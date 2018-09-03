This Giant 20% Yield Is Ripe For The Picking

This report has been produced together with High Dividend Opportunities authors Julian Lin and Philip Mause.

The mortgage REIT (‘mREIT’) sector is one which we have been mostly avoiding for quite some time, except for those commercial mREITs with a floating rate portfolio that are set to benefit from rising interest rates, such as Ladder Capital (LADR) - yield 7.6% and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) - yield 9.6%. However, there are clear indications that it is a great time to start getting additional exposure to the mREIT sector for several reasons which we will explain in this report. One of our preferred ways to invest in this sector is through the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2 x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), with its giant 20% yield.

(REIT.com)

mREIT 101

There are many types of mortgage products which mREITs invest in. While some mREITs are “pure play” and only invest in one type of security, many are “hybrids” and have diversified portfolios. Here is a breakdown of the various types of mortgage securities frequently seen at mREITs. As we will see, mREITs are not all equally affected by interest rate movements.

1- Agency MBS

The typical mREIT invests most of its assets in securities called agency mortgage backed securities (‘MBS’). For example, industry giant Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has about 72% of its portfolio invested in agency MBS. These agency MBS are issued by government-sponsored entities (GSE) such as Ginnie Mae, Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), or Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). Here’s how it works: a “GSE lender” issues loans which are then sold to a GSE upon which this GSE “repackages” a pool of such loans into a security known as MBS. The reason GSEs exist is to help increase the liquidity for mortgage lending. Without the GSEs, lenders would not be able to issue as many loans because they would essentially have to wait for the mortgage to be paid off before issuing another loan with that same capital. These MBS are guaranteed by GSEs, and GSEs are implicitly guaranteed by the government due to their important role in the mortgage market. This implicit guarantee was especially seen in the 2008 financial crisis when the Federal Government bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As such, agency MBS are considered to have virtually no credit risk, and the implied safety means that these tend to carry very low interest rates. This low credit risk is very important to the mREIT business model because mREITs typically take on debt to buy agency MBS through leverage, essentially earning the difference between agency MBS yields and cost of debt. For example, NLY had a net interest margin on their assets of 1.56%, which multiplied by their 6.4 times leverage ratio brings their earnings power to around 10%, close to their dividend yield. Because agency MBS have fixed interest rates, these securities tend to lose value when interest rates rise.

2- Commercial mREITs

Some mREITs, like Starwood Property Trust (STWD), invest in and originate commercial mortgages. These are not backed by GSEs and thus inherently have more credit risk, but on the other hand, have less prepayment risk and higher yields. Furthermore, many commercial loans and commercial MBS have floating rates, which means that these mREITs tend to perform well during periods of rising interest rates.

3- Mortgage Servicing Rights

There is yet another type of mortgage security called mortgage servicing rights (‘MSRs’). These give the holder the rights to various facets of mortgage servicing, including collecting monthly mortgage payments, holding tax and insurance premiums in escrow, and forwarding interest and principal payments to the lender. In return, the servicer receives a set fee as outlined in the contracts. Banks sell MSRs to entities like mREITs in order to free up more capital for more mortgage lending. Some mREITs like Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) originate loans, sell loans to GSEs, then retain the MSRs for their own portfolio. The advantage of MSRs is similar to that of other commercial mortgage products in that they perform strongly in steady to rising interest rate environments due to falling prepayment risk. On the other hand, falling interest rates may increase prepayment risk and thus decrease the lifespan and value of MSRs. The most well-known mREIT investing in MSRs is New Residential Investment (NRZ).

Outlook on Interest Rates

One cannot take a view on the mortgage REIT sector without taking a view on interest rates because many mREITs would suffer if interest rates were to rise sharply. At first glance, the outlook for mREITs may appear grim. The Federal Reserve indicated they plan to continue hiking interest rates in 2018 and that they plan to unload their balance sheets through quantitative tightening.

As stated in the beginning of the report, we have been avoiding many sub-sectors of mREITs since 2016 because the Fed was at the beginning of the tightening cycle (including interest rate hikes). However, macro-economic indicators point to a very different situation as we are optimistic about the outlook of the interest rate environment, and that we are approaching the end of the tightening cycle for many reasons. We do not believe that the U.S. Fed has much more room to increase interest rates:

Global Economic Growth remains fragile: Despite solid economic data in the United States, global economic growth remains fragile. Growth in Europe and Asia is slow, and in some cases non-existent. The reasons can be attributed to a lower birth rate across the globe combined with an aging population. If we have to look at the population growth trends, the situation today is very different from when it was in the past several decades: During the 1900s, economic growth was fueled by a high birth rate and large numbers of young people joining the workforce and becoming consumers. Today, the situation has shifted. Population growth has slowed down. In fact, in some countries, we have population declines as reported recently in countries like Japan, Italy, Greece, Poland, Romania, and quite a few others. At the same time, the global population is aging (not only in the United States, but even more in countries like Japan, China, Germany, Canada, etc). We are seeing a dramatic shift in demographics. As world's population ages, this means that demand for traditional goods and services that constitute the "Consumer Price Index" (or CPI) declines and results in lower "price inflation pressures." The CPI is used to track the level of inflation based on a basket of goods and services, including housing, food, transportation, and apparel. Examples on how the new demographics can reduce inflation: As population ages, there are less people entering the workforce and this results in lower growth in demand for housing, goods and services. Also as population ages, retirees tend to move to smaller dwellings or move from the city to the countryside; this in turn reduces inflation pressures for housing - which is the largest component of the CPI basket and makes up 42.6% of the index. Another example is transportation: as older people retire, their transportation needs tend to decline and this would result in fewer car sales and less demand for gasoline. Due to this trend, the global economy is more fragile today than it was in the 1970s. This is why growth rates in Europe and some countries in the Far East are so low today. There is just not enough young people to get the explosive growth that we used to see before. This is also why inflation rates have been stubbornly low, in the United States and across the globe. Interest rate spreads: The spread between interest rates in the United States and the rest of the globe cannot keep on widening. U.S. Treasury Rates are not only dictated by the Federal Reserve but also by the markets. For example, the 10-year treasury bill is currently close to 3% while the 10-year German bond yields are at 0.5%. This is a huge 2.5% difference. Something has to give in here. Europe is unable to raise rates and Japan is still battling lack of inflation and is also having its own set of economic issues. Higher rates would lead to a higher U.S. Dollar: The U.S. Dollar is the preferred reserve currency for the world and it is the most widely used currency for global trade. Most emerging market companies have U.S. dollar denominated debt. Higher interest rates for the U.S. dollar currency will put a huge burden on emerging markets and will slow global growth. A slowing global growth is likely to threaten U.S. economic growth and will force the Fed to reconsider hiking rates. Demographics: Each severe recession (similar to the great recession of 2007-2009) that will hit us in the future could be more difficult and painful to get out from than in the past. We just do not have demographics on our side anymore and that is another reason why the Federal Officials have been extremely cautious about raising interest rates, and rightly so. Tariffs: Trade wars, tariffs, and protectionism (and I am not just referring to the United States) are a clear risk that could also derail the global economy, and have been stated as a growing risk factor by Fed Officials.

In fact, Federal Reserve officials are aware of these issues and this is why they have hinted that the new normal for interest rates will be much lower than in the past. This is a point that was raised by San Francisco's ex-Federal Reserve Chairman Mr. Williams in 2017 when he stated that "A 2.5% interest rate would be the NEW normal," which would be much lower than historic levels:

Before the Great Recession of 2008, interest rates were above 5%.

In 2000, when the economy was strong, interest rates were above 6%.

Source

Note that just this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the end of policy tightening is nearing, and that he sees no signs of a sharp rise in inflation above the Fed’s 2% target or an elevated risk of the economy overheating. Because inflation has responded only weakly to declining labor slack, inflation “may no longer be the first or best indicator of a tight labor market and rising pressures on resource utilization,” he said. “Thus, risk management suggests looking beyond inflation for signs of excesses.” This is a clear sign that the U.S. Fed is well aware that the global economy is still fragile and that further aggressive rate hikes may not be needed, even if inflation exceeds the Fed's target rate.

It is clear that the U.S. Fed will remain cautious through gradual and less aggressive rate increases in the future. We believe we are set to see one rate hike in 2018, or possibly two, but also a sharp deceleration of rate hikes in 2019 and later. We probably will never see in our lifetime rates go back up to 5% or above. Our view is that we are approaching the end of the interest rate increase cycle and that the risks of investing in mortgage REITs (or in most high-dividend stocks or bonds) is lower today than it was in the past two years.

Outlook on the Economy

Also, an investor cannot take a view on the mortgage REIT sector without taking a view on the state of the U.S. economy because mREITs provide a pure U.S. exposure, and would greatly suffer in case we hit a severe recession. Currently, the probability of a recession appears to be pretty low, if we look at economic data released from the United States and the activity from the Federal Reserve. At the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, the Fed confirmed their confidence in the U.S. economy through an improving job market, rising economic activity, and consumer spending. They also indicated that future increases would be gradual and dependent on continuing promising results from the indicators discussed above. One does not have to rely on the views of the Federal Reserve; the numbers speak for themselves.

What could trigger a recession in the next 5 years?

The main risks that could lead us to a recession would be a sharp increase in interest rates or an escalation of trade tensions. However, there are several items to note here:

Even if these risks were to rise, it would take a long time for them to have any significant impact on the economy, especially at a time when the economy is in an "accelerating mode." To put this simply, I would like to share with readers how this was explained by one of the best economics professors when I was attending college in the 1980s at Indiana University. This professor used to describe the economy as an enormous and heavy truck that is driving down the highway; in order to accelerate, the driver (which in this case is the Federal Reserve) has to give plenty of fuel and wait for a very long time until this heavy truck can start accelerating. In the current case, it took 9 years of quantitative easing since the great recession of 2008 for this truck to reach its cruising level. Remember, this is a very huge heavy truck. At the same time, for this truck to decelerate, the driver (or the Federal Reserve through rate hikes) has to push the brake for a significant amount of time in order to decelerate this economy. The same thing can be said about trade tensions; even if they were to escalate, it would take a long time to see their effect ripple enough through the economy to have enough impact to cause a recession.

Today the economy is clearly growing, as we have noted in the recent second quarter GDP numbers. Therefore, it is our view that it is highly unlikely that we will see a recession before 2 to 3 years and possibly 5 years or more.

Also, the chances that the economy could overheat triggering an acceleration or interest rate hikes are also low. The sharp increase in GDP growth that we have seen in the year 2018 can be attributed to the effect of tax cuts and related tax gifts to large corporations to encourage them to repatriate money from overseas. So some deceleration in economic growth in 2019 is expected as the impact of the tax gifts phases itself out, which would reduce pressure on the Fed to take further action.

What if we do hit a Recession over the next 5 years?

Even if our analysis is wrong and we do hit a recession for reasons such as an overheating economy triggering interest rate hikes by the Fed to above neutral levels (and higher than the market is pricing in), we would like to share our views here too:

Recessions can come in various shades and forms. They can be severe similar to the 2007-2009 recession and they can come much milder - and not very disruptive - as we have seen many times in our recent history.

The last great recession that we have seen in 2007-2009 was very severe because it was related to a real estate asset bubble created by irresponsible lending practices by banks and financial institutions. At that time, banks did not manage risks properly nor did they have adequate equity to weather off a severe financial crisis. This has resulted in a meltdown in real estate prices, triggering many bankruptcies in the financial sector (including the mREIT sector), causing a severe and painful recession. At that time, prices of financial stocks (banks, BDC companies), Property REIT and Mortgage REIT stocks went into a free fall.

Today, the situation is very different. Banks have been required to raise their capital and allocate plenty of reserves to manage credit risk and investment risk (some would argue that there are too many restrictions on banks' lending practices). This has resulted in a much stronger and resilient financial system in the United States and across the globe. Note that the fact that banks outside the United State have also been practicing much stricter lending practices reduces the spill-over risk (both financial and economic risk) seen in the last recession of 2008. So even if we hit a recession, it is our view that it is likely to be a mild one with little spillover effect, and it would be a recession that is mild and would not last very long.

Traditional high-yield sectors such as BDCs, Property REITs, and mREITs are unlikely to be affected anywhere close to what we have seen during the last financial crisis. So the risks in investing in these 3 sectors is much lower today than it was in the recent past.

Outlook For mREITs

This strong and accelerating economy should help sustain the demand for new mortgages as well as sustain a low rate of mortgage defaults. We thus do not view the fact that the Federal Reserve's intention to slow interest rates hikes over the next 2 years to be a net negative as it signals confidence in the current economy. Furthermore, because the Fed has repeated time again that it intends to raise rates only gradually, avoiding the “taper tantrum” seen in 2013 which sent shares of mREITs in free fall, we take an optimistic view that mREITs have had enough time to position themselves appropriately to meet these changes. And further, as we saw above, commercial mREITs would actually perform positively in a rising interest rate environment. Agency mREITs would also see lower prepayment rates in such an environment.

In fact, the numbers continue to give the picture of a strong backdrop for the housing market. Homebuyer sentiment remains strong and unemployment remains low - these strong housing fundamentals help support residential credit performance:

(NLY 2018 Q2 Investor Presentation)

The commercial real estate market continues to see strong liquidity resulting in continuing increase in transaction volumes:

(NLY 2018 Q2 Investor Presentation)

Mortgage REITs have nonetheless been positioning themselves conservatively in the current environment by steadily increasing interest rate hedging. For example, NLY took advantage of relatively inexpensive interest rate hedges due to the flattening yield curve to increase their hedge ratio from 94% to 95% in the latest quarter, while also reducing leverage:

(NLY 2018 Q2 Investor Presentation)

This positioning by hedges helps agency mREITs insulate the effect of rising interest rates, as seen in the case of AGNC Investment Corp.(AGNC), which indicated that a 100 basis point rise in interest rates would only decrease the market value of their portfolio by 1.2%:

(AGNC 2018 Q2 Investor Presentation)

Some astute readers may note that, since the beginning of last year, the 2 and 10 year Treasury spread has decreased dramatically (a fact that has been taken out of proportion by the media). Note that the media likes to spread doom and gloom because negative news tends to get more attention than rosy news. Let us look at the charts:

(FRED)

The narrowing yield spreads is important because this is widely used as a barometer for which mREITs can earn on their agency MBS portfolio.

While in theory, narrowing treasury yield spreads imply that mREITs may see declining profitability, in reality it is much more complicated than that as the interest rate hedges seen above also help significantly to mitigate the negative effects from narrowing spreads on mREIT financials.

To take one example: In the case of NLY, their interest rate hedging has helped them maintain rather stable net interest margins despite the narrowing spreads seen in the treasury yield curve:

(NLY 2018 Q2 Investor Presentation)

Investors should also note that expectations of higher future inflation tend to have a widening effect on yield spread. With the latest inflation data in the United States pointing to a higher inflation rate, we expect that treasury yield spread will start to widen.

Summing up all factors

By summing up all the above factors, this is the type of macro-environment which is very constructive for mREITs as a sector:

A strong economy supporting the reduced risk of mortgage defaults. Economic risks and lack of clarity on future events which will force the Federal Reserve to temper its previously announced interest rate hike plans. Several sectors in the mREIT space (notably Commercial mREITs) are set to benefit from the gradual increases in interest rates as they draw more income from their floating rate loans. Agency mREITs are showing that they can utilize interest rate hedges to help mitigate the risk both from rapidly rising interest rates as well as narrowing yield spreads. There is a good chance that yield spreads will start to widen again which would increase the outlook and profitability of many mREITs. The chances that we are approaching the end of interest rate hikes are high, and that would also be very positive for mREITs in general. The likelihood to witness a severe recession is low over the next 3 to 5 years.

Historical Valuations

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), which is an ETF that tracks an index of diversified mortgage REITs, currently provides a highly attractive yield of 10%. With the U.S. 10-year treasury bond yielding around 3%, this is a giant 7% premium which historically has been a good indicator of future performance. According to Reit.com, since 1990, mREITs have returned on average 8% when they had such a spread:

(REIT.com)

In comparison, Baa-rated corporate bonds traded at a 4.79% yield as of July 2018, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Some investors prefer to compare the spread to corporate bonds because they believe this is more representative of future returns. Even looking at these more conservative figures, the mREIT ETF (REM) trades at a 5.21% spread to Baa corporate bonds, which suggests roughly 9% forward returns:

(REIT.com)

When analyzing historical data, we come to the conclusion that mREITs are set for a market-beating returns moving forward.

A glance at valuations based on book value: According to iShares, the average mREIT trades at a 2% premium to book value. Currently we are seeing some agency mREITs trading at slight discounts to book value; for example, AGNC trades at approximately a 5% discount to book value. On the other hand, commercial mREITs are trading at premiums to book value; for example, NRZ trades at approximately 7% higher than book value. Investors appear to be discounting agency mREITs due to fears that the current interest rate environment may pose headwinds to their financials and pressure their dividends. We should note that in general, mREIT management teams are well prepared to react to interest rate volatility, and that investors appear to be too pessimistic in their assessment of how fast interest rates will rise.

How to Invest in the mREIT sector

There are several ways investors can take advantage of the high yields offered by mREITs, and we will highlight two of them:

Investors can pick and choose individual mREITs: Over the past 2 years, we have been picky and chose to invest in specific mREIT stocks that are set for the right type of interest rate and economic environment. For example, we have been bullish on many commercial mREITs that benefit from rising interest rates including Ladder Capital, Apollo Commercial Real Estate, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). These picks have strongly outperformed, resulting in outstanding returns over the past 24 months. Investors can invest in the entire mREIT sector: Alternatively, one can invest in an mREIT product through an ETF or ETN that provides instant diversification in the mREIT space. The advantage in using such an approach does not only result in a lower risk exposure (due to diversification through several mREIT companies), but also diversification through the various sectors of mREITs whereby some will do well during periods of rising interest rates, while others do well during periods of decreasing interest rates. Such a product would be the mREIT ETF that we discussed above, REM, which currently yields 10%. But there are other products with significantly higher yields that can be considered by income investors, which we will discuss in more details below:

Two 20% Yielders to Consider

There are two exchange traded notes ('ETNs') that track a diversified pool of mREITs that are worth considering by 'income investors' for their very high yields of +20% and potential capital appreciation:

MORL - Yield 20.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2 x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN is a leveraged Exchange-Traded Note ('ETN') issued by UBS bank, which tracks the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index (the “Index”). This is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded mortgage REITs. Company weightings are capped at 20%. The Index provides 90% coverage of the investable mortgage REIT universe based on strict size and liquidity requirements. In short, MORL roughly tracks (times 2) the performance of the REM ETF, and pays twice its dividend. This is a highly diversified product that invests in 24 different mREITs and thus provides investors with an immediate diversification in this sector.

The top 10 holdings of MORL are:

Source: UBS

Annaly Capital Management is the largest and most well-known mREIT. NLY has made an effort to diversify away from their agency MBS portfolio in order to improve the consistency of their earnings, and most recently reported that 28% of their portfolio is now from credit-sensitive instruments. NLY recently yielded 11.4%.

AGNC Investment is another industry giant which also happens to be a monthly dividend payer. AGNC primarily invests in long-term agency MBS, with 81% of their portfolio in 30-year fixed securities. AGNC recently completed a $825.9 million secondary offering and yielded 11.3% as of recent prices.

New Residential Investment Corp. is an mREIT which has become a fan-favorite on this site due to their continually increasing dividends. NRZ owns a primarily MSR portfolio which is positioned to do especially well in a rising interest rate environment.

Starwood Property Trust is a commercial mREIT which originates and invests in mortgage loans. While their business model is more credit-sensitive than that of agency peers, management indicated in their investor presentation that STWD has $0 realized loan losses in nearly $28 billion of lending investments since inception.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) is another hybrid mREIT investing primarily in agency MBS and MSRs. TWO recently acquired CYS investments (CYS) and has recently traded at a 12% yield.

For a full listing of MORL's holdings, one can refer to the index it tracks by clicking here.

More about MORL

The dividend of 20% is paid on a monthly basis. Investors should note, however, that the monthly payments can widely vary from month to month. This is because the majority of the underlying constituents of MORL pay the dividends on a quarterly basis while MORL pays them back to shareholders on a monthly basis as they are collected. MORL goes ex-dividend between the 9th and the 13th of each month and pays around the 20th of each month, or about 10 days after it goes ex-dividend. MORL is twice leveraged and invests in a sector which has historically been volatile. Therefore, MORL is not for everyone. Low-risk investors are better off getting exposure to its non-leveraged ETF REM which gives the same exposure. REM still pays a juicy yield of 10% and has a lower price volatility. Some of the risks of MORL are mitigated by the fact that the ETN is highly diversified into more than 24 different mREITs. The risks are further reduced because each mREIT tends to act differently in case of increasing or decreasing interest rates, and thus reducing the interest rate risk. Investors should be aware of the nature of exchange traded notes (ETNs) such as MORL. ETNs are simply notes (or a debt) issued by banks. In the case of MORL, investors are taking the credit risk of UBS Bank. UBS Bank is one of the most solid global banks with a very high credit rating, so the credit risk is low. The expense ratio is at 0.40% and the financing rate for its leverage is 0.40% plus 3-month LIBOR. US investors get the distribution payments taxed as ordinary income. There are no K-1 taxes involved. Investing in mREITs means that investors are taking a view on the U.S. economy. Note that mREITs can strongly under-perform in case we hit a recession. Currently the risks of hitting a recession are very low, but investors should keep a close eye on the macro-economic environment when investing in any mREIT, including MORL. Having said that, in general it is a lot easier to take a view on a sector rather than on an individual stock, and it can be less risky investing in an entire sector. This is why we are allocating 50% of our portfolio to high-yielding ETFs, CEFs, and ETNs such as MORL, many of which are sector-related, to achieve an overall yield of 9-10%.

REML - Yield 20.1%

Another ETN to consider is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). REML is issued by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, the same index that is tracked by the non-leveraged ETF REM. REML also yields 20.1% (same as with MORL) and also pays its distributions on a monthly basis. In fact, REML and MORL have very similar holdings and allocation and therefore the performance of both products is almost very similar. REML has an expense ratio of 0.50%, and the financing rate for its leverage is at 0.80% plus 3-month LIBOR. This is a significantly higher expense ratio than MORL with an expense ratio of 0.40% and the financing rate of 0.40% plus 3-month LIBOR. In order to compensate for this additional cost, REML has increased exposure to some of the higher yielding mREITs.

The top 10 holdings of REML:

Source: Credit Suisse

REML vs. MORL

Advantages of MORL over REML : In addition to having a lower expense ratio than REML, MORL has a much higher liquidity with an average daily volume of $3.67 million versus only $242 thousand for REML.

: In addition to having a lower expense ratio than REML, MORL has a much higher liquidity with an average daily volume of $3.67 million versus only $242 thousand for REML. Advantage of REML over MORL: MORL has an “automatic acceleration” feature whereby MORL can be automatically redeemed if it falls under $5.00 per note or 60% lower than its price based on the monthly valuation day. REML does not have this "automatic acceleration feature." Should this acceleration feature get triggered, MORL will liquidate the fund and return the money to shareholders. Another advantage of REML is that brokers such as Fidelity will allow investing in REML but not in MORL, most likely due to the acceleration feature.

Readers are thus advised to carefully decide for themselves which of the two ETNs to invest in, as this decision will depend on the size of the investment position, as well as whether readers believe REML is worth the higher expense ratios due to a lack of the automatic acceleration feature. At the end, both products are set to provide a very similar exposure with very similar returns.

Personally, we favor MORL because of the higher liquidity available and the fact that we do not see the acceleration feature as an issue for 3 reasons:

First because the chances of it happening are pretty low. Second even if this remote chance happens, investors can just take the redemption money from MORL and re-invest it in REML. The third and most important reason: We believe that successful investing entails a close monitoring of macro and micro economic data in order to assess sector risks; therefore, we are always prepared to reduce/sell our position in case our views on the mREIT sector change (including an increase in recession risks).

Bottom Line

mREITs are an asset class which provides a pure exposure to the United States and less prone to international geopolitical and what is happening across the world. Because the U.S. economy is one of the healthiest and fastest growing economies on the globe, U.S. equities have become a magnet to international investors. This is the hottest place to be among international investors because of its promising high returns of investment.

We believe that mortgage REITs are attractively priced with a potential for a nice recovery, due to a stable and resilient U.S. economy combined with the prospect of lower interest rate increases in the future. Interest rates will rise only gradually and likely to reach a ceiling over the next 12 to 24 months, and therefore should remain relatively stable going forward. This would make MORL and its giant 20% yield an attractive investment today.

Aside from the fact that MORL has a yield of 20%, investors who buy and hold are set to get back their initial investment in less than 5 years (based on the effect of dividend compounding) and still have their original investment shares intact. That assumes that interest rates will remain relatively stable, and that we will not hit a severe recession.

Recommendation

We are recommending to initiate a small position in MORL equivalent of 2% of the overall portfolio, and we remain ready to further increase this position in case the opportunity presents itself (i.e. in case we see weakness in the share price). We are buyers for MORL for the generous yield and potential for capital appreciation.

Note about High Yield Stocks

We believe that we are nearing the end of the policy tightening cycle, it is one of the best times to be loading up on high yield stocks which include several sub-sectors such as Property REITs, mREITs, BDC companies, Midstream MLPs, some Preferred stocks and bonds. High Yield stocks are set for out-sized returns over the next few years at least.

A note about diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs) such as MORL. For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

