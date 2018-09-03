HCP, Inc.: Should You Still Buy This 5.5%-Yielding Healthcare REIT?

The healthcare REIT benefits greatly from an aging U.S. population, rising costs in the healthcare sector as well as shifting patient preferences.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) is a top-shelf U.S. healthcare REIT poised to profit from an aging U.S. population and rising expenditures in the healthcare sector through its diversified healthcare facility portfolio. HCP has very good dividend coverage stats and plenty of room left for investments. Unfortunately, though, the REIT is currently not growing its dividend. Shares are moderately valued based on the REIT's 2018e AFFO. An investment in HCP at today's valuation point yields 5.5 percent.

HCP - Portfolio Overview

HCP invests in a whole range of healthcare facilities, including senior housing properties, medical office and life science buildings as well as hospitals. Medical office and life science buildings combined account for nearly half of the the REIT's portfolio income while senior housing properties contribute 35 percent of portfolio income.

Here's a breakdown by property type.

Source: HCP Q2-2018 Earnings Supplement

HCP's business drivers are an aging U.S. population, rising healthcare care costs and shifting patient preferences. As people live longer lives, they require more medical care and rely on living assistance in old age. The 80+ age cohort, for instance, is projected to grow drastically until 2030, which will likely benefit HCP's senior-housing business.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation

Further, patient preferences are shifting. Patients today demand short and cost-effective access to medical professionals. In fact, patients increasingly demand outpatient medical solutions to their health problems, which benefits healthcare service providers and investors in medical office buildings.

Source: HCP

HCP's properties can be found all over the United States, but are nonetheless concentrated in high-potential urban markets with large and growing elderly populations. San Francisco is currently the REIT's largest market, accounting for 17 percent of portfolio income.

Source: HCP

Medical office buildings currently have the highest occupancy rate in HCP's portfolio, in excess of 91 percent.

Here's an occupancy breakdown by property type.

Source: HCP

Operator diversification typically is very important for healthcare REITs because they rely on a few large operators to manage their facilities. Brookdale is HCP's most important tenant as it accounts for the largest share of portfolio income.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: HCP

HCP has had outsized exposure to Brookdale for years, but HCP has made great progress in reducing its reliance on the operator through asset sales over the last couple of quarters. The company further plans to reduce Brookdale's share of portfolio income to 16 percent (down from 34 percent in Q4-2016).

Source: HCP

The Dividend Is Safe

HCP gets a high rating from me for its high-degree of dividend safety. The healthcare REIT outearned its dividend payout in each of the last eight quarters with adjusted funds from operations, and HCP's AFFO-payout ratio is moderately low.

HCP pulled in $0.53/share, on average, in AFFO in the last eight quarters while it paid out only $0.37/share. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 72 percent, leaving room on the table for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

That being said, though, management has adopted a conservative dividend policy in the sense that it is prioritizing investments and its strategic asset repositioning over dividend growth. Though the REIT could afford to pay a higher dividend, investors better not expect a dividend hike over the short haul.

HCP Dividend data by YCharts

Guidance And Valuation

HCP expects its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.79-$1.83/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $27.03, investors pay ~14.9x 2018e AFFO.

In terms of price-to-book-ratio, HCP is the most expensive REIT in the healthcare REIT sector.

HCP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The single biggest risk factor, as far as I am concerned, is a U.S. recession that would likely severely limit HCP's potential for multiple expansion. The REIT is fairly diversified in terms of geography and property type, but a U.S. recession would most likely hurt HCP's valuation.

In addition, there is operator risk. Some operators may run into financial trouble down the line, which could hurt HCP's cash flow, and, ultimately, its dividend. The best way to hedge against these risks is to closely monitor HCP's operator health and dividend coverage stats going forward.

Your Takeaway

HCP is a long-term income play in the healthcare sector. HCP benefits from a growing elderly population, higher healthcare expenditures and shifting patient preferences through its portfolio of MOB/life science/senior housing facilities.

HCP has a high-quality dividend, which, unfortunately, is not growing for the time being. That said, though, the current quarterly dividend payout of $0.37/share is sustainable and rather easily covered by the REIT's adjusted funds from operations. Shares are not cheap, for sure, but HCP nonetheless makes a compelling value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

