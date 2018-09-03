If I Had To Pick Only One REIT - Revisited

W.P. Carey is today one of the highest quality companies in our HYPO Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

The dividend yield is at 6.1%, is safely covered at a 75% payout ratio and has been increased for 20 years in a row, including even 2008 and 2009.

Our estimate of fair intrinsic value is $87 per share or 33% higher than the current share price.

Blue chip REITs tend to be expensive. W.P. Carey is an exception, providing you high-quality and lower risk at a discounted price.





Ultimately, the goal is to invest in the highest-quality businesses at the lowest price possible. Unfortunately, since the market is at least somewhat efficient in its pricing, it rarely gives discounts on the best-of-breed companies – leaving value investors with only subpar quality assets for bottom fishing.

This is especially true for “high yield” seeking investors who must typically content themselves with at least one area of elevated risk whether it is at the level of the assets, balance sheet, or the management itself.

In this sense, W.P. Carey (WPC) strikes us as an exception to the rule. The REIT is one of the bluest blue chips in the world, and yet it trades at a massive discount to peers as well as the broad REIT market.

Generated +1,137% total return to shareholders since 1998 – significantly outperforming indexes (SPY) and most other peers.

Increased dividends for 20 years in a row.

Navigated the great financial crisis successfully and was one of the only REITs to even increase dividends.

A clear focus on high quality properties and a conservative balance sheet.

Yet, the company is offered at just 12x FFO compared to 18x FFO for its closest peers and 19x FFO for the broad REIT market.

For this exact reason, one year ago, I made the statement that if he had to pick only one REIT, it would most likely be W.P. Carey. Since then, WPC has greatly outperformed other REITs (VNQ), generating a 10% return in what was a flat market.

Today, as the shares remain exceptionally inexpensive for a company of this profile, we take a new fresh look at our thesis and explain why WPC remains a Core position in our HYPO Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

A “Blue chip”- worthy Portfolio

W.P. Carey is not a new kid on the block. Opposite of that, it has one of the longest histories among all publicly traded REITs today. Since 1973, WPC has been actively investing in various real estate sectors and the result today is an 878-property portfolio that is widely diversified by property type, geography, industry and tenant.

The largest concentration is intentionally put on industrial properties at 44.6% of its total income (including warehouses). The management expects superior risk-adjusted returns to be generated from this segment in the long run, and we fully agree. Industrial assets possess many of the advantages of office properties, but typically require less CAPEX over time, may be bought at higher cap rates, and with even longer lease terms. Moreover, there exists many clear long-term trends including the growth of e-commerce and globalization, which are expected to increase the demand for industrial space and support higher rents in the long run. In other words, as Amazon-like (AMZN) companies keep growing market share, WPC is indirectly benefiting from this.

It is also interesting to note that unlike Realty Income (O) which is almost fully allocated to retail properties, WPC is strategically keeping this retail exposure at a low 16% of its total income. We do not mean to say that Realty Income’s assets are poor, but they come with greater retail risk which may cause greater volatility in future years.

WPC is also differentiated by its geographical focus. Rather than only investing in US properties, WPC follows a more opportunistic approach and regularly invests abroad when it identifies more profitable opportunities.

Today, 68% of the portfolio is invested in North America with the majority of the remaining being in Europe. The two largest foreign allocations are Germany at 8.3% and the UK at close to 5% - both are markets that we feel comfortable with. Having worked in real estate in both places, I make the following notes:

German real estate is in extremely high demand today as it is perceived as the “safe-heaven” asset class of Europe. Its economy remains one of the strongest in the entire world and despite the low cap rates, the spreads on new investments remain favorable when accounting for the historically low cost of capital.

is in extremely high demand today as it is perceived as the “safe-heaven” asset class of Europe. Its economy remains one of the strongest in the entire world and despite the low cap rates, the spreads on new investments remain favorable when accounting for the historically low cost of capital. UK real estate market is today feared by public market participants who worry about the consequences of Brexit. Private equity investors, on the other hand, recognize that the potential impact is likely to be minimal and continue to massively invest in major UK property markets.

In today’s context of rising US interest rates, we view this international diversification as a great risk mitigator. WPC has access to cheap European capital and this could prove to be a valuable competitive advantage as US interest rates keep on rising.

To generate consistent and predictable cash flow, the company also benefits from a long 10-year average remaining lease term.

Finally, to protect against inflation, 99% of leases have contractual rent increases, and 68% are tied to CPI positioning WPC for natural growth in an inflationary environment.

To summarize, here we have:

A diverse portfolio with focus on higher quality properties.

High exposure to industrial assets.

Close to no US retail assets and only little retail risk as a whole.

Valuable European diversification mitigating interest rate risk.

A 10-year average remaining lease term.

Automatic rent increases throughout the whole portfolio.

Simply said, the basket of assets should be very attractive to anyone seeking high income from conservative real estate investments.

Best-in-Class Balance Sheet to Profit in All Market Environments

Having successfully gone through a number of market downturns, recessions, and crashes over the last 45 years, W.P. Carey knows what it takes to not just profit in a bull market, but how to sustain value over the full market cycle.

Today, the balance sheet is exceptionally strong with 62% equity, 26% unsecured notes and only 9% of mortgage debt.

The company enjoys an investment grade rating and has access to multiple forms of capital across borders. Since its REIT conversion in 2012, WPC has been able to issue bonds at rates well below its average mortgage debt rate. Currently, the average interest rate that it pays is only 3.5%, thanks to its European exposure. Moreover, the debt is locked in for an attractive 5.6 years on average with little maturities in the coming years.

The slogan of WPC is “Investing for the long run,” and this balance sheet is good reflection of that. The focus is not put on maximizing short-term profits by taking as much leverage as possible, but rather to follow a consistent and prudent approach to profit over the full market cycle.

Phenomenal Track Record

The proof of a company’s quality is in its long-term results. WPC is one of the very few REITs to have managed to increase its dividend every year since going public in 1998. The dividend yield is well covered at just 75% and yields over 6% today. Given that it has never been cut, it appears to be extremely safe today and very likely to keep on growing far into the future.

In other words, while most REITs were cutting dividends in 2008 and/or 2009, WPC did the exact opposite along with just a few other REITs – putting its track record among the greatest.

As a result, the company has crushed most of its peers in terms of total returns:

The situation is not any different today. In fact, over the years, WPC has kept on improving the quality of its portfolio, reinforced its balance sheet, and is in our view, better positioned than ever before to continue outperforming (especially when you consider the valuation… see below…).

Blue Chips Deserve Premium Valuations

Some companies rightfully trade at superior valuations to their closest peers. Famous names such as Coca-Cola (KO), J&J (JNJ), Colgate (CL), and PepsiCo (PEP) are good examples of that in their respective industries.

In this sense, WPC is an unusual case of an above average company being sold at a below average price. WPC is today offered at just 12x FFO as compared to 19x FFO for the broad REIT market. This, by itself, is irrational to us as very few REITs get even close to WPC in terms of quality.

Figuring a perfect peer group for WPC is difficult due to its very unique nature, but what comes the closest in our opinion is Realty Income (O) and its net lease peer group. The reason why is because Realty Income is one of the only companies to have a comparable track record, and also exclusively focuses on net lease investing with long-term horizon and conservative balance sheet.

Realty Income trades today at 18x FFO and its peer group at 17.7x FFO on average – or a ~35% premium as compared to WPC.

Source

We consider this discount to be excessive, especially when you consider that WPC has (1) higher exposure to industrial assets, (2) little exposure to US retail and (3) valuable global exposure limiting risk of rising US interest rates. It is just simple fact that industrial is a better place to have exposure today than retail, but somehow the market seems to miss this point completely.

New Catalyst to Unlock Value

As of right now, WPC deserves to trade at a discount to peers given that it generates 17% of its AFFO from Investment management services, a business that rightfully deserves a lower multiple. But this number is expected to decrease to just 4% by the end of the year as a result of its merger with CPA:17.

Therefore, the investment management business which has so far been a drag on WPC’s valuation will finally be removed, almost completely.

Following the completion of the merger, we expect WPC to reprice its shares closer to its peers where it belongs. Our estimate is that the shares eventually get bid up to around 16x FFO or 33% higher at $87.20 per share.

Risks

We note two main risks to our thesis:

The merger with CPA:17 does not go through. We view this as very unlikely, given that WPC has done this in the past, and the board has approved the transaction. Interest rates start suddenly rising faster than expected in Europe – causing US investors to panic and sell anything closely related to Europe, including W.P. Carey. Again, we view this as unlikely, and if this was to happen, we expect the US market to have its own issues with rising domestic interest rates.

Overall, the risks appear to be well mitigated here and it is no surprise: W.P. Carey is a conservative REIT that is managed in a prudent fashion.

Bottom Line

Being contrarian income-seeking investors at High Yield Landlord, we rarely have the opportunity to hold companies of this caliber in our portfolio. Generally, we have to compromise somewhere in terms of quality and risk to achieve our higher desired returns. In the case of WPC, we are offered the opportunity to earn a generous 6.1% yield from a lower-risk real estate investment along with ample upside potential.

We are upgrading WPC to a Strong Buy and continue holding it as a Core position in our HYPO Portfolio.

