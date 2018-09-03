Urban Outfitters' CEO Cashed Out, Should You?

Image credit

The pendulum swings too far in the other direction

Urban Outfitters (URBN) was once one of my favorite picks in the retail space. The stock was bludgeoned down to the mid-teens last summer, a price that is almost difficult to believe at this point. Shares were obviously far too cheap then but as we’ve rallied since, I cannot help but think we’ve swung too far in the other direction in the mid-$40s. The company’s fundamentals have undoubtedly improved but given the valuation of shares today, I’ve become somewhat bearish on the stock. To be clear, I still like the story at Urban Outfitters, but investors must pay too much to be a part of it.

Another outstanding quarter

There is absolutely no doubt that Urban Outfitters’ fundamentals have become much more favorable in the past few quarters. The company that was left for dead by investors a year ago has been resurrected and now, can seemingly do no wrong. The company’s Q2 report was absolutely outstanding and highlights the progress that has been made.

Source: Q2 earnings slides

Indeed, as this slide shows, anything that could go right in Q2 did, and earnings nearly doubled as a result. Total sales were up 14% as comparable sales soared 13%. Strength was broad-based as all three of the company’s reporting segments saw double-digit gains; Urban Outfitters increased 15%, Anthropologie was up 11% and Free People increased 17%. These numbers are huge and certainly warrant some bullishness as I’m not aware of another apparel retailer with strength like this right now.

However, I will caution two things on the company’s comparable sales numbers from Q2. First, keep in mind that Urban Outfitters was struggling last year with comparable sales and in Q2 of 2017, it produced a -5% consolidated number. That pales in comparison to the +13% we saw in this year’s Q2, but it isn’t as though the company is stacking comparable sales gains on top of each other. Some of this move is simply a reclamation of sales that had been lost last year.

Second, extrapolating gains like this out into the future is a fool’s errand given what I just said and the fact that keeping up the pressure of double-digit comparable sales gains is nearly impossible for any company. I’m not here to debate whether or not Urban Outfitters’ current assortment is working with consumers or not, because it clearly is. However, I’m cautioning investors not to get too excited about a really hot comparable sales print because this sort of thing is tremendously difficult to replicate. In particular, keep in mind that next year, the company is going to be comparing to these outstanding numbers, making it ever more difficult to continue to produce positive comparables at all, let alone enormous gains.

Margins were up a bunch in Q2 as well as operating profit rose from 8.6% of revenue to 11.8%, which is a huge increase. Gains were made from a combination of gross margins and lower SG&A costs, both of which were directly related to the increase in comparable sales. Higher comparable sales leverage down operating costs, like store labor and back office support expenses, and thus, boost operating margins. In addition, Urban Outfitters is working through a more disciplined inventory management approach and we saw the results in Q2; inventory was up just 3% despite a double-digit increase in sales. That should lead to lower markdown activity – as it did in Q2 – as we move forward and allow the company to keep its hard-won gross margin gains. Again, I’ll caution that while these gains are spectacular, repeating them down the road is going to be very difficult. The company will have to compete with its own success in 2019 and beyond and while I believe in the story, I do not believe the current share price is taking into account just how difficult this year’s rebound is going to make it for the company to favorably compare against its own results in the coming quarters.

A great story, but it is all priced in

Urban Outfitters’ fundamentals really couldn’t look any better today and while that’s great, it is also already reflected in the share price. The stock is trading for 17.6 times this year’s earnings, which is about where it has traded over the long-term. However, the current valuation is the highest it has been in the past three years, so on a relative basis, the stock certainly looks at least fully priced here. The valuation hit a trough last year that was unsustainable, but this huge rally has sent shares back to the point where they no longer offer investors value.

I still think Urban Outfitters can offer investors double-digit earnings growth in the near-term as it continues to see comparable sales increases, a bit of margin expansion and a small tailwind from the buyback. But given where the stock is trading, valuation upside from here looks like a tall order and as a result, I think investors should consider trimming exposure to the stock. This story is a good one but don’t lose sight of the valuation and how much good news is already priced in. Indeed, I’m apparently not the only one that feels that way as the company’s own CEO apparently doesn’t own a single share any longer; how curious is that?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.