Novo Nordisk Could Benefit From Latest FDA Warning

After the market closed on August 29, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that some widely used diabetes drugs may cause a flesh-eating bacterial infection of the genitals. The drugs that are covered by the FDA's warning include Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Invokana, AstraZeneca's (AZN) Farixga, and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Jordiance. According to the report, these drugs were linked to a condition known as Fournier's gangrene, which has thus far affected twelve people (a far higher rate than normal) shortly following their first use of the drugs. While the number of people infected has overall been small, it does seem likely that the share prices of these companies may be affected as patients may seek out other drugs for their condition out of fear. It could also be good for other companies that offer alternatives. Two possibilities here would be Merck (MRK) and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

SGLT2 Inhibitors

All of the drugs that the FDA included in its warning are known as sodium-gluclose co-transporter-2 inhibitors. These drugs are taken orally and work by helping the kidneys lower blood glucose levels in patients with type-2 diabetes. This task is accomplished by preventing the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose back into the blood. These drugs are commonly prescribed to people that have type-2 diabetes and have high blood glucose levels despite already being on a medication regimen such as metformin and insulin.

There are currently four drugs of this type that have been approved for sale in the United States, three of which were included in the FDA's warnings. The fourth drug, Merck's Steglujan, was not included in the warnings. Thus, some patients may certainly seek to be switched to Steglujan as a result of the FDA warning.

Enter Novo Nordisk

Diabetes-care giant Novo Nordisk does not directly market any SGLT2 inhibitors itself but the company has performed trials comparing its GLP-1 analogue Victoza against all three of the drugs mentioned in the FDA warning. According to these trials, Victoza was able to provide better blood glucose reductions than SGLT2 inhibitors in patients that were already using metformin. Thus, at least in some cases, doctors may be able to switch their patients over to Victoza in response to the FDA warning. Such a move would certainly prove profitable for Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk also markets another GLP-1 analogue under the trade name Ozempic. Ozempic is designed as a once-daily drug that overall seeks to be an improvement over Victoza. While I have admittedly been unable to find any hard data comparing Ozempic against the SGLT-2 inhibitors, it is reasonable to assume that in some cases it may be just as effective as Victoza at controlling blood sugar so it too may be a beneficiary of the fear caused by the FDA's warning.

As might be expected from a pharmaceutical company that derives 80% of its revenue from the treatment of diabetes, Novo Nordisk has multiple new diabetes medications currently in its research pipeline:

Source: Novo Nordisk

It is admittedly uncertain whether or not any of these products could be even better solutions for those patients currently being treated by SGLT-2 inhibitors, but it would not be an unreasonable assumption to make that this will be the case. Thus, we may see some of these patients be switched over to one of Novo Nordisk's current drugs and stick with the company's products going forward. In this way, we can thus see the FDA warning being quite a positive thing for Novo Nordisk.

Valuation

While the release of this FDA warning certainly has the potential to be beneficial to Novo Nordisk, it is still important for us to make sure that we do not overpay for the company's shares. This is because overpaying for any assets essentially ensures subpar returns. One metric that we can use to value a company is what is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is essentially a way to adjust the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's earnings growth. According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings by 7.38% annually over the next three to five years. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 2.67 at the current stock price, which could be an indication that the stock is overpriced at the current level. With that said though, it is quite rare to find large-cap companies with PEG ratios below 1.0 but this one is still at a level that suggests that potential investors may want to wait for a pullback before buying shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the FDA's warning may certainly have a detrimental effect on Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca due to the fear factor that may spread among patients, even though the Fournier's gangrene side effect is quite rare. Novo Nordisk may however benefit from this as patients may seek to use its GLP-1 analogues instead of the SGLT2 inhibitors that have been linked to the condition. The company could thus see its leadership position in the diabetes-care market increased due to this. Unfortunately, the company's shares remain richly valued and so may not be a good purchase for a new investor. Existing ones would generally want to hold onto their shares, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in some healthcare funds that may include any of the discussed stocks.