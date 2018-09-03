Ulta Beauty: Smart Management Decisions And Strong Growth Benefit Shareholders

I expect the current uptrend to continue, which also means that I expect the stock to outperform the XRT retail ETF in the mid-term.

The company's loyalty program is paying off and is one of the reasons why omnichannel growth is such a huge success.

Over the past few weeks, I have spent a lot of time analyzing various retailers ranging from furniture store to apparel retailers. Result varied a lot from companies that did extraordinarily well to those that struggled due to rising input costs. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) slightly missed sales estimates and reported slowing comps and slower revenue growth overall. However, the company's growing market share and intelligent management decisions make it one of the strongest retailers on the market with a lot of potential left.

(Source: Ulta Beauty)

Earnings Beat, Sales Missed

Second-quarter EPS continued its growth streak. The company reported EPS of $2.46, versus expectations of $2.40. The current result is 2.5% above expectations and 33% higher compared to one year ago. It is also the second consecutive earnings beat after EPS came in more than 6% above expectations in the first quarter.

Source: Estimize

Sales, on the other hand, came in at $1.488 billion, versus expectations of $1.490. This miss is not worth talking about. What does matter is the fact that sales had a pretty good quarter. Total sales improved 15%, which is just another double-digit sales growth number. The only problem is that sales growth has decelerated since Q4 of 2016. At this point, the growth rate is 10 points below 2016 levels. This does not indicate that the economy is slowing. Total retail sales are up 6.5% in July, and there is certainly no secular economic trend that is pressuring cosmetics retailers. We are currently dealing with a company that is beyond its growth peak. Even though Ulta Beauty is still expanding its business, it is very unlikely that the growth rate of the past few years can be exceeded. That's not bad, it's just what every single successful company has to deal with.

Source: Estimize

The current sales growth rate of 15.38% (graph below) is at its lowest levels since 2014 after the company has been growing its sales more than 20% per year almost every single quarter since the "return of the consumer" in 2012.

ULTA data by YCharts

That said, total comps were up 6.5% in the second quarter, versus 11.7% in Q2 2017. Once again, we are seeing that comps growth is rock-solid, even though growth is down almost 6 points compared to one year ago.

3.1% of comps growth was due to transactions, while 3.4% was due to average ticket prices. We have seen the same among other retailers as well. Consumers are shopping more frequently and are willing to spend more money.

E-commerce sales were up 37.9% in the second quarter. Total e-commerce comps growth was responsible for 2.5 of the current 6.5% comps growth rate.

And last but not least, gross margins slightly declined, from 36.4% in Q2 of 2017 to 36.0% in the second quarter of this year, due to outperforming COGS. However, net profit margins improved from 8.9% to 10% between Q2 of 2017 and the most recent second quarter.

So, these numbers seem to be quite good, but what's next?

Smart Management Decisions Will Benefit Future Results

One of the things Ulta Beauty is, and has been, working on is its loyalty program. Loyalty programs are nothing special, since most retailers are trying to get better (long-term) relationships with their customers. However, Ulta is doing this quite successfully. At this point, the company's loyalty program has 29.5 million active members. This is 15.5% higher compared to Q2 of 2017. This growth rate is expected to decline, but not to levels below the growth rate of square footage. In other words, real estate productivity is one of the things the company is further improving.

Moreover, the company's position in the beauty care market is more than satisfying. US prestige beauty sales were up 6.5% between February and July, according to Ulta, which relies on NPD data. The company's sales were 2.5 times higher. At this point, Ulta has a 23% market share in the beauty care industry, which is 2.1 points higher compared to last year. Especially makeup sales are adding to these market share gains.

That said, there was a bombshell in the latest earnings call. Ulta Beauty will sell Kylie Cosmetics in all its stores and online. This is pretty much everything the company revealed given that further info will be revealed at a later data, according to the company. However, just the thought of what a cosmetics brand like Kylie Jenner currently runs could do to Ulta's sales and marketing is causing some more optimism.

And speaking of online growth, the omnichannel strategy is turning out to be a great success. E-commerce sales were up 37.9%, as I already mentioned. Online sales were 9% of total sales in the second quarter. Adding to that, 10% of loyalty members represent 10% of omnichannel customers. Not only are online sales rising, but the company is also increasing store traffic, thanks to its loyalty program and smart omnichannel decisions.

Meanwhile, investors pushed ULTA up to $260 after earnings. The stock remains in a strong uptrend, which got some extra momentum this year thanks to overall retail strength.

At this point, the stock is trading at 25 times earnings with a forward PE of 20.3. The PEG ratio is at 1.20. None of these ratios are indicating that Ulta Beauty is "cheap". However, they represent the company's outperformance and higher expectations in the longer term.

The ratio between Ulta and the retail ETF (XRT) shows that relative strength is bottoming. I expect the ratio to continue its uptrend as Ulta continues its impressive growth streak.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

Ulta Beauty had a great second quarter. It continued its sales and earnings growth streak, thanks to a strong economy and smart management decisions that improved online sales and the overall omnichannel performance.

The company continues to be well-positioned for further growth with efficient marketing, new products and increasing customer loyalty. I not only expect the stock price to increase further, but I also think Ulta Beauty will continue its outperformance of the XRT retail ETF.

The main downside risk is a slowing economy, which includes slowing overall retail sales. Ulta is large enough ($15 billion market cap) to be considered a good stock to track the beauty care retail segment. This can also be seen when looking at the company's slowing sales growth trend. However, at this point, I believe Ulta still has room to grow. The environment is just too strong to call for an immediate slowdown.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.