparing pot companies is mostly beside the point. Notwithstanding what CEOs of these companies hope will happen, the reality is that these pot growers are basically just farmers. On a spectrum with pure commodity farmer on one side and brand-dominated industry on the other, I'd put the future cannabis industry squarely in the commodity side.

But this is not what you will hear from Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy.

While at first look, you might want to judge companies in the industry based on agriculture or growing a commodity product, that's really not what the industry is going to look like five years from now," Kennedy said. "People will drink cannabis instead of a beer ... they may eat a product in the form of a chocolate bar or an edible, or consume a pill. That's where the value is, it's in the intellectual property of these other form factors and other delivery mechanisms.

Marijuana CEOs tend to acknowledge that growing marijuana is basically like growing lettuce, but they insist that there will be unique delivery form factors and other delivery mechanisms (he gives chocolate bars as an example). I think they are wrong on all counts.

Here are some of the main characteristics of the growing pot industry as I see it unfolding.

Growing Pot = Growing Lettuce (Sort Of)

This just isn't true. There are so many different varieties of pot, each with distinct tastes, smells and effects. And unlike lettuce, which typically is incorporated into something else like a salad, pot is most commonly smoked by itself. While there are some opportunities and use cases for other formats such as oils, pills and pot-infused foods and drinks, those are the minority use cases. The point is that most people will do what they currently do, which is go into a pot store and look and smell a bunch of different varieties of buds and choose a variety that they want to try out that month. Then they'll go home and smoke it. These are not candy bars that you buy at the corner store every afternoon.

Large Pot Brands Will Not Emerge

Will there be a Marlboro of pot? Almost certainly not, simply because of the dynamics of pot itself. Pot is much more like craft beers in this respect. People will pick the variety they want to try that month, and people are probably going to want to try out a bunch of different varieties. Why? Because it's fun. It's not fun to try out different cigarette brands every day and that's why nobody does it. People smoke Marlboro cigarettes every day for decades without interruption. In contrast, it is fun to try out Pineapple Express, Tweed, OG Kush and all the other crazy new pot brands. This is much like the craft beer market, where brands come and go and part of the fun is trying out a new brand just to see what it's like.

In addition, low-end pot will actually be pretty good. With all the capital flowing into the sector, you're going to be able to purchase pot grown in a nice greenhouse for dirt cheap (no pun intended). And, critically, you can actually look at it before you buy it. One of the reasons a brand like Budweiser is so big is that it's better than the ultra-cheap no-name beers on the shelf. The same won't really be true of pot, particularly because you can actually look at it and smell it before you buy it. If the cheapest brand on the shelf actually looks and smells great, you might just try it out. Of course, another reason Budweiser is such a big brand is that it saves consumers the time and hassle of finding and picking a new beer that might not be any good; again, most of the fun in the new "pot is legal" world will be trying out the crazy new brands. These are just totally usage dynamics.

Pot Will Be Consumed (A Little Bit) In New Form Factors

If the future of pot is hybrid consumer goods like candy bars or gum or drinks or whatever, the question really is why haven't any of these formats caught on yet? Pot has been legal for years in many markets and enforcement is lax in many of the markets where it is illegal. So why haven't we seen much in the way of these hybrid consumer goods already? The answer is that people pretty much just like smoking it. Smoking involves smelling and tasting the pot. If you consume it without smoking it, you are basically just consuming THC, and that's just not nearly as much fun. If people do put pot in an edible, they often just cook the brownie themselves.

For those who are using cannabis for medical reasons, a pill format makes a lot of sense. In fact, we are already seeing a shift towards pill-based products and oils (see here). Unfortunately for the investors in the industry, pill usage represents the ultimate commoditized product with no pricing or brand value and will significantly drive down overall pricing.

Tilray CEO Kennedy has said that he expects smoking to eventually decline to 10% of overall usage. That just isn't realistic. But regardless of where smoking's share eventually settles, the problem for the industry is that smoking, pills and oils are going to be ultra-commoditized, leaving only a minority share of consumption to edibles and beverages that even theoretically could involve brands with pricing power. But again, you're just not going to see a Hershey's of pot because people just don't need or want to be high all the time. That's to say nothing of the risks of overconsumption if foods and beverages are infused with THC. The risks of making sure that people are aware that the product is infused with pot, understand the correct dosage (how many pot-infused drinks can you consume at once?) and don't accidentally consume it (what happens when kids accidentally eat pot chocolate?) are real risks, and mean that it's just not realistic to think that pot foods and drinks are going to be massive consumer brands that are readily available in society.

People Don't Need To Smoke That Much

Critically, people don't consume that much pot simply because it doesn't take much pot to get high. It really only takes a tiny little piece of flower, and after that there's no point. Someone might use pot every couple days or on the weekend or whatever. They don't really need (or want) a box of pot gum so that they are high all the time, every day. How many people can be supplied from one single pot plant? I don't know exactly but I'm sure it's a lot.

Supply & Demand Dynamics

All this is to say that we are not potentially dealing with the next $100 billion "Marlboro of pot" here. This is an industry that is going to be commoditized in the sense that very good, high-quality pot will be available at very cheap prices. And there will be very little brand value, as people will try out multiple brands and not stick to one brand for the rest of their lives. But most critically, there will be massive oversupply. We've seen this time and again in markets that have legalized pot (see, e.g., here). Prices are still falling in every market. And of course this is going to happen when you have the following:

Massive influx of new growers because (i) starting your own pot company is cool and (ii) anyone can get rich starting a pot company right now

Massive oversupply of capital as money pours into the stocks

Massive build out of growing facilities as everyone races to build capacity so their stock goes up

Limited amount of pot people can actually smoke (demand is inelastic)

With those dynamics it is virtually certain that prices in Canada will fall through the floor after the initial "let's go to a store and buy pot, heh" rush wears out.

Back To Tilray

Pot companies like Tilray are losing money, diluting through stock awards and pumping their stocks with breathless statements like this from CEO Brendan Kennedy:

Once in your lifetime, if you're lucky, you see an entire industry emerge from scratch, seemingly overnight — and that's what we're seeing here.

Once In Your Lifetime, If You're Lucky, You... Find A Short Like Tilray

The reality is that we have a commodity producer with no brand value that is losing $12.8 million a quarter. Annualizing its current $9.7 million quarterly revenue rate means that the company is trading at an incredible 156 times revenue. To put that in perspective, supposedly overvalued SAAS companies like Salesforce (CRM) trade for under 10x revenues. And those companies are mostly very profitable while Tilray has very little chance of ever making any money.

While the low float promises for a very bumpy ride over the next 4.5 months, the reality of the industry and its inevitable dynamics will eventually bring this flyer back to Earth as supply floods the market and everyone realizes that pot is just an awful business. At that time the stock should trade for its cash and land value, or a few bucks. While I can't predict where the stock will be in 5 days or even 5 months, I can pretty surely predict this stock will be low single-digits in 5 years. Saying this is the "short of a lifetime" is a bit of hyperbole I couldn't resist based on Kennedy's quote (this isn't necessarily a fraud or anything (I think)), but it's a great short if you have sufficient time on your side.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.