Retail Value's Liquidation Check-In: Valuation True-Up

This article reviews 3 new property sales since the last article written in July 2018 about RVI's liquidation value.

Background

Back in July 2018, I wrote a piece evaluating Retail Value's (NYSE:RVI) liquidation value based on property-by-property projection. It was a bottom-up approach. Some readers thought was a bit too detailed. As for me, I wanted to understand what I was putting my money into.

Given that RVI management disclosed a strategy of liquidating all of its properties, I wanted to see what the possible investment outcome would be under reasonable scenarios based on recent transactions. That analysis yielded a base case, worst case, and best case liquidation value as follows:

There are 3 new property sales since that last RVI article, and we want to review those now and true-up our liquidation value narrative.

Metrics: Rent Multiple And Cap Rate

The first set of RVI properties sold generated a price to average base rent or ABR multiple of 11-13, implying cap rates of ~5.5-6.0%. (RVI was formerly part of DDR, and DDR's NOI margin was ~70%.)

There is also a 10-Q RVI reporting available (previously, we only had Form 10 to review). RVI has used the recent property sales to pay down the mortgage obligation.

As of 3/31/2018, mortgage indebtedness was $1.35 billion. Per 10-Q, mortgage indebtedness was $1.242 billion as of 6/30/2018.

The sum of sales price of 6 properties sold since 6/30/2018 amount to $122.7 million. So, I surmise that mortgage indebtedness as of 8/31/2018 is ~$1.12 billion.

Impairments

Management disclosed impairment charges through six months ended 6/30/2018.

Source: RVI 10-Q

As noted, these were triggered by bids and market activity during the disposition process. To me, the P&L impact of the impairment charge isn't as important as the actual closing price of the transactions, given the strategy of liquidating all remaining properties. So, what do the transactions show us?

Recent Transactions

The following table shows the property transactions since 6/30/2018. Of specific interest are the three August 2018 transactions, which are new in this article. (The properties sold through July 10 were discussed in a prior article: Is RVI a Hidden Gem?) The metrics for these properties sold are as follows.

As you can see, price to rent (annualized base rent) multiple generally has been declining since the opening Silver Spring Square sale. (Again, the implied cap rate is generated using NOI margin of 70%.) This means that cap rates have been going up, though not by much.

This trend is unsurprising. In the last article, we speculated that management would be putting its best foot forward and that future property sales may reflect higher cap rate requirements.

That said, I'm pleasantly surprised by the outcome. East Lloyd Commons and Brandon Boulevard Shoppes sold at 10.4 and 11.0 price to rent multiples, respectively. I initially estimated East Lloyd Commons to be a distressed property that would fetch a sale only at a very high cap rate exceeding 10%. Instead, it sold at a respectable 6.7% cap rate.

Of the trio of August 2018 sales, only Grandville Marketplace sale in Grand Rapids, MI generated a markedly lower price to rent ratio, resulting in a double-digit implied cap rate of 10.2%. Its price to rent ratio was below 7.

Final Word: Valuation

Where does all of this leave us?

If we true-up the original base, best, worst case scenario valuation with 1) updated mortgage debt and 2) trued-up actual sales, then we have the following update:

The remaining liquidation value is lower and reflects remaining active properties. Previous assumptions about distressed properties remains unchanged (refer to the prior article), except for the actual sales true-ups. In other words, I remain conservative about forward estimates.

Even so, the implied gain/(loss) profile of RVI has improved based on August 2018 transactions.

The base case return on the current price (9/1/2018 market cap of $660 million) is 27% compared to 22% assessed back in July.

Worst case scenario loss narrowed from 40% loss to 33% loss.

