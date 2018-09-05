Home Prices Have Officially Started To Fall, Here's What It Means For Your Portfolio

The stocks of homebuilders have been under pressure over the last couple of months. More pain is likely ahead.

New data has shown a significant drop in housing prices in the markets I outlined since the publication of my first article.

On July 11th, I published my first article in my series on the housing market, arguing that the housing in markets like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Seattle are not supported by the fundamentals of their local economies. I wrote a follow-up arguing that the boom has been largely caused by lightly regulated jumbo lenders. Since then, the housing market has shown an unusual amount of weakness–a disproportionate amount of sales activity and price increases typically happen during the spring and summer months. In my article, I recommended staying away from homebuilder stocks. In less than 60 days since then, The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has underperformed the S&P 500 by close to 8 percentage points. Mortgage rates are still low, but they are certain to come up as the Federal Reserve rolls QE off their balance sheet. I expect the pain to continue for homebuilder stocks.

ITB data by YCharts

Markets With Weak Fundamentals Are Seeing Price Drops

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fell 2.9 percent from June to July, according to CoreLogic data. As San Francisco has been one of the hottest markets in the country since 2012 and summer is seasonably the strongest time for housing, any weakness is unprecedented. (I covered in a previous article that summer is nearly always the strongest time of year for housing). This is a big deal. A recent San Francisco Chronicle article had some pretty entertaining excuses for the price drop.

They had this to say.

It’s not unusual for home sales and prices to dip from June to July, as buyers and agents get tied up with graduations and then vacations."

My data clearly shows that price peak and days on market consistently bottom out in summer. See for yourself.

Brokers are seriously telling people that people taking vacations is the reason that home prices are falling, not affordability issues.

This is straight out of the "gully" scene from The Big Short. Watch it here if you need a recap.

The Big Short (2015) - FrontPoint Partners' investigation in Florida & first trade [HD 1080p]

Homebuilders are going to see the brunt of the correction

Prices are also down in Los Angeles, albeit less than the Bay Area. It's a healthy, necessary correction, and it's likely to continue to accelerate. Both sales volume and prices have begun to fall since I originally covered this, with prices falling around 1.2 percent in the last month and a half. Los Angeles is in some ways even more overvalued than San Francisco because they have a lot of the same affordability issues, but less tech money and fewer barriers to adding supply to the market. The Seattle Times covered a recent surge in price cuts in their market. Luxury homes are more likely to be affected by the new limitations on state and local tax deductibility and seem to be dropping faster than others. These factors are all negative for homebuilders. By virtue of their business models, homebuilders own land and homes under construction as inventory and are vulnerable to price drops. They also tend to have moderately to highly-leveraged business models, meaning that rises in interest rates and falling home prices are brutal for their share prices.

ITB data by YCharts

Don't look for a repeat of 2008, however

Readers should note that I'm not predicting the end of the world and I'm not suggesting anyone sell all their stocks. 2008 was fundamentally a banking crisis. The housing market started the chaos, but big banks stopped lending due to repo runs (read the New York Federal Reserve's take on it here) and a lack of trust in the U.S. banking system as a whole during the crisis developed into a panic. Today, the Fed seems to have learned their lesson. Regulators now watch big banks like a hawk to ensure that in times of stress there won't be a system-wide panic.

Yes, housing markets on the West Coast are overvalued. It's not going to wreck the broader economy. For more perspective, read this analysis on the 1990s California housing bust from Yale economist Robert Shiller. No doubt, some people are going to get hurt, chiefly the jumbo mortgage lenders, fintech companies, small/mid-size banks and credit unions, and homebuilders that collectively have allowed California households to become the most indebted in the country by a wide margin. If the Federal Reserve takes short-term rates 150 basis points higher and mortgage rates go to 6.5 to 7 percent, we could even see a recession. That's not a risk yet with current fiscal and monetary policy. That said, homebuilder stocks are a disaster right now as rates might not surge, but they sure as heck aren't going down. Every new rate hike the Fed takes tightens the screws further on them.

Conclusion

If you own the broader market indices, relax and enjoy the gains from the tax bill and increased corporate profits. Look to re-evaluate your equity exposure when interest rates get past neutral. If you own large-cap bank stocks with geographical diversification, you're fine. If you own the ITB, individual homebuilder stocks or small/mid-size West Coast banks, consider selling them as they're likely to continue to underperform the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.