JPMorgan: Backing Up The Truck Before Having To Chase It

Background

On July 3, i.e. before JPM's Q2 results were announced, I reviewed the stock in JPMorgan And Dimon's 'Golden Age Of Banking' - An Assessment. My assessment was to have bought the dip in JPM, which had been trading in the $103-105 range, down from its February high above $119. My assessment was that JPM was a best-of-breed financial institution, with leadership positions in nearly all of its 4 self-designated major operating divisions. Since then, JPM has mildly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 2 percentage points, based on JPM' Friday close at $114.58. It has beaten the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) by a little more than that, so on a very short term basis, the stock acts well. Longer term, this is its 5-year performance versus those comparators:

JPM data by YCharts

This is the sort of chart of a leading company that leads me to buy dips during an ongoing economic expansion. JPM is less than two years into its break-out. In addition, going back more like 10 years, JPM and the now-troubled Wells Fargo (WFC) were the two mega-banks that came through the financial crisis in the best shape. Neither bank reported a loss year, I believe, in contrast to the near-death experience of Citi (C) the many troubles of BofA (BAC). (Note: I had done some buy-the-dip commentary on WFC, but in view of increasing business and regulatory headwinds, when it popped over $60 and my gain went long-term this February, I sold it.)

Getting back to my July JPM article, my assessment was that I was not too sure of this being a golden age of banking, but it could well be a golden age for JPM.

I have made JPM a core holding, and part of the reason is that with the possible exception of WFC, its other universal bank peers, BAC and C, are also in pretty good shape. It's easier to be overweighted in the leading name in the sector when its main competitors are also being run well with limited problems.

That point leads to some top-down observations that have led me this summer to gradually increase my allocation to value and income plays and decrease my exposure to growth, but unlike the actions I made in late January in selling growth and going to cash, this time I brought cash levels down while effecting this shift. The first point is about the macroeconomic picture.

The economy's expansion is broad-based

When most or almost all sectors of the economy are in gear, then financial companies, which are embedded throughout the economy, are well-positioned. This is the macro situation now. One example comes from the Leading Economic Indicators. The latest report, for July, shows a diffusion index of 95, and the Jan.-July number was 90; these are very strong. Even better is the same organization's June, July and 6-month diffusion number of 100 for its index of coincident indicators. Also, both the leading and coincident indices are up solidly year-on-year.

A different metric that also betokens broad opportunities for lenders comes from the latest, July Employment Situation Summary. Table B shows the diffusion index for employers stable yoy at 64, with the more volatile manufacturing index (a subset of the total) up mildly yoy at 65. The labor market has a nice head of steam. With the year 2007 representing 100, the index of aggregate weekly hours rose by 2.4 points yoy from 107.4 to 109.8. Given my view that productivity advances will be strong as the tech revolution diffuses broadly into most parts of the economy, this 2.2% increase in hours worked (an estimate, to be sure) is very consistent with a 3-3.5% increase in real GDP.

If nominal GDP is increasing at a 5.5% annual rate or greater, and both inflation and real GDP are growing above a 2.5% rate, then indeed the Fed is being accommodative and there is no reason to avoid financial stocks just because the Fed funds rate may eventually get near the growth rate of nominal GDP. As both CEO Jamie Dimon has been saying, and as Marianne Lake, the CFO said on the Q2 conference call:

... while this cycle is older than potentially typically cycles have been, growth over the last decade has been lower through the recovery. So, there is plenty potentially of room to play. And as we look at all the economic data, not just here in the U.S. but also globally, there are no real signs of fragility.

The above relates to the great discount at which most general banking and insurance stocks trade relative to the SPY.

A different top-down point that is specific to JPM relates to corporate strategy.

JPM emulates the best tech companies, goes for ubiquity

There are a few clues about where JPM is going from its latest commentaries. I believe it wants to bring volume into its network and generate long term profit growth as a result., and to use the Internet and artificial intelligence to establish increasing market share (supplemented by branch banking expansion into new areas of the United States). The language that the CFO used in her prepared remarks for the Q2 conference call may give a hint:

Our broad-based financial performance clearly demonstrates the power of the platform.

The power of the platform. That's not a typical banker's terminology. The old banking motto was the 3-6-3 rule. This was to borrow (from the Fed) at 3%, make a mortgage loan at 6%, and be out on the golf course at 3 PM. Those days are long gone; JPM is a financial supermarket now. But saying that is old hat. JPM is going for an ecosystem approach a la Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN). As a further example, the CFO responded to one question thusly (emphasis added):

... rewards is often talked about as a competitive matter. I mean, this is less about competition per se. In fact, we have record low in sales attrition, which in a competitive environment is really very good. And it’s more about customers awareness of the value proposition of rewards and them being engaged in redeeming them, which for us is a positive thing because engaged customers spend more and we’re seeing that they attrit less, and we’re seeing that. And they will bring us more deposits and investments as we deepen relationships.

In response to a later question, she said:

So, we are seeing our digital asset pay off and even more broadly than that we could go into quick payments and the like.

The company has been rolling out Finn, its online banking platform, and recently caused a mild sell-off in shares of e-brokers by announcing its own effort in discount e-brokerage. All this and more tells me that JPM is using the electronic age of banking, what Mr. Dimon has called the golden age of banking and what I tentatively call the golden age of JPM, to entice greater and greater numbers of customers to use more and more of its services. This is a tech-based approach applied to financial services. As one reads through JPM's investor materials, it is clear that it is investing heavily in tech. And it is perhaps the heavyweight in the mega-bank field. Note this recent Seeking Alpha report:

JPMorgan (JPM -0.2%) hires a senior executive from Google (GOOG -0.8%), CNBC reports, as companies compete for talent to charge up their services with ever-advancing levels of artificial intelligence. Apoorv Saxena, who had been head of Google's product management for cloud-based artificial intelligence, was hired by JPMorgan where he'll be head of asset and wealth management artificial intelligence technology.

It's my opinion that in addition to increasing its geographic footprint in markets across the US, JPM is moving aggressively to offer something for almost everyone and to do so with advanced technology infusing all its services. In a field where differentiation is difficult, it appears to me that with its branding of Chase in consumer banking and Morgan elsewhere, JPM has made very good progress in achieving this difficult feat.

JPM is also planning to expand in China and elsewhere internationally; its profits are heavily US-centric right now. I assume a modest level of success in my planning, but certainly would hope for more than "modest" over time.

All this would merit a "so what" response except for the bottom-up analysis, which is that an investor in JPM now gets a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation.

A few bottom-up points follow.

JPM on the bargain counter

In an expanding economy, it's good to see consensus EPS move to the upside. That has happened for JPM, which had a 7 cent per share beat in Q2, which was accompanied by a $0.10 EPS estimate increase for all of 2018 and about a $0.20 EPS increase in the 2019 estimate, which now resides at $9.99.

Thus the analysts are matching JPM's general stock price uptrend with appropriately-rising EPS estimates.

Another positive stems from the Fed is allowing JPM to return at least $20 B over the next 12 months to shareholders via buybacks while increasing the dividend to $0.80 per share. Together, the buybacks plus dividend represent about an 8% cash-on-cash return to shareholders at the current share price. I find that to be very attractive, and since I cannot do better with a company of similar size and quality, I'm happy to commit to JPM in larger amounts at the $115 level even though my basic commitment just two months ago was at $104-105.

Last, a word on discounted cash flows. Given copious and highly accretive share buybacks for JPM, and assuming about 7% intrinsic pre-tax earnings growth, I assumed 9% EPS growth for the next 5 years, dropping to 3% (about half of GDP growth) in perpetuity. Given JPM's status as a Dow 30 (DIA) stock, its very high quality and the generally high valuations of the SPY, I used a 7.5% discount or hurdle rate. Using a DCF calculator and those assumptions, the intrinsic value of JPM is $268. Shifting the hurdle rate to a more aggressive 9%, the intrinsic value of JPM drops to $200 per share. Using a 9% hurdle rate and a terminal growth rate of only 2%, JPM's value drops further to $176.

Risks

There are market, industry sector, regulatory and many other types of risks associated with owning shares in JPM. The company is extremely complex and one of the most systemically important financial companies in the world. Please familiarize yourself with the company's disclosures in its SEC documents and elsewhere regarding risks to the company and an investment in JPM shares.

Concluding remarks - JPM as an evolving ecosystem play, with lots of upside potential

The SPY at $290 is trading at 18X projected GAAP 2019 EPS. JPM is at 11.4X. We know where ecosystem companies such as AAPL and AMZN are trading.

My analysis is that JPM is a superior investment to most techs here and most other stocks in that JPM is priced for imperfection. JPM and other mega-banks are priced for all the bad things that can happen: flatter yield curve, recession, intensified competition, disruption by a proposed Bank of AAPL or Bank of AMZN, etc.

Yet JPM may be accomplishing a financial services version of what AAPL and AMZN, and other leading companies whose stocks trade at or above the market multiple, have also accomplished. JPM has taken its relative post-financial crisis stability and built out a superior national banking brand and a widening array of other brands (see, e.g., Sapphire) and e-finance services to begin to gain market share in consumer banking as well as investment banking. This opens up the possibility that its earnings stream could become more durable and more predictable, which in turn would allow its P/E to rise in absolute and relative terms. Combined with lots of dry powder for the dividend to rise, JPM strikes me as a well-above average stock for a new money investment in the $115 range, with all the risks of investment in stocks in general and JPM and banks in particular noted.

Other than assuming JPM entering almost into a moribund state, or assuming a serious and enduring setback to economic growth, my conclusion is that in a richly-priced market, with some stocks priced for perfection, JPM represents very good relative and (more important) good absolute value here. I think it is using "fintech" well as part of a coherent growth and ecosystem strategy, looking to create a web of financial services that attract a growing customer base that, as with AAPL and AMZN, are happy and loyal within JPM's "walled garden" for years to come. If it succeeds in this effort, I think the stock could be trading much higher a few years from now, so I have committed an overweight position to it now.

Thus I own JPM both for dividend growth over time and capital appreciation. My mid-range goal would be about 14% total returns per year for the next several years, comprised of approximate 9% EPS gains (helped along by buybacks) along with moderate ongoing P/E expansion to more like a forward 13-14X P/E level.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.