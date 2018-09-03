Foot Locker Still Has Some Upside

Image credit

A sideways 2018 following a huge rally off the lows

Foot Locker (FL) has seen its shares plummet and soar at various different times in the past couple of years. The chain, which was once a top-tier retail stock that could do no wrong, has fallen on relatively hard times with traffic and margins. Investors mercilessly punished the stock last year as a result and shares became almost unbelievably cheap. We’re well off the lows from last year as the stock has almost doubled since the nadir in November, but even so, Foot Locker is a long way from its former highs. The company’s Q2 report looks to me like further progress towards an eventual return to its highs in the $70s and despite the huge rally off the lows from last year, I still like Foot Locker.

Q2 showed continued progress

Total sales were up 5% in Q2 as comparable sales contributed 0.5% and foreign exchange added another 0.9%. Foot Locker has been struggling with the top line for a few quarters, but it appears we have seen the bottom. The rise in comparable sales, though slight, is an important turning point in traffic for Foot Locker. Indeed, sales rose 5% despite the fact that the company has already begun the process of closing underperforming stores across its various brands. The plan, which was put into place recently to combat a flagging top line, already appears to be bearing fruit.

In addition, margins are improving due to a more disciplined inventory strategy the company is working with. Inventory fell 3% in Q2 despite the rise in sales, meaning that Foot Locker is meaningfully improving its inventory turn, which should reduce markdowns and thus, boost gross margins. Indeed, that is exactly what we saw in Q2 as gross margins rose 60bps to 30.2%, which is a decent improvement. Foot Locker’s gross margins have always been rather low for a specialized retailer, but its low SG&A cost structure has allowed the company to make it work. However, with low margins come significant operating leverage should they increase, and we are seeing the early stages of what I believe will be material operating leverage to come thanks to higher gross margins. Foot Locker realized it had too much inventory for slowing sales, but has since rectified the problem.

Fortress balance sheet offers safety and agility

Foot Locker’s balance sheet remains in tremendous shape as it has nearly a billion dollars in cash against $124 million in debt. It is also producing strong cash flow such that it can invest in its digital strategy or any other initiatives it chooses. In addition, it is allowing Foot Locker to continue to pay the sizable dividend that is still yielding in the area of 3%. Further, Foot Locker continues to buy back stock, spending $93 million in Q2. Foot Locker’s balance sheet and cash flow production are significant positives for those looking to own the stock long-term.

A cheap stock and a turnaround story

Another positive is Foot Locker’s valuation, which is still near trough levels. Today, the stock is trading for just 11 times this year’s earnings despite the fact that obvious signs of a turnaround are in place. The valuation fell to ridiculous levels last year as the company was grappling with traffic and margin concerns, but today, those concerns appear to have been addressed. As such, I expect the stock will eventually reflate to a more normalized valuation in the area of 15 times earnings, providing investors with a strong tailwind for capital appreciation in the medium term. The reasons that Foot Locker shares were hammered in 2017 – comparable sales and margins – are collectively no longer an issue and as such, the stock’s valuation should return to normal over time.

In addition, the company should continue to grow earnings in the high single digits in the coming years, the product of mid-single digit sales increases, a small tailwind from buybacks and a push from margins. Again, the pieces are in place for the turnaround to be very successful given the progress we’ve seen thus far in 2018. The third and fourth quarters are the critical ones for Foot Locker as they encompass back-to-school and holiday shopping, but the company looks well-positioned to take advantage of those seasons and I think we’ll see a very strong second half. The new inventory strategy isn’t being appreciated by investors right now and the return of traffic to the remaining stores is huge. Foot Locker offers a unique blend of a strong yield, decent growth and a very cheap valuation; investors looking for a long-term retail buy can do much worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.