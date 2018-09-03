Canadian Natural Resources: Examining The Effects Of The Joslyn Takeover

CNQ has a very nearby project as well as expertise in operating in the oil sands that gives the company confidence that it can succeed where Total failed.

The project was troubled throughout most of its existence, with Total finally making the decision to shelve it in 2014 in response to the oil crisis.

Earlier this week, Canadian oil and gas giant Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) agreed to acquire a 100% working interest in the Joslyn oil sands project. This was a formerly rather ambitious project being spearheaded by Suncor Energy (SU) and Total S.A. (TOT) that was put on hold as the oil bear market that started in 2014 challenged the economics of the project. The recent recovery in oil prices though has improved the economic viability of unconventional oil projects such as this, which is likely the reason why Canadian Natural Resources is willing to pay $225 million for this project.

About Joslyn

The Joslyn project is one of the more significant leases located near Fort McMurray right in the heart of the Athabasca Deposit:

Source: Elayne Crain, Nick Olds

The project was initiated by Total with a few minor partners to an estimated $11 billion development cost. In 2010, oil sands giant Suncor Energy joined the project with a 36.5% stake. It was hoped that the presence of Suncor could lend additional capital and oil sands operating expertise to the troubled project, but the continued escalation of costs remained a constant challenge for the companies involved. Finally, the 2014 decline in oil prices resulted in the development of the project being halted until at least 2017. While Total and Suncor decided to focus their efforts on Fort Hills instead, it appears that Canadian Natural Resources still believes that the Joslyn project has viability.

For its part, Suncor appears to agree that the Joslyn project may have some viability. In an emailed statement to the Globe and Mail, spokeman Sneh Seetail stated, "Joslyn is a quality resource with the potential to mine given the right design and execution strategy." This could be encouraging to shareholders that might be concerned about their company buying a formerly non-viable project.

About Horizon

Canadian Natural Resources stated that one of the reasons that it believes that the Joslyn mine could be a good investment is the proximity of the project to its Horizon mine, which could allow for more effective lease-line development between the two projects. As the map above shows, the Joslyn lease is indeed very close to the company's existing Horizon property. This could certainly help to reduce development costs as the two projects can share some infrastructure.

Unfortunately though, the economics of even the combined Joslyn and Horizon projects will be challenged by a lack of capacity in getting the extracted oil to market. As I discussed in an earlier article, Canada has insufficient pipeline capacity to meet its growing oil transportation needs. Events such as the blocking of the Trans Mountain pipeline will not help with this situation. This has resulted in Canadian crude oil consistently selling at a discount to WTI:

Source: Government of Alberta

Unfortunately, this discount will make it more difficult for Canadian Natural Resources to generate a profit off of the Joslyn project by reducing the amount of money that the company will earn off of the project.

This problem is compounded by the fact that it is more expensive to produce oil in the Canadian oil sands than it is to operate in more conventional fields. However, oil sands producers have been aggressively working to reduce their production costs in the oil sands region since 2014, much as oil companies operating in other high cost regions have been doing. Currently, Canadian Natural Resources claims to have total operating costs of $13-$15 per barrel on its oil sands projects:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

Admittedly, the company does not state whether this total includes indirect costs or not but my assumption is that it does not as it seems incredibly low to also include the overhead. Nonetheless, Canadian Natural Resources can likely produce oil profitably at any price above the mid-$20 range. As WCS prices are currently well above this, everything looks good for the economic viability here. However, what we do not know is whether or not CNQ can bring this project to production at a lower price than Total (which estimated $11 billion) could. Ultimately, these costs could make or break the profitability of this project.

Forward Valuation

While we have established that bringing the Joslyn mine to a production state will probably boost CNQ's revenue and profit (assuming oil prices do not fall significantly), we do not know how much it will cost to ultimately bring this project to production nor do we know the timeline for doing so. Thus, we do not have any way to calculate the present value of this project in order to incorporate it into our analysis.

We may still be able to make a determination about whether the company is overvalued or undervalued relative to its future earnings. One way in which we can do this is by looking at the company's price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is similar to the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio except that it takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates that a stock may be undervalued relative to its forward growth and a price-to-earnings growth ratio over 1.0 indicates the opposite. According to Zacks Investment Research, Canadian Natural Resources is expected to grow its earnings at a 5.50% compound annual rate over the next 3-5 years. This is an indication that the stock may be somewhat overvalued at it current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources is making an interesting bet in purchasing the troubled Joslyn mine project from Total and Suncor. Nonetheless, the company may certainly have the potential to generate some profits off of the project due to some synergies with the nearby Horizon project and the efforts that it has made in reducing production costs of oil sands projects. It is still uncertain however how long it will take this project to reach production and at what cost thus making projections about it quite difficult. The stock otherwise appears somewhat pricy so investors may want to focus their attention elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.