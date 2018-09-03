Steinhoff International Holdings Strategic Analysis: August 31, 2018, Trading Update - What Comes Next?

Photograph by SJ Oberholster

The Steinhoff (OTC:SNHFF, OTCPK:SNHFY) Trading Update of 31 August 2018 has provided us with the third updated/restated quarterly measured trading data set for 2017 and for 2018. With the data to hand, we can estimate full-year Trading Results by reconstituting the separated quarters and estimating only for the final quarter. Separating the quarters individually provides further insights, but first, the Estimated Full Year Trading Results.

The Revenue Table constructed by SJ Oberholster from the following publications by Steinhoff: UNAUDITED QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, UNAUDITED HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 and UNAUDITED QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018.

Reconstituting the data into quarters also assists with identifying emerging trends. The key performance areas to be watched are Conforama, Mattress Firm, General Merchandise Europe & UK and Pepkor Holdings Ltd. (previously STAR). Trading results will generally be fine if these four contributors perform reasonably.

I’m expecting Conforama to show a small increase in revenue, so while no fireworks, it will also not be a drag on trading results. The worst seems to be over for Mattress Firm (the USA data), and it has started showing definite relative growth in Q3 (Q3 in 2017 was down 6.86% on Q2 2017, while in 2018 Q3 is up 7.78% on Q2 2018). Given the comments by Steinhoff on Mattress Firm, more growth can be expected. With a reasonably good final quarter for Mattress Firm, it can end the year with a drop in revenue slightly less than 10%, which would be a great result.

Fair growth has been evident right through the 2018 financial year in the trading results of the General Merchandise Europe & UK segment, and it is expected to end the year with revenue up just over 8%. Pepkor Holdings in South Africa is doing well, but the depreciation of the ZAR against the euro will diminish that growth, and it is expected that it will end the year with revenue up just short of 8%. Thus, it is expected that two of the four important trading segments will show fair to good growth, one flat to slightly positive, and one down by 10% but on the up and up. That is surely a surprisingly positive outcome given the trauma that the company had experienced. It also is generally an acceptable trading performance as is.

The lesser trading segments which are important enough to watch are Automotive, UK Household Goods, Australasia General Merchandise and Australasia Household Goods. Automotive is showing steady growth and is expected to end the year with revenue up just short of 12%. UK Household Goods is lagging somewhat and is expected to have negative revenue growth of just short of 8%. Australasia General Merchandise took a hit but is recovering, with revenue expected to be down by just over 2%. Australasia Household Goods is expected to grow slightly by 1.6%, but the revenue growth can be ascribed mainly to the acquisition of Fantastic Holdings in January 2017, while the trend is not that great in this geographic area. Australasia trading, on closer inspection, requires attention.

Excluding discontinued operations, I expect comparable Revenue from Continuing Operations to be up from EUR16.431 billion (2017) to EUR16.773 billion (2018), or up 2.08% year on year. In context, it is a great result, but even generally, it will be an acceptable trading result. We do not have sufficient financial information and data to project profitability or the balance sheet at this stage, while we also have unknowns regarding the PwC investigation. Steinhoff’s future depends first on its trading ability (acceptable for now) but then also on its ability to extract profits from those trading activities.

What comes next?

Steinhoff experienced rapid-fire negative events since the revelations in early December 2017. Information was almost nonexistent initially, and it was extremely difficult to make an informed decision on where the company was heading. That has changed materially. Most of the unknowns have become known risks which can be assessed, and many immediate risks have been addressed by management.

Known Risks

PwC Report and Impairments

The Half Year Trading Report 2018 included the findings and recommended impairments or revaluations suggested by PwC at that juncture. The Q3 trading update was another good opportunity to advise stakeholders in Steinhoff of any additional impairments or negative findings from PwC, but there was no mention of any further expected impairments. The comments by both the Steinhoff delegation and La Grange at the South African Parliament on August 29, 2018, suggested that the PwC investigation is substantially complete but for the finer details. The risk of further material disruption from this source can now be considered minimal.

SEAG and Finance Holding Lock-Up Agreement

The agreement with creditors is in place, and implementation is progressing well at this stage. A risk remains that parties may encounter disputes and friction which they are unable to overcome.

Hemisphere Lock-Up Agreement

The parties have reached an agreement, and it is final, but implementation/execution of material documentation has been postponed three times so far and has yet to be concluded as of now (September 1, 2018). The same risk remains as with the general creditors' lock-up agreement (LUA) - that parties may encounter disputes and friction which they are unable to overcome.

Liquidation

The risk of liquidation has diminished significantly with the signing of the LUAs. The only visible near-term risk of liquidation is if the PwC investigation unearths additional accounting problems at this late stage, which may result in impairments and writedowns to the point where Steinhoff is no longer a going concern. That is an unlikely scenario. The medium-term risk for liquidation is that Steinhoff is unable to trade sufficiently profitable to manage its debt load. The longer-term risk of liquidation can come in the form of a substantial litigation loss.

Litigation

Steinhoff sets out the litigation risks in its presentation dated August 29, 2018, to the South African Parliament on page 15. The company classifies the actions as Shareholder Claims, Vendor Claims and Other Claims.

The largest single claim is the EUR12.8 billion claim for shareholder losses as a result of the share price collapse given the accounting misrepresentations. The class action aims to address Steinhoff, directors, auditors and banks. The litigators are VEB (Vereniging van Effectenbezitters). VEB specializes in shareholder class actions, solicits shareholder members and claims a 9% success fee from any successful claims or settlements. Here is their pitch to Steinhoff shareholders.

VEB addressed a letter with questions to Steinhoff regarding the half-year results, which can be read here. There are high-burden-of-proof barriers, such as proof of an intention to defraud by Steinhoff specifically and harm done by Steinhoff specifically. Steinhoff is the victim and not the perpetrator of the accounting misrepresentation. The directors who managed the company during the time the misrepresentations are suspected of taking place were appointed by the very shareholders VEB claims to represent. The logic is that they must now be compensated for loss, and the shareholders who came after them (and who did not appoint the directors suspected of misrepresenting the accounts) must suffer for it. VEB has chosen South Africa for its class action and have sought permission from the South African courts to proceed with a class action on behalf of shareholders who had lost money when the accounting misrepresentation was disclosed and the share price collapsed. Targeting directors, auditors and listing sponsors may be better directed than targeting Steinhoff. This matter will be in the courts for a very long time. If granted, and if specifically granted against Steinhoff, it will easily take 10 years or longer to pass through the South African legal system and pose no immediate threat to the company. I believe the chance of a successful claim against Steinhoff from this source to be remote.

All the shareholders claims against the company will be subject to the same comments as above on VEB. It is early days on all the litigation matters, and Steinhoff has yet to officially announce its position on the claims. It is best to acknowledge that there are risks but that it will take many years to play out, while there are more immediate risks which Steinhoff needs to address, then follow the litigation process as it unfolds. In all the litigation, the burden of proof will be with the instituters of the litigation (all of whom had willingly contracted with Steinhoff and had an own duty of due diligence and willingly accepted the risks) to make their case and prove damages, with Steinhoff defending. Even VEB is cautious about winning any compensation and warns, "De weg naar compensatie kan lang en moeizaam verlopen... Voor lopende acties kan de VEB echter geen indicatie geven van de kans op succes” (freely translated as “The road to compensation is long and difficult to traverse... VEB can give no indication of the chance of success for current actions”).

Convertible Bonds - Steinhoff International Holdings NV | Europe Programmes and the Debt Equity Swap Question

Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH is the issuer of three Convertible Bonds. Any holder of these bonds may elect to convert to ordinary shares in Steinhoff International Holdings NV. The conversion to shares is not at the ruling market price as some may believe, and poses no risk of a massive dilution of current shareholders. That election is subject to a “Conversion Price”. The latest Conversion Price notice published on the Steinhoff website is dated November 23, 2015, and contains the conversion price table for the Convertible Bonds.

“The table below sets out details of the ZAR Conversion Price of the Bonds converted into EUR at the applicable Fixed Rate of Exchange. The EUR Conversion Prices are effective from 23 November 2015.”

2017 Bonds 2018 Bonds 2021 Bonds 2022 Bonds Current ZAR Conversion Price 33.841 30.858 57.431 103.4674 Fixed Rate of Exchange (EUR1.00 : ZAR) 10.8108 9.5248 14.9199 13.9029 EUR Conversion Price 3.130 3.239 3.849 7.442

None of the current bondholders would elect to convert their bonds to shares in Steinhoff, as they would immediately suffer a huge loss. For example, say a convertible bondholder in the 2021 series elects to convert to shares, he would get EUR100,000/3.849 = 25,980.77 shares, which would be worth EUR4,416.73 (25980.77*EUR0.17). No convertible bondholder would elect to convert until such time as the conversion price would yield a profit as measured against the current market price, which on the 2021 bond would need to exceed EUR3.849. There is no risk at this stage of a major dilution of existing shareholders from convertible bond holders. Any potential future conversions will add capital to Steinhoff, while eliminating debt.

There are no agreements between Steinhoff and any of its other creditors in the group which would allow them to elect to swap their debt for equity. Creditors joined in the LUA indicating a clear preference for and belief that their interest is best protected by remaining in debt and giving Steinhoff time to deal with the repayment of the debt. A debt equity swap is therefore not applicable at all at this stage, and probably never will be based on the current positions of the parties. Most of the creditors are concurrent creditors in subsidiary finance companies with guarantees linking them back to the holding company, which is not a particularly strong position to be in (ask any banker). They have a vested interest in Steinhoff trading successfully to the extent that the company can service and repay its debt and will act accordingly in the LUA structures to achieve this objective. The objectives of the creditors and the shareholders are aligned in this instance.

Growth Capital (Red Queen Hypothesis)

“The Red Queen hypothesis, also referred to as Red Queen's, Red Queen's race or the Red Queen effect, is an evolutionary hypothesis which proposes that organisms must constantly adapt, evolve, and proliferate not merely to gain reproductive advantage, but also simply to survive while pitted against ever-evolving opposing organisms in a constantly changing environment.

The phenomenon's name is derived from a statement that the Red Queen made to Alice in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass in her explanation of the nature of Looking-Glass Land:

“Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you have to run twice as fast.”” (Source: Wikipedia)

This principle also applies to businesses. If a business does not run hard enough, it will lose its place in the competitive business pecking order. The current constrained position of Steinhoff poses a risk to its growth, its competitive position, its competitive offerings and its ability to conduct the very necessary activity of store turnover which retailers have to engage in (opening new stores and closing underperforming stores). Management will have to run very hard to keep in the same place. Their communication to the market so far indicates that they are well aware of this requirement.

Debt Repayment

Debt repayment does not mean that Steinhoff must, in three years, repay all its debt in one go, nor does it mean that the company must then go cold turkey and trade debt free thereafter. Debt plays a vital role in any companies’ activities. It is too much debt which is the cause of distress. The company must eliminate the “too much” element in its debt, which I believe is around EUR3 billion. That amount of debt can be addressed in 3 years through a combination of an accumulation of undistributed profits of say EUR1.5 billion over the next 3 years (an average of EUR500 million per year for the next 3 years) and a rights issue of EUR1.5 billion at the end of the 3 years. It is absolutely contingent upon a scenario where Steinhoff trades profitably over the next 3 years, which outcome is positively supported by the information supplied in the trading updates thus far.

Currency risk (relative to ZAR, AUD, EUR, GBP and USD)

Steinhoff’s core performers are Conforama (euro), Mattress Firm (US$), General Merchandise Europe & UK (euro and GBP) and Pepkor Holdings Ltd. (previously STAR) (ZAR), as shown above in the Trading Results. Its debt is predominantly denominated in euros. There is currency risk generally, and particularly with regard to Pepkor Holdings with the ZAR risk of depreciation together with its relative importance to Steinhoff at this stage.

Credit Rating - Upgrades or Downgrades and Trade Debt Insurance

The steps taken by Steinhoff’s management since December 2017 has certainly improved the relative credit risk profile of the group. It is expected that Credit Rating upgrades would be more likely than further downgrades. It is also expected that trade debt and trade debt insurance conditions would improve from this point on.

Cost of Sales

The negative events following the December 2017 revelations have no doubt diminished the negotiating power of Steinhoff, yet it is still a major retailer and its operating business units are strong. The need to move product will return suppliers to the company. Management will have to take extra care to ensure that gross profit margins can feed through into free cash flow available to repay debt. Cost of sales is a meaningful cost element, and even small movements can have a significant impact on the bottom line.

Operating Costs

Historically, Steinhoff’s largest single Operating Cost item is Personnel Expenses, making up around 55% of the Operating Expenses item. Steinhoff management have been silent on tackling this expense, which, though very unpalatable, will have to be addressed if the company is serious about cutting Operating Costs. Conforama, for example, must be a candidate for addressing Personnel Costs, as it seems to have entrenched low profitability and has a large weighting in the revenues of Steinhoff. I have yet to see any specific reference to measures aimed at addressing this cost.

The highest single risk to the company’s survival at this stage is a lack of profitability. Without profits, it will not have the means to cut debt, generate resources to fund growth or return to the market for capital. Management cannot shy away from the need to address all operating costs and, particularly, the dominant cost elements.

Conclusion

Steinhoff’s reported trading results are acceptable given the context of December 2017, but need to be maintained and improved upon going forward. The revenue generation must be accompanied by profitability. Indicative information on profitability is relatively positive, but it is an area which will require hands-on management attention.

The company’s immediate risks have been addressed by management, though longer-term risks remain and are being added to through litigation.

Steinhoff’s credit risk profile has been improved significantly by management from the immediate aftermath of the December 2017 disclosures surrounding accounting irregularities and should continue to improve.

Stabilizing the group and resolving the liquidity and credit crises, while maintaining a solid trading performance, enable the company management to address its problem areas and to restore the group to a sound trading base, all of which are attainable given current information.

The current share price of Steinhoff is significantly undervaluing the company in the light of its disclosed trading information and the restoration of a manageable trading environment for the group.

